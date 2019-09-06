kehlani-yg-dating-1567787773
Getty Images

Kehlani Confirms Relationship With YG: "Cats Out The Bag"

September 6, 2019 - 12:50 pm by Alexis Reese

The "While We Wait" songstress posted on her Instagram Friday morning (Sept. 6) to confirm the rumors.

Rapper YG and R&B singer Kehlani walked hand-in-hand during New York Fashion Week's Kith Show on Thursday (Sept. 5) after speculation of their budding relationship. A video posted by TMZ surfaced of the two arriving at the fashion event surfaced, a photographer asked the couple if it was "official". Kehlani responds with a swift "Mhmmmm."

View this post on Instagram

 

cats out the bag. 😘

A post shared by Kehlani🧿 (@kehlani) on

She sported an oversized blazer and slick high ponytail, while her beau rocked a white tank, black pants with a red bandana, and a black leather jacket embroidered with flames.

The news comes as a surprise after Kehlani and YG welcomed newborns earlier this year. Kehlani gave birth to her daughter Adeya Nomi with guitarist Javie Young-White. YG welcomed his second daughter Vibe Jackson with Catelyn Sparks.

Aside from their romantic announcement, the entertainers announced new projects. Kehlani appeared on EarthGang's latest album Mirrorland bringing her vocals to their track "Trippin."

YG's official fall fashion capsule was also released.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Fall bollection available now 4hunnid.com @4hunnid

A post shared by @ yg on

Congratulations to the new couple.

Next-Town-Down-VIBE Next-Town-Down-VIBE
Courtesy of RCA

Premiere: Next Town Down And 6LACK Make Love Look "Easy" In New Visual

Love looks pretty good on Next Town Down. The R&B group does the dance and then some in their new visuals for "Easy" with 6LACK.

The visuals are simple and sweet as the guys' court their partners with adoring compliments. Comprised of Leon, Malik, Terence, Tre'Von and Chris, the guys met on social media after sharing interests in legends like Boyz II Men and Chris Brown. From there, magic happened on the music and with fans via apps like Musical.ly and YouTube. "Easy" proves this as each vocalist is given their time to shine while flashing their unique style of pop-like R&B.

In a statement to VIBE, Next Town Down gushed about their major-label debut and working with Grammy-nominated crooner 6LACK. “It was insane to work with 6LACK on our first major-label release. We look up to him and his artistry and he really took the record to another level,” they said. The guys signed a deal at RCA, home to other popular acts like Childish Gambino, SZA, Zayn Malik, Miguel and Usher.

“It is our dream to sign at RCA, the home of R&B and of truly legendary artists like Chris Brown and Usher who made us all dream of pursuing careers in music," they said. "We are grateful to the entire RCA team for this enormous opportunity to be a once in a generation R&B group.”

Their "Evolution of Boybands" video helped boost their image with over 20 million views. In addition to big co-signs from "boy band" legends like Ricky Bell, Donnie Wahlberg, and *NSYNC, they're working hard to make their own lane.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

jus about ready to take over the damn world

A post shared by NTD (@nexttowndown) on Aug 7, 2019 at 4:34pm PDT

Enjoy the visuals for "Easy" below.

Continue Reading
Pornhub-Awards-Performers-Bad-Bunny-Kali-Uchis-Rico-Nasty-1567691623
Getty Images

Rico Nasty And Kali Uchis Join Bad Bunny As Performers For 2nd Annual Pornhub Awards

Pornhub has turned things up a notch for their second annual awards show with performances from Bad Bunny, Kali Uchis, Rico Nasty and Tommy Genesis.

The celebration of the adult film industry will also welcome Benny Blanco as Musical Director and British Art Director and graphic designer Peter Savill for the redesign of the show's statue. Last year's inaugural show proved to be a learning lesson for the company. Kanye West's presence attracted most the attention, with everything else including the show's presentation falling to the wayside. The rapper/producer performed last year with Teyana Taylor and also performed his single "I Like It" without Lil Pump (he was arrested at the time for violating his probation).

But with creative daring acts like Rico, Bad Bunny and Kali, the show might be visually stimulating for fans–musically speaking. Benito was previously announced as a performer last month. “Last year, we made history and we’re building on that momentum,” Pornhub's vice president Corey Price told Forbes. “No other awards show has ever even attempted to do what we do.”

The show will compete with the Adult Video News Awards — or AVNs — which honor stars in the adult film industry. Price is hoping to reach its very diverse audience with their selection of performers.

“We’re very excited to announce the additions of several creatives to the 2nd Annual Pornhub Awards Show. Peter Saville is absolutely legendary, having had some prolific output that has gone on to inspire entire generations of creatives,” Price tells VIBE. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Ian Isiah, Kali Uchis, Rico Nasty and Tommy Genesis take the stage with Bad Bunny on October 11th. We are so lucky to have such complementary talents entertaining for us on our big night. ”

The show will take place at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. Categories include: Most Popular Female Performer, Most Popular Male Performer, Most Popular Verified Amateur, Top Channel, Top BBW Performer (c' mon diversity), Top Fetish Performer, Most Popular Gay Performer, Most Popular Network and Top Celebrity, among others.

Fans are encouraged to vote for their faves here.

Continue Reading
just-mercy-film-trailer-jamie-foox
Warner Media

Michael B. Jordan Works To Free Death Row Inmate Jamie Foxx In New Drama 'Just Mercy'

Michael B. Jordan plays a stubborn yet brilliant attorney determined to get an innocent man off death row in the forthcoming drama Just Mercy.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Stevenson (Jordan) travels to Alabama to launch a firm dedicated to overturning wrongful convictions when he takes the case of Walter McMillian played by Oscar winner Jamie Foxx.

In the trailer, the two get off to a rocky start when Stevenson visits McMillian and queries what landed him behind bars. Defeated by the justice system, McMillian turns his back on Stevenson and calls for the guard to take him back to his cell.

Stevenson then travels to McMillian's hometown in Alabama, interviews his family and begins to build a case, which helps to turn the tide between the two. Rounding out the cast is Brie Larson, Tim Blake Nelson, Rob Morgan, Rafe Spall, and Straight Outta Compton's O'Shea Jackson.

"If we can look at ourself closely, we can change this world for the better. We all need grace. We all need mercy," Stevenson said.

Just Mercy is based on Bryan Stevenson's New York Times bestselling memoir of the same name.

Continue Reading

