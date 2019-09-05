Kevin Hart Reportedly Endured Multiple Spinal Fractures After Car Accident

The procedure involved fusing two of the fractures in the thoracic section of his spine and one in the lumbar.

Details surrounding Kevin Hart's weekend car accident have started to unveil. It's reported that the comedian and Night School actor suffered multiple spinal fractures. TMZ reports that his injuries will require extensive rehabilitation after a Sunday evening surgery (Sept. 1). The procedure involved mending two of the fractures in the thoracic section of his spine and one in the lumbar.

"Kevin is still going through hell. We're told he has to be heavily medicated because the pain is just that intense," sources report. Symptoms from his injuries include tingling sensations to paralysis, which could result in difficulties with walking.

Terry Crews among other celebs extended their support, taking to their social media accounts. Crews shared with Us Weekly that the entertainer's recovery would be different from what he's used to. "Basically, right now, Kevin's gonna have to rebuild his life somewhat. It may be a little different for Kevin from here on out," he said. "He probably feels very alone right now."

Hart has announced five upcoming projects. He will sit as a producer and actor for the film Fatherhood, and as an executive producer for the Untitled Lil Dicky Project. Hart will also serve as producer and actor for the films Monopoly, The Great Outdoors, and My Own Worst Enemy.