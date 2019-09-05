'Night School' Actor Kevin Hart And Producer Will Packer Engage With Students At Morehouse College For 'REAL Talk' Event
Kevin Hart Reportedly Endured Multiple Spinal Fractures After Car Accident

September 5, 2019 - 2:02 pm by Alexis Reese

The procedure involved fusing two of the fractures in the thoracic section of his spine and one in the lumbar.

Details surrounding Kevin Hart's weekend car accident have started to unveil. It's reported that the comedian and Night School actor suffered multiple spinal fractures. TMZ reports that his injuries will require extensive rehabilitation after a Sunday evening surgery (Sept. 1). The procedure involved mending two of the fractures in the thoracic section of his spine and one in the lumbar.

"Kevin is still going through hell. We're told he has to be heavily medicated because the pain is just that intense," sources report. Symptoms from his injuries include tingling sensations to paralysis, which could result in difficulties with walking.

Terry Crews among other celebs extended their support, taking to their social media accounts. Crews shared with Us Weekly that the entertainer's recovery would be different from what he's used to. "Basically, right now, Kevin's gonna have to rebuild his life somewhat. It may be a little different for Kevin from here on out," he said. "He probably feels very alone right now."

Hart has announced five upcoming projects. He will sit as a producer and actor for the film Fatherhood, and as an executive producer for the Untitled Lil Dicky Project. Hart will also serve as producer and actor for the films MonopolyThe Great Outdoors, and My Own Worst Enemy. 

BIG3 - Championship
Meg Oliphant/BIG3 via Getty Images

Lisa Leslie, WNBA Legend, Will Reportedly Receive Statue Outside Staples Center

No time is like the present to honor WNBA legend and former Los Angeles Sparks Lisa Leslie. The all-star is reportedly the first woman to have a statue outside of the Staples Center. Leslie initially retweeted a statement from entertainment reporter and sportscaster Ben Lyons on Aug. 29 questioning why the former athlete didn't have a statue outside of the famed arena.

Someone needs to explain to me why Lisa Leslie doesn’t have a statue in her honor outside of Staples Center....

— Ben Lyons (@iamBenLyons) August 29, 2019

On Thursday (Sept. 5), the Los Angeles Times reported that the Sparks and Anschutz Entertainment Group are still working out the specific date but have officially agreed that Leslie will be the eleventh statue outside of the Staples Center.

Lisa Leslie is going to get a statue outside of Staples Center. The Sparks and AEG will talk about the specifics soon but it will be the 11th in Star Plaza and the first honoring a female athlete. It will be the first statue of a WNBA player outside the home arena of a WNBA team. pic.twitter.com/nw7YdDh30u

— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) September 5, 2019

Leslie entered the WNBA's inaugural draft in 1997. During her iconic career, she garnered two championship titles, four Olympic gold medals, and three All-Star Game MVPs. Leslie was the first WNBA player to ever dunk in a game, was also named to eight All-Star teams and 12 All-WNBA teams, and averaged 17.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game.

The now luxury realtor will be honored alongside statues of L.A. basketball legends Magic Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal.

Bahamas Relief Effort Begins in Wake of Dorian Destruction
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Hampton University Partners With University Of The Bahamas To Offer Displaced Students A Free Semester

Hampton University announced Thursday (Sept. 5) they are partnering with the University of The Bahamas to allow displaced students affected by Hurricane Dorian to spend the fall semester on its campus, tuition-free.

According to CNN, Rodney Smith, President of the University of The Bahamas, was the former administrative vice president and chief planning officer at Hampton. Smith and current president of Hampton, William R. Harvey agreed to the partnership after the tropical storm destroyed the Bahamas on Sunday (Sept. 1). Hurricane Dorian is considered the strongest hurricane to hit the island.

"I think this agreement is something that can be helpful to a great number of students and families and is part of something I've tried to do my entire career—helping people to achieve and meet their goals," Harvey said in a statement.

On Monday (Sept. 2), Smith posted an official letter on the University of The Bahamas Facebook account to uplift his devasted university community and friends. "I want all Bahamians everywhere, all University of The Bahamas students, faculty, staff, and all guests to our shores to know that the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian will not define who we are. We will come together. We will all unite and rebuild."

The University of The Bahamas is currently raising money through a Hurricane Dorian Relief Fund thanks to the Bahamas Education, Culture, and Science Foundation.

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Expands Upon Retirement Announcement

On Thursday afternoon (Sept. 5), Nicki Minaj revealed her plans to retire in order to start a family with her partner Kenneth Petty. "To my fans, keep repping me, do it til da death of me, in the box — cuz ain't nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE," she tweeted. After she addressed her fans, they had a bevy of mixed reactions to the "Majesty" rapper's decision, leading Minaj to expand upon the situation on Twitter again.

"I'm still right here," she began. "Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should've been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe."

I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe ♥️🙏 https://t.co/eS0oHipwtg

— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 6, 2019

In August 2018, Minaj returned to the music-sphere with her fourth studio album Queen. The soundscape boasts singles like "Chun-Li," "Barbie Dreams," "Good Form," and "Bed." Queen entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 2 and received mixed reviews. Since that time, Minaj continued to solidify her presence in the music industry by being featured on remixes and singles like Pop Smoke's "Welcome To The Party," Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer," and Da Baby's "Suge."

Like Jay-Z, Lupe Fiasco, and Mase who announced retirement but eventually returned, Minaj's fans hope this will be the same for the head-Barb-in-charge. In an interview with Vogue, Minaj responded to a question on what she hopes her place in rap history will be.

"I don’t know. I think that’s for other people to say. I want to be seen as a hard-working businesswoman who really takes pride in writing and rapping in a way that still shows that I’m hungry. I’m still hip-hop—and that’s never going to change," she said. "But I do know that I’ve worked really, really hard to perfect my craft and give people something that I can be proud of. I’m my worst critic and I always want to give people something better than I gave them before."

