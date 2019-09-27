2015 CFDA Fashion Awards - Show
Kanye West presents the Fashion Icon Award to Pharrell Williams onstage at the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on June 1, 2015 in New York City.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Kanye West To Share Special Experience Of 'Jesus Is King' In Detroit

September 27, 2019 - 6:30 pm by Darryl Robertson

After a number of delays, Kanye West will share Jesus Is King through a special experience in Detroit.

On Friday (Sept. 27), the historic Fox Theatre shared on social media details about the event which is also free to the general public. However, attendees will have to print off their tickets from Ticketmaster.

While some vein of Jesus Is King will be seen tonight, conflicting reports arise about the actual album. New York Times music writer, Joe Coscarelli reports that the album will not be released while Complex claims the project will drop tonight at an unspecified time.

Many people are suggesting that Mr. West will release a documentary tonight.

More details to come...

Snoop Dogg's Newborn Grandson Dies 10 Days After Birth

eddie murphy
Getty Images

Eddie Murphy Shares Details About His Upcoming Stand-Up Comedy Tour

As Eddie Murphy nears his return to stand-up comedy, the legendary comedian reflected on his career-shifting stand-up special, Raw, and how he has evolved since then.

"There was a time when I was at the center of everything, what I was doing, and how funny I was and how popular," Murphy told the New York Times in a new interview where he spoke about his upcoming comedy tour. "I'm not at the center. Now my kids are and everything revolves around them."

The 58-year-old father of 10 has toned things down since Raw made its debut in 1987. Although the film was a hit at the box office, Murphy received backlash over some of his jokes, namely about gay men and AIDS. The criticism prompted him to issue an public apology nearly a decade later, and fueled his hiatus from stand-up comedy.

Today, Murphy admits that he was “kind of an a**hole” back then. “I was a young guy processing a broken heart.”

His return to comedy comes in the age of  “cancel culture,” but the native New Yorker isn’t worried because he’s already been down that road. “I went through that stuff, so this is not scary.”

Murphy is gearing up for a string of new projects including his highly anticipated film, Dolemite Is My Names, which debuts in select theaters on Oct. 4 and premieres on Netflix on Oct. 25. In December, Murphy is billed to host Saturday Night Live for the first time in over three decades. Next year will bring the release of Coming 2 America 2, and Murphy’s comedy tour.

“I’m kind of looking at this period as a bookend,” he said. “I hadn’t been back to ‘SNL,’ let’s fix that. Let’s do stand-up again. That way, when I finally just sit on the couch, then it’s good.”

Though he won't be slipping back into his infamous leather suits for the comedy tour, Murphy has been recording jokes for the last three years. But the content in his will be different from his early work. “I’m mushier than I used to be,” he said noting that he now has a “whole lifetime of experiences to draw upon.”

Amber Guyger Says She Was “Scared To Death” When She Killed Botham Jean

Just over a year after she fatally shot Botham Jean inside his own apartment, former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger took the stand Friday (Sept. 27) to testify about the night in question. Guyger, is currently facing murder charges for Jean’s death.

While testifying, the onetime police officer claimed to have been “scared to death” after she mistakenly walked into Jean’s apartment and fired two shots. She was uniformed at the time of the shooting, and had just returned back to her apartment complex after completing a 13-hour shift. Guyger, who lived below Jean, maintains that she thought she was in her apartment and assumed that he was an intruder. Rather than deescalating the situation, Guyger acknowledged that her intention was to shoot to kill. She told the court that she was “so sorry” for the fatal run-in and that she “wished” that Jean “was the one with the gun that killed me.”

Guyger, 31, added that she “never wanted to take an innocent person’s life.” Jean, a 26-year-old accountant and native of St. Lucia, was unarmed and eating ice cream when Guyger shot him to death. “Let me see your hands!” Guyger recalled shouting at Jean when she entered the unit. She alleges that he yelled “Hey! Hey! Hey!” at her in a “aggressive voice” before she opened fire.

During her testimony, Guyger cried and wiped away tears. But her apparent emotion did little to sway the prosecutor in the case who questioned why her focus wasn’t on performing CPR on Jean. Instead, Guyger performed a “sternum rub” on Jean while calling 911. During the call she spoke about potentially losing her job.

Guyger also left Jean unattended to meet paramedics and sent a text message to her married partner to set up an encounter for the night, the prosecutor alleged. Guyger’s attorney denied the claim of an alleged rendezvous, though Guyger did have a sexual relationship with the married man at one time. The two reportedly continued sexting each other after ending their physical relationship, but Guyger deleted the messages. “I was ashamed I was in a relationship with him. It’s embarrassing,” she said during cross examination.

According to ABC News, Guyger said that she gave Jean “a little CPR.” No blood was found on her clothing or shoes, and she failed to user her first aid kit.

Guyger was fired from the police department after killing Jean, and was later charged with murder.

See more on the trail in the video above.

snoop-dogg-nipsey-hussle-memorial-speech-1555019584
Tidal

Snoop Dogg’s Newborn Grandson Dies 10 Days After Birth

Snoop Dogg and his family are in mourning after the death of his infant grandson. Corde Broadus, Snoop’s eldest son, announced the news via Instagram on Wednesday (Sept. 25), revealing that his son, Kai Love, died just 10 days after his birth.

Broadus shared a video of the newborn being held by his mother while his toddler daughter, Elleven, gives the baby a kiss. The post has since been deleted and replaced with an enlightening message reflecting on the baby’s sudden passing.

“Thank you for all the condolences. I think we missed the biggest lesson tho [sic]. My son did all he needed to do in his 10 days here on earth,” Broadus wrote. “He has now graduated and continuing to do work. He died in my arms and that feeling of energy will never leave me. Kai wants all of you to kno [sic] he’s doing great and wants to continue to inspire those who light is dim.”

Broadus goes on to call his son an angel and assured fans that his girlfriend, Soraya, is “at peace and is moving forward with a huge smile,” and their toddler daughter “running around thinking she’s grown.”

He added, “Just wanted to use my spotlight for happiness and growth and not anything less.”

Snoop shared a message as well that read, “If you’re facing something you don’t understand: Choose to trust God. Remember all He has done for you. His ways are higher than ours. He is always good.”

See posts from Snoop and his son below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thank you for all the condolences. I think we missed the biggest lesson tho. My son did all he needed to do in his 10 days here on earth. He has now graduated and continuing to do work. He died in my arms and that feeling of energy will never leave me. Kai wants all of you to kno he’s doing great and wants to continue to inspire those who light is dim. It makes perfect sense to me why 2 spiritual loving and healing people like me and Soraya was given an angel like Kai and now we will use his energy to raise 11 to the best person she can be for ALL of us. Life is beautiful y’all and I want y’all to kno Soraya is at peace and is moving forward with huge smiles and A little baby running around thinking she grown 😁😂🤙🏿. Jus want to use my spotlight for happiness and growth and not anything less than. Thank you! Now let’s get back to our soul purpose - Kai Love

A post shared by K🌈i "L💜vender" L❤️ve (@kaiiiloves) on Sep 27, 2019 at 2:09pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🌹🙏🏾

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Sep 27, 2019 at 11:37am PDT

Broadus, 25, also has a daughter and another son.

