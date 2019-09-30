Watch Kanye West's Energetic Freestyle At His NYC Sunday Service

This past weekend, Kanye West held Sunday Service in Chicago and New York City after his event in Detroit.

Here, in NYC at Greater Allen Cathedral in Queens, 'Ye hit the pulpit, and moved the crowed with an energetic freestyle as the choir and attendees rocked with controversial MC.

In other Kanye news, the College Dropout rapper announced that Jesus is King, the film, will hit IMAX theaters Oct. 25.

Filmed over the Summer of 2019, Jesus is King will follow Ye's Sunday Services events.

"Jesus Is King brings Kanye West’s famed Sunday Service to life in the Roden Crater, visionary artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert," Imax said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "This one-of-a-kind experience features songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition along with music from his new album Jesus Is King — all presented in the immersive sound and stunning clarity of Imax."

There are no details on the Jesus is King the album.

Watch Kanye freestyle in the clip above.