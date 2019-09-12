.Knight .Knight
.Knight Immerses Into Hip-Hop And Dance Fusion With New Single "Groove"

September 12, 2019 - 6:49 pm by Alexis Reese

"We all share these feelings, we all share a groove!"

Hailing from Prince George County, Maryland, .Knight (born as Teddron Peters) released his hip-hop dance fusion single "Groove" on Thursday (Sept. 12).  The 'Mekile' produced track hypnotizes the audience with its electronic keys that can "cast a spell to any listener to bring out there strongest two-step to the dance floor," as stated in a release.

With an ear for the early 90s rap, the artist started to translate his "misfortunes and feelings" in his music. Mixed by Obii Say and Allen Le Grand, Knight moves through his creative process pushing for an in-house vibe.

"Groove" backstory comes from a place of being stuck in year-long "negative feedback." .Knight took to his Twitter to delve deeper into the meaning of "Groove," as it opens new doors for a fresh chapter in .Knight's life story.

For two minutes and ten seconds, the upbeat groovy hit mesmerizes your memory as you find your self nodding along.

Listen to "Groove" below.

"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Drake attends the "Top Boy" UK Premiere at Hackney Picturehouse on September 04, 2019 in London, England.
Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Drake Officially Releases "Behind Barz" Freestyle For Netflix Series 'Top Boy'

Drake has finally delivered the official version of his "Behind Barz" freestyle on Thursday (Sept. 12). During a 2018 promo campaign, the artist teased the radio verses on the UK rap channel LinkUpTV for his fifth studio album Scorpion.

One year later and "Behind Barz" has suitably been released on the Netflix series Top Boy soundtrack. SPIN reports the 10-episode British television crime and drama series follows the lives of two drug dealers during their day-to-day in the London streets.

OVO Sound posted on their Twitter on Wednesday (Sept. 11) with the subtle announcement that the freestyle would be listed as a bonus track on the soundtrack.

TOP BOY Friday Sept 13 pic.twitter.com/tSkdWi32XV

— OVO Sound (@OVOSound) September 11, 2019

The once unreleased track shows Drake delivering verses with an accent as he spits about "paigon chit-chat." Staying in big six-six with woes/Man start dissin' and doin reposts/They do anything except road/Still can't see them after it snows, he raps in the opening verse.

Nafe Smallz, Fredo, Headie One, Baka, M Huncho, Youngs Teflon, Dave, SL, Popcaan, AJ Tracey, Ghetts, Avelino, Little Simz, and Teeway all brought their own international sounds on to the 17-track album.

Top Boy stars Ashley Walters (Speed Racer), Kane Robinson (Tower Block), and Micheal Ward (The A List).

Listen to "Behind Barz" below.

Bridget Kelly Showcases The Pitfalls Of Summer Love On 'The Great Escape'

Through beautiful summer days at the park coupled with late night tryst, Bridget Kelly is taking us on a trip of the sunny highs and cloudy lows of a summer romance gone wrong in The Great Escape.

The four-minute short film chronicles a love story between Bridget and her leading man Scott Machado. At first, they trade flirty eye glances in a park, and then later meet at a party which then segues into the bedroom. Yet towards the end of the film, she finds out he’s been creeping with another girl.

The Great Escape is made from music off Kelly’s latest five-track EP. The Grammy-award winning artist has continually made it a point to release new summer filled music. Back in 2016, she released a new EP, Summer of 17.  And in spite of The Great Escape being about a love gone wrong, Kelly isn't really pressed about relationships in her own life. She just craves something natural and organic.

"I love being in love. However, if something doesn’t work out or happen for me in the timeframe that I want it to, I’ve learned to just let it go.," she told XO NECOLE. " I now take a less intense approach to relationships because I want it to feel natural; I want it to be a normal progression."

Watch The Great Escape above.

Sweet Chick
Sweet Chick

Stance Socks Celebrates 'Ready To Die' Anniversary With Sweet Chick Collaboration

Friday (Sept. 13) marks the 25th anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G.'s masterpiece debut Ready To Die, and Stance sock company teamed up with hip-hop elite and friends of Biggie to celebrate the occasion.

On Thursday (Sept. 12) evening, Stance hosted a party at Nas' chicken and waffles restaurant Sweet Chick in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Guests were served cocktails and food themed after Biggie's lyrics (i.e. "escargot, my car go" and "a t-bone steak, cheese eggs"), while enjoying music spun by Statik Selektah, who unveiled a Jadakiss verse over Biggie's "Mo Money Mo Problems" that he says was from the song's original sessions. Attendees of the party included DJ Clark Kent, CJ Fly and Termanology, along with performances by Junior M.A.F.I.A. member Lil Cease and Tek of Smif-N-Wessun.

The evening also revealed a Stance and Sweet Chick "Sweet Chick Down To My Socks" collaborative sock, with a design similar to Biggie's beloved Coogi sweaters. The sock will be sold exclusively at Sweet Chick locations and online for $16.

Sept. 13 also marks a reissue of Ready To Die, with limited edition packaging, liner notes by journalist and author Kathy Iandoli, never-before-seen photos, and stories by producers Easy Mo Bee and Chucky Thompson.

