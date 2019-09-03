LeBron James Reportedly Files Trademark For 'Taco Tuesday'
LeBron James reportedly has plans for a term that has signaled the celebration of a longstanding dish on a specific day of the week. According to ESPN, the three-time NBA champion filed a trademark for "Taco Tuesday."
The father-of-three posts videos of him and his family yelling the phrase ahead of their consumption. The videos consistently go viral on James' social media pages, and he even branded the saying on t-shirts worn by his tribe.
LBJ Trademarks completed paperwork that allegedly outlines "advertising and marketing services provided by means of indirect methods of marketing communications, namely, social media, search engine marketing, inquiry marketing, internet marketing, mobile marketing, blogging and other forms of passive, sharable or viral communications channels." Per The Root, lawyer Josh Gerben shared the document's details on Twitter.
A company owned by Lebron James, LBJ Trademarks LLC, has filed a trademark for TACO TUESDAY.
The filing indicates Lebron intends to continue offering his popular 'TACO TUESDAY' posts on social media and launch a podcast under the name.
My analysis 👇#TacoTuesday pic.twitter.com/lXFwIEy4Py
— Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) August 31, 2019
