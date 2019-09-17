A Fried Chicken And Doughnut Sandwich From KFC Is On The Way

The sandwich is called the Kentucky Fried Chicken and Donut Sandwich.

KFC is throwing its hat into the chicken sandwich ring but adding something sweet to the mix.

According to reports, the fast-food chain is testing a fried chicken and doughnut sandwich in the Richmond, Va., area to see if customers are interested in their version of the sweet and salty craze.

Dubbed Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts, the new sandwich will be sold at seven locations in Richmond.

“Served hot and fresh, no matter the time of day, the donuts create a tasty flavor experience in every bite. Consumers will have a variety of options to satisfy their sweet and savory taste buds,” said a spokesperson.

The "Best Fried Chicken Sandwich" Olympics seemingly began when Popeyes announced they had a chicken sandwich of their own, in essence, encroaching on new territory, particularly Chick-Fil-A territory. A friendly social media battle ensued which helped to promote both sandwiches and forced long lines across the country. Some continued to pledge their loyalty to Chick-Fil-A, while others found a new meaning of life in the Popeyes chicken sandwich.

There's no word on how long the Kennedy Fried Chicken & Donut launch will last, but if given the opportunity to taste test it, would you?