Kanye West Reportedly Buys $14 Million Ranch In Wyoming

Yeezy has fallen in love with Wyoming.

Kanye West purchased a sprawling $14 million ranch in Cody, Wyo. called the Monster Lake Ranch, TMZ reports. The 9,000-acre lot includes a restaurant, two lakes, an event cent and meeting area, horses and stables, and eight lodging units.

The father of four reportedly owns 4,500 acres of the ranch. Although the exact amount that he paid is unknown, West shelled out less than the $14 million price tag, according to TMZ. The federal government is reportedly leasing the rest of the property.

Monster Lake Ranch offers guests an opportunity to experience “true western culture and lifestyle” with “breathtaking panoramic views,” as well as flat water fly fishing and bird hunting.

Wyoming seems to be a suitable creative atmosphere for West, who spent time there recording and promoting his Ye album.

The Chicago native has his hands full what with his real estate and architectural ventures, alongside hosting Sunday Service every week, designing clothes and sneakers, and prepping the release of his forthcoming Jesus Is King album. West was also in the process of building several large housing domes on his Calabasas, Calif. property, but the project was called off because he didn't have the proper permits. West has until Sept. 15 to get things in order or the dome structures must be torn down.