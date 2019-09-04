LaShawn Daniels, Grammy Award-Winning Songwriter, Dies At 41

The cause of death has yet to be made public.

On Wednesday morning (Sept. 4), it was reported that veteran songwriter LaShawn Daniels passed away at age 41. According to The Independent, the cause of death has yet to be made public.

Affectionately known as Big Shiz, the pen-master crafted lyrics for R&B and Pop's top vocalists of the late 90s into the 2000s. Daniels wrote hits like Michael Jackson's "You Rock My World," "One Wish" by Ray J, Brandy and Monica's "The Boy Is Mine," "It's Not Right (But It's Okay)" by Whitney Houston, and the Grammy-winning track "Say My Name" by Destiny's Child. In 2013, Daniels was nominated for another gramophone for his work on Tamar Braxton's hit melody "Love and War."

In tandem with producer/songwriter extraordinaire Rodney Jerkins, he and Daniels began a fruitful partnership in placing an iconic stamp on R&B during the 90s and early aughts. Working on Brandy's sophomore album Never Say Never continued to boost the pair's studio creations and led them to work with a countless number of singers.

In an interview with Parle Magazine, Daniels shared one of his proudest moments as an acclaimed songwriter, highlighting Drake's "Girls Love Beyonce" and its sample of "Say My Name" as a highlight.

"I think as a writer, one of my proudest moments are when I hear the newer artist that’s popping, great and respected, sample a song that I worked on. Then when they mention you on Instagram, it becomes 'Wow! I didn’t even know y’all dug into credits like that.' Drake used the 'Say My Name' hook on one of his records and since then he’s used four more, even with his latest project," Daniels said. "The turnaround of music being appreciated in a way that somebody refers to something you’ve done and recognize you and respect it enough to figure out who you are, that’s really a proud moment. People would say to me, 'I knew that was you when I heard this line or that rip,' it’s crazy! But it’s a really, really proud moment for me. You feel like you’ve made a difference and set yourself aside in a world of singers and arrangements. I’m just always in awe and appreciative."

His music industry peers expressed their condolences and memories on social media.

we was supposed go crazy next week... appreciate you for fuckin wit me OG.. your legacy will never be forgotten! this shit crazy! RIP Lashawn Daniels 💔 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 4, 2019

The entire music community is feeling the loss of one of the greatest to ever do it..... LaShawnDaniels...we just stood together a week ago. No words...... — Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) September 4, 2019

If there was ever a physical representation of “Your gift making room for you,” you were it. @BIGSHIZ , thank you for being a pioneer in every genre and for unashamedly proclaiming your faith. You will be missed 🙏🏾 We are praying 💔 #LaShawnDaniels pic.twitter.com/lU3rCk5vqw — RCA Inspiration (@RCAInspiration) September 4, 2019

Damn.. LaShawn Daniels.. wtf, this can’t be real. This HURTS. He provided so many iconic songs in my life. Rest easy big man.. you will live in forever! pic.twitter.com/lgTOn4XWx4 — Mike Hough (@mikehoughmusic) September 4, 2019

Yooooo I’m lost. Lashawn Daniels died?!!!! I’m stuck. This man took my vocal ability to new levels while working in Dirty Money. One of the funniest people with the best heart. A rare talent and a beautiful soul. — DAWN (@DawnRichard) September 4, 2019

LaShawn Daniels is a legend. Thank you for creating some of the most powerful songs ever. Rest in Heaven KING. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) September 4, 2019

YOUR gift wasn’t just in your brilliant melody and lyric, it was when you walked into a room, when you laughed!

I thank God for your laugh, and the time I got to share with you on this Earth!

Our moments in the studio, our talks,

Our heart to hearts on life & family! pic.twitter.com/FkCmrPy5PG — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) September 4, 2019