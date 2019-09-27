Kanye West To Share Special Experience Of 'Jesus Is King' In Detroit
After a number of delays, Kanye West will share Jesus Is King through a special experience in Detroit.
On Friday (Sept. 27), the historic Fox Theatre shared on social media details about the event which is also free to the general public. However, attendees will have to print off their tickets from Ticketmaster.
JUST IN: Kanye West will bring “Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience” to #TheFox tonight at 8PM. Guests are encouraged to arrive early. Doors open at 6:30PM. Tickets are free, general admission and only available via https://t.co/Sf9zcR6qqf. pic.twitter.com/1VPsHAin4T
— Fox Theatre Detroit (@FoxTheatreDet) September 27, 2019
While some vein of Jesus Is King will be seen tonight, conflicting reports arise about the actual album. New York Times music writer, Joe Coscarelli reports that the album will not be released while Complex claims the project will drop tonight at an unspecified time.
Many people are suggesting that Mr. West will release a documentary tonight.
There are reports that a Kanye West documentary will debut alongside the album, ‘Jesus is King’, on 9/27, as it was screened at IMAX headquarters back in July pic.twitter.com/5l9qTyDwOa
— ctrl (@incntrol) September 26, 2019
it’s Kanye so who knows but I’m hearing from many industry people that “Jesus Is King” is not coming on Friday, despite people on the ground in Wyoming trying to make it happen........
— Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) September 25, 2019
More details to come...