'Night School' Actor Kevin Hart And Producer Will Packer Engage With Students At Morehouse College For 'REAL Talk' Event
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Kevin Hart Reportedly Faces $60 Million Lawsuit Over 2017 Las Vegas Sex Tape

September 17, 2019 - 1:05 pm by Alexis Reese

The lawsuit was filed by model and actress Montia Sabbag.

Comedian Kevin Hart has made headlines again.

The entertainer is now facing a $60 million lawsuit from model and actress Montia Sabbag, accusing Hart of negligence, infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy as a result of the release of an intimate tape surfaced in 2017.

Sabbag previously denied the speculation in 2017 that she would be suing the comedian and was, in fact, joining him to sue the person that recorded the pair. Now the tables have officially turned.

On the eve of the second anniversary of the video's circulation, USA Today reports that a new lawsuit has been filed on Monday (Sept. 16), stating that Sabbag is also suing Jonathan Todd Jackson for recording her "without her knowledge or consent, while she was engaged in private, consensual sexual relations with Hart," documents state. She claims in the suit that Jackson and Hart partnered to secretly record her.

Jackson was charged with attempting to extort Hart on May 2, 2018, by trying to sell the video to celebrity news sites. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office stated that Jackson was "accused of trying to extort an undisclosed amount of money from Hart between Aug. 25 and Aug. 30, 2017."

Hart is currently on the road to recovery after surviving a Malibu car accident during Labor Day weekend.

In This Story:

Popular

Kanye West, ‘Jesus Is King,’ And The Unspoken Bipolarism In Between

From the Web

More on Vibe

Alicia-Keys-Miguel-Show-Me-Love
Cara Stricker

Alicia Keys Brings Love To Cryptic Visions With New Single "Show Me Love"

"I’m loving that we’re doing this together it’s been a minute," Alicia Keys said to a packed crowd at the Dolby Soho studio in New York Monday night (Sept. 16). Adoring fans and close friends were invited to a visual sonic installation for her new single, "Show Me Love" featuring Miguel. Soft but sensual, Keys keeps the desires of love fresh and melodic. "I’m not sure what was taking so long but the wait is over."

The artistic visual for "Show Me Love" includes three parties exuding variations of love. Actress Zoë Saldana and husband Marco Perego Saldana represent love's ups and downs. Next is Michael B. Jordan, who pushes through hard rainfall, a comparison to the journey to self-love. Finally, we have Alicia and Miguel, who showcase elements of love absorbed through art and collaboration. Directed by Cara Stricker, all moments (which were only shot for seven seconds) hold the message of Keys' demand to well, show love.

At Dolby Soho, fans got to view the video on wall to wall projections as well as curved canvases that offered a 360 vision of the music video. They were also treated to an intimate performance by Keys and Miguel. Keys also performed some of her biggest hits like "Diary," "Sleeping With A Broken Heart," "NY State of Mind," with Miguel performing "Skywalker."

With the singer releasing her seventh studio album soon, Keys is thinking in, out, and around the box when it comes to her new music.

“I have been on this journey to be more vulnerable; in my life, in my music; and this new visual experience reflects this time," Keys said in a statement to VIBE. "Show Me Love" displays different expressions of love, the journey of it, the push and pull, the struggle and the eventual joy and peace."

Written and produced by Keys, the single also credits Tory Lanez and Morgan Matthews as producers. 

The installation is located at 477 Broadway and will be open to the public from Wednesday, Sept.18-Sunday, Sept 22.

Keys will perform the song next during her headlining set at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 21 and then a set at New York’s Global Citizen Festival in Central Park on Saturday, September 28.

Watch "Show Me Love" below.

Continue Reading
"The Best Of Enemies" New York Premiere
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson Shares Uplifting Words Ahead Of 'Empire's Final Season

Before the final season of Empire returns to Fox on Tuesday (Sept. 24), Taraji P. Henson has shared her thoughts on her character Cookie Lyon and the impact the series has made on her career.

"Cookie has meant so much to me," the 49-year-old said to Entertainment Weekly. "She gave me a second life in this industry and made me a pop star in my 40s. Cookie was a movement. Long after I'm gone, people will be talking about Cookie."

As the television drama enters season six following five seasons of intense storylines and character developments, viewers were left with Cookie not willing to be by Lucious' (played by Terrence Howard) side as he decided to go on the run.

"[A] lot of drama is coming your way, just like Empire is known to do," the actress said.

She spoke briefly about her television son Jussie Smollett (who plays Jamal) not returning for season six. "We miss him immensely," the award-winning actress said. Jamal's absence is to be explained that he is moving to London as a newlywed.

Entertainment Weekly also reports that the Empire creative team has worked on unveiling an eye-popping final series.

"This is the end of a great legacy," the new co-host of the daytime talk show The Tea Talk said. "Everybody is putting their best foot forward to bring it down with a bang."

Continue Reading
Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video - Show Sneak Peak
Rihanna performs onstage during Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video - Show Sneak Peak at Barclays Center on September 10, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York.
Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Creates An Inclusive Silhouette For All

No matter your shape, size or physical ability, sexiness can be achieved. It's a mantra retail corporations have pushed but with Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show in New York this week, it was a smoldering reality.

On Tuesday (Sept. 10) Brooklyn's Barclays Center was flipped into the entertainers' lair filled with 32 flavors of what womxn really look like. Thick thighs, ambassadors of the #littlebootiesmatter movement and members of the LGBTQ+ community sashayed across the stage in a confident spirit only Rihanna can conjure.

The second annual show took their talents to a new level by partnering with Amazon Prime to film the show. Cameramen jumped to the stage every now and then to catch models like Joan Smalls, Bella Hadid and performers Halsey, Big Sean and Tierra Whack. But the theatrics also matched the energy the models exuded–dominant, sweet, flirty and most of all assertive. It's a behavior assumed to be behind closed dungeon doors and for women who keep up Eurocentric beauty standards.

With Savage x Fenty, those stereotypes are thrown out the window. The brand has done well in that market. It's why it makes it the perfect segway into the next generation of lingerie brands. Critics have used their most witty phrases to compare the event to Victoria's Secret Fashion Show but as fans will see Sept. 20, nothing is like Savage x Fenty.

Their mission of inclusion didn't stop at the beautiful bodies and negligees on stage. The music paid homage to the hot girls we've loved before (Tweet, Eve) as well as dancehall riddims and Latinx house music.

As Rihanna continues to dominate the fashion/beauty industry (her LVMH collab, Fenty Beauty) the Savage x Fenty show will be just one of the many moments in fashion history we'll revisit.

Before the big reveal next week, see how it all went down from inside the event below.

___

7:35 pm: The Dean Street entrance to Barclays Center looks like the outside of a club. There are models, rappers and fans who printed out fake barcodes to get in. After a few minutes of starting at the "Standing Line" section, I realize I'm in the wrong line.

7:40 pm: Doors aren't opening until 8:00 pm, so I get to enjoy some fresh air while checking out influencers wrapped in glitter and baby doll lingerie. Perhaps it shows what's to come this evening.

8:00 pm: The doors have officially opened. Like noted in the email, phones were placed into uber-secure YONDR pouches. I'm not mad at it all. With Amazon filming the show, it's only right that the audience is immersed in the experience.

8:13 pm: Sections aren't open yet but the red carpet is. Hip-hop is in the building (early) thanks to Migos, Big Sean and newcomer CHIKA.

8:16 pm: Some guests are starting to look uneasy without their phones. I’m so glad watches are still a thing–shouts to Casio, specifically A$AP Ferg’s collaboration design I rocked.

8:23 pm: In the bathroom and a favorable viral group comes in with plenty to say. “It's funny how celebrities act like they don’t nobody but they see everybody. Like, I know you see me." I feel you sis.

8:40 pm: Was asked to say hello to Rihanna on her Savage x Fenty Insta and totally fumbled it.

I let Rihanna down. 

8:54 pm: We're finally able to enter the show. The stage set up is a perfect combination of MC Escher stairs and gloomy Roman windows with a minimalistic twist.

Spotted: Bronx rapper Maliibu Miitch in a cozy fur, country star Kasey Musgraves in a perfect green fit, Chanel Iman and Ashley Graham with their mom glow as well as R&B duo LionBabe.

9:10 pm:  There’s a lady with a very big feathery hat sitting below me, she smells good.

9:20 pm:  Wow, it’s Dascha Polanco.

9:45 pm: Now that we're all seated, the DJ slows down the tunes and lights turn down low. It's starting.

9:46 pm:  Rihanna is front and center as ten dancers of all sizes flex (and look comfy) in black lingerie. The choreography is on point. The ladies are busting out their best bruk wine to the audience's delight.

9:47 pm:  The Savage looks are separated by color. Plenty of dancers and influencers hit the experimental runway. Bella Hadid looks too cute as she waves at the camera.

9:49 pm: Big Sean comes out (with his abs) and performs "Clique" before jumping into "Bezerk" with A$AP Ferg.

9:51: Blue and yellow bring us into the next phase of the show, paired with a sexy deep mix of Tweet’s “Oops (Oh My).” Cara Delevingne gets everyone in line and I love it.

9:54 pm: Red is the vibe and 21 Savage looks so happy in his blue steel walk. Women dominate the stage with accessories but one can help but appreciate how inclusive the show is. Short, tall, curvy, petite and people with disabilities are owning the stage.

9:56 pm: Laverne Cox came out of nowhere and just bodied her walk! It's a moment fans will truly adore. Tens across the board.

9:57 pm:  Migos perform “Pure Water”... in pure water. The pool is small and the guys seem to be unbothered by it. Shouts to their socks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Migos (@migos) on Sep 11, 2019 at 9:01am PDT

10:03 pm: My handwriting goes to s**t once Normani takes the stage. Her moment makes me feel at ease about copping the new collection.

10:06 pm: I'd like to give props to the musical director. The blend of Wiley's "Boasty" and Eve's "Who's The Girl" is giving me life.

10:11 pm: It's time for another performance! DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Fabolous take the stage but as predicted, Tierra Whack shines the brightest.

10:18 pm: Lace caps, sheer pants are the move in the lingerie game and I’m with it.

10:20 pm: Queen Rihanna comes out to a standing ovation. If she didn't walk away, I'm sure we would have clapped all night.

Spotted on the way out: Dave East, Mack Wilds, VIBE cover stars Naturi Houghton and Lala Anthony, Rapsody, Misa Hylton, Monica, Kehlani (who photographers couldn't get enough of) and actor Jharrel Jerome.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

1d ago

Kanye West, ‘Jesus Is King,’ And The Unspoken Bipolarism In Between

Entertainment

10h ago

Kevin Hart Reportedly Facing $60 Million Lawsuit Over Vegas Sex Tape

Music

9h ago

Alicia Keys Brings Love To Cryptic Visions With New Single "Show Me Love"