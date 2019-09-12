.Knight Immerses Into Hip-Hop And Dance Fusion With New Single "Groove"

"We all share these feelings, we all share a groove!"

Hailing from Prince George County, Maryland, .Knight (born as Teddron Peters) released his hip-hop dance fusion single "Groove" on Thursday (Sept. 12). The 'Mekile' produced track hypnotizes the audience with its electronic keys that can "cast a spell to any listener to bring out there strongest two-step to the dance floor," as stated in a release.

With an ear for the early 90s rap, the artist started to translate his "misfortunes and feelings" in his music. Mixed by Obii Say and Allen Le Grand, Knight moves through his creative process pushing for an in-house vibe.

"Groove" backstory comes from a place of being stuck in year-long "negative feedback." .Knight took to his Twitter to delve deeper into the meaning of "Groove," as it opens new doors for a fresh chapter in .Knight's life story.

In the beginning of 2019 I had a strong feeling that this was going to be the most transformative year for me. For years I’ve struggled with lack of consistency.. it always felt like as soon as I was ready to take things to the next level, life would step in and knock me down — .knight (@Knightcantrap) September 10, 2019

Once I started to develop my self confidence and realize the true gift of my talent then I would instantly get depressed at the thought of not having the financial support or fanbase. I would constantly think things like “What’s the point” or “There’s way too much to do” — .knight (@Knightcantrap) September 10, 2019

I was caught in this negative feedback loop FOR YEARS .. I would feel huge burst of energy but then fall right back into the same state of mind not being able to break the cycle, This lead to crippling inactivity — .knight (@Knightcantrap) September 10, 2019

FOR THE PAST THREE YEARS Ive been creating beautiful music that only my friends and family have gotten to hear because I was always waiting for “the right moment” ..but never being motivated enough to release content so that the right moment might show itself (the loop) — .knight (@Knightcantrap) September 10, 2019

I say all this to say even though the struggle continues.. I will not let my mind get in the way anymore, I thought about this enough..Im done thinking..ACTION IS THE ONLY STEP! — .knight (@Knightcantrap) September 10, 2019

For two minutes and ten seconds, the upbeat groovy hit mesmerizes your memory as you find your self nodding along.

Listen to "Groove" below.