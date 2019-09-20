Kevin Hart "Grateful To Be Alive" And Back Home Following Major Car Accident
Over Labor Day weekend, comedian Kevin Hart was involved in a major car accident on Mulholland Highway in California. According to TMZ, Hart endured three spinal fractures that'll take a certain amount of time with a physical therapist to regain tip-top shape.
According to a source per the website, Hart said he's "grateful to be alive" and on his way to recovery outside of the hospital. He was discharged from Northridge after 10 days before entering a rehab facility. The crash involved his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda which was being driven by his acquaintance Jared Black and his fiancee Rebecca Broxterman, who's Hart's wife Eniko Parrish's personal trainer, was in the backseat. Black suffered back injuries while Broxterman didn't encounter any.
Black lost control of the car when it rolled into an embankment. The Philadelphia native was scheduled to appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show but his Jumanji co-star, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson" stepped in. "He's bummed he couldn't be here as you know, but I love the guy, he's one of my best friends," Johnson said. "Thank God, it could've been a lot worse. He's a lucky man. I wish him the best."