2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

Kanye West Holds "Sunday Service" In Detroit: Live Stream

September 27, 2019 - 1:53 pm by VIBE Staff

The showcase arrives on the same day the Chicago native was reportedly scheduled to debut his Jesus Is King album.

On Friday afternoon (Sept. 27), Kanye West brought his weekly "Sunday Service" event to Detroit's Aretha Franklin Amphitheater. The showcase arrives on the same day the Chicago native was reportedly scheduled to debut his Jesus Is King album.

Attendees were able to score free tickets to the event, drawing hundreds of guests to the venue, according to the Detroit Free Press. The news website also states the amphitheater's manager, Shahida Mausi, received a call from West's team on Monday (Sept. 23) to host the event for Friday.

According to Kim Kardashian's Instagram post, Jesus Is King features 12 songs. It's unclear when the project will hit the masses, presumably after-service? In the meantime, stream "Sunday Service" here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🙏🏼 9.27.19 🙏🏼

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Diddy-Ashton-Kutcher
Actor Ashton Kutcher, Kim Porter, music producer Sean "P Diddy" Combs and actor Leonardo DiCaprio attend the 2004 NBA All-Star Game held at the Staples Center, February 15, 2004 in Los Angeles, California.
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher Explains How He Inspired Diddy's Epic NYC Marathon Run

Sometimes, the dominoes fall in such a way where they knock a hip-hop mogul out of their comfort zone and into the New York City Marathon. The tale holds true for Sean "Diddy" Combs when he and his very odd mohawk ran the feat in 2003. The presentation was lavish with an MTV special Diddy Runs The City to match. But as close friend Ashton Kutcher recalls, he's the reason behind Diddy taking on the city.

During an interview with Complex's Hot Ones, the actor and businessman failed to disclose any stories about Diddy's epic party era but shared how close the two were. During a casual 5K run, Ashton says paparazzi started to tail the pails which also happened to be the same moment where Diddy began to gas out.

"We had paparazzi all around us at the time and he was like, 'You gotta slow down, but make it look like you're not slowing down because I don't wanna look like I'm not gonna be able to finish this thing,'" he said. "He was so upset over the fact he got skunked on this run, that year he decided to run the New York Marathon," he added. "He just can't lose, even when he's that close to humility, it becomes a driver."

At the time, both men had successful TV shows on MTV–Punk'd and Making The Band. Their friendship formed after Diddy rejected the idea of him getting Punk'd. "He was like, 'Not me, I'm off the table,'" said Kutcher.

Parts of this tale have been told before. In 2018, the longtime friends appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden where Diddy shared how the infamous Kanye West episode of Punk'd made him wary of appearing on the show. If you can remember, Kutcher's prank against a young 'Ye was centered around stealing the footage of his video "Jesus Walks (Version Two)."

In the end, Diddy never appeared on the show but completed the marathon. He also raised upwards of $3 million for the Children’s Hope Foundation (for HIV-positive kids), Daddy’s House Social Programs and New York’s public school system.

Diddy Runs the City from Prosper Digital TV on Vimeo.

Watch Kutcher's interview with the Hot Ones crew below.

jlo-shakira-super-bowl-1569528825
Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez And Shakira To Headline Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

On Thursday afternoon (Sept. 26), Jennifer Lopez and Shakira announced their place as the NFL's Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show performers. The world-renowned artists will take the league's center stage for the first time on Feb. 2, 2020, at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

The news arrives a few weeks after Lopez discussed thoughts of performing at the blockbuster halftime show. "It's something that we've talked about for many years," she said during a Live with Kelly and Ryan interview. "It would be nice. It would be nice. I can't say I wouldn't love it." Now, it's become a reality with Shakira sharing the spotlight. Lopez also charged up the masses with rumors of her dealings with the NFL when she unveiled a short video amping up the league's current season.

“We’ve been working closely behind-the-scenes with our longstanding partners at the NFL, and now alongside Roc Nation to bring these mega superstars together," Adam Harter, Senior Vice President, Sports, Media and Entertainment, PepsiCo, said in a statement. "It is a testament to our partnership and commitment to push the envelope of what is possible.”

For Lopez, it was witnessing Diana Ross' 1996 performance that sparked her desire to one day take that stage. “Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl,” Lopez said via statement. “And now it’s made even more special not only because it’s the NFL’s 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can’t wait to show what us girls can do on the world’s biggest stage.”

This year's performers included Maroon 5, Big Boi, and Travis Scott. View the announcements below.

Two 👑 👑 First time together on stage…on the world’s biggest stage. Welcome @JLo and @shakira to #PepsiHalftime #SBLIV @RocNation @NFL pic.twitter.com/ks1p9FbMLB

— Pepsi (@pepsi) September 26, 2019

👑👑 @jlo @shakira #PepsiHalftime #SBLIV pic.twitter.com/mrntc97ipW

— NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2019

Get ready 🌎 02.02.20 pic.twitter.com/nCqtPIcc7w

— Shakira (@shakira) September 26, 2019

This is happening. 02.02.20 pic.twitter.com/SwHUhH3Lfe

— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) September 26, 2019

It doesn’t get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage! @JLo 🤩🔥#nosvemosMiami #happybirthdaytomeee pic.twitter.com/BVosjrOcwN

— Shakira (@shakira) September 26, 2019

billy-porter-emmys-lead-actor-in-drama-series-1-1569210929-650x3661-1569512886
Billy Porter poses with his Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award for 'Pose' at the 71st Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019.
Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

Billy Porter To Sit In Director's Chair For An Episode Of 'Pose' Season 3

Billy Porter has gained another accolade. The Pose actor (known as Pray Tell) recently told Variety that he will step into the director's chair for the program's forthcoming third season.

“I’ve been directing for 20 years in the theater, and I’m directing an episode of Season 3 myself,” he said. “I’m trying to be the head bi**h in charge, hunny!”

Porter recently made history with his Emmy win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He became the first black gay man to win the award. "I am so overwhelmed and I am so overjoyed to live long enough to see this day," he said during his acceptance speech. "James Baldwin said, 'It took many years of vomiting up all the filth I’d been taught about myself, and half-believed before I was able to walk on the earth as though I had a right to be here.' I have the right, you have the right, we all have the right!"

The 50-year-old actor also credited the importance of creating authentic artistry. "We are the people. We as artists are the people that get to change the molecular structure of the hearts and the minds of the people who live on this planet," he said. "Please don't ever stop doing that. Please don't ever stop telling the truth."

Pose has made history as the first show to cast a slew of transgender women of color in lead roles. The show depicts the HIV/AIDS epidemic within the LGBT community in the '80s and '90s New York City.

