Kawhi Leonard's Sister Charged In The Robbery And Murder Of An Elderly Woman

Afaf Anis Assad, 84, was found unconscious in a casino bathroom. She later died of her injuries at a hospital.

Kawhi Leonard's sister has been charged with the robbery and subsequent death of an elderly woman.

According to CNN, authorities found the body of 84-year-old Afaf Anis Assad unconscious inside a California casino bathroom. The Riverside County Sheriff's office determined Assad had been the victim of an assault. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

Kimesha Williams, 35 and Candace Townsel, 39, were arrested and now face robbery and murder charges because of their involvement.

"The suspects were quickly identified through surveillance footage and the information was immediately provided to local law enforcement," President of the Pechanga Development Corporation Jared Munoa said.

"We pride ourselves on putting the safety of our guests and Team Members first and are fully cooperating with law enforcement to bring these perpetrators to justice."

Denise Woodard, Williams' aunt, confirmed the sibling relationship to the NBA champion. Williams will reportedly appear in court Sept. 19.