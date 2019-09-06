Kehlani Confirms Relationship With YG: "Cats Out The Bag"

The "While We Wait" songstress posted on her Instagram Friday morning (Sept. 6) to confirm the rumors.

Rapper YG and R&B singer Kehlani walked hand-in-hand during New York Fashion Week's Kith Show on Thursday (Sept. 5) after speculation of their budding relationship. A video posted by TMZ surfaced of the two arriving at the fashion event surfaced, a photographer asked the couple if it was "official". Kehlani responds with a swift "Mhmmmm."

The "While We Wait" songstress posted on her Instagram Friday morning (Sept. 6) to confirm the rumors.

View this post on Instagram cats out the bag. 😘 A post shared by Kehlani🧿 (@kehlani) on Sep 6, 2019 at 7:34am PDT

She sported an oversized blazer and slick high ponytail, while her beau rocked a white tank, black pants with a red bandana, and a black leather jacket embroidered with flames.

The news comes as a surprise after Kehlani and YG welcomed newborns earlier this year. Kehlani gave birth to her daughter Adeya Nomi with guitarist Javie Young-White. YG welcomed his second daughter Vibe Jackson with Catelyn Sparks.

Aside from their romantic announcement, the entertainers announced new projects. Kehlani appeared on EarthGang's latest album Mirrorland bringing her vocals to their track "Trippin."

FAVORITE NEW FEATURE VERSE ON HERE! thanks for having me @EarthGang !! https://t.co/I7zaAfcLh0 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 6, 2019

YG's official fall fashion capsule was also released.

View this post on Instagram Fall bollection available now 4hunnid.com @4hunnid A post shared by @ yg on Sep 5, 2019 at 3:09pm PDT

Congratulations to the new couple.