Los Angeles Lakers v Boston Celtics
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

LeBron James Reportedly Files Trademark For 'Taco Tuesday'

September 3, 2019 - 12:17 pm by VIBE Staff

"Taco Tuesday" is about to pay off.

LeBron James reportedly has plans for a term that has signaled the celebration of a longstanding dish on a specific day of the week. According to ESPN, the three-time NBA champion filed a trademark for "Taco Tuesday."

The father-of-three posts videos of him and his family yelling the phrase ahead of their consumption. The videos consistently go viral on James' social media pages, and he even branded the saying on t-shirts worn by his tribe.

LBJ Trademarks completed paperwork that allegedly outlines "advertising and marketing services provided by means of indirect methods of marketing communications, namely, social media, search engine marketing, inquiry marketing, internet marketing, mobile marketing, blogging and other forms of passive, sharable or viral communications channels." Per The Root, lawyer Josh Gerben shared the document's details on Twitter.

Jay-Z and Roger Goodell
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 14: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Jay Z at the Roc Nation and NFL Partnership Announcement at Roc Nation on August 14, 2019 in New York City.
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Jay-Z's Roc Nation And NFL Announce 'Inspire Change' With Rapsody And Meek Mill

Jay-Z's Roc Nation and the NFL have been the targets of controversy since announcing their partnership in mid-August, but on Friday (Aug. 31), they revealed their first project. The pair have announced an initiative called Inspire Change, and have presented hip-hop artists Meek Mill and Rapsody, and pop star Meghan Trainor, as the inaugural Inspire Change advocates of the 2019 season.

Inspire Change "showcases how the players, owners and the league work together to create positive change in communities across America." The initiative will sell apparel, and dedicate the proceeds to three areas: education and economic advancement, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform. It also includes community activation, grassroots funding, and sharing stories of change.

The initiative will also include a Song of the Seasons campaign, as reported by Complex. It will highlight mainstream and emerging artists of all genres. A selection of songs will be introduced in NFL monthly promotions, proceeds will be given to Inspire Change.

A free concert on Thursday (Sept.5) in Chicago's Grant Park will start off the NFL Kickoff Experience with a performance by Meek Mill that will be included in a portion of the Chicago pregame show.

#InspireChange x Chicago x 9/5: https://t.co/MixgvjqUAP pic.twitter.com/490Gv5iFcE

— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) August 30, 2019

Rapsody is set to host an Inspire Change Speed Mentoring session at the Chicago-based organization, BBF Family Services and Crushers Club. The event will give attendees the opportunity to receive mentorship from Roc Nation, the NFL, Chi-Town community leaders, and more.

 

Demarcus Cousins 2019 NBA Finals - Game Six
Ezra Shaw

DeMarcus Cousins Facing Warrant For Allegedly Threatening Ex-Girlfriend

Police in Mobile, Alabama have issued a domestic violence warrant for the arrest of Laker’s player, DeMarcus Cousins, after he allegedly threatened to “put a bullet” in his ex-girlfriend’s head. Cousins, 29, faces a misdemeanor charge of third-degree harassing communications, per the city’s Municipal Court website.

Authorities are hoping that Cousins will turn himself in to police. The NBA player could face up to three months behind bars, but a jail stint is unlikely.

Cousins' ex-girlfriend, Christy West, filed a report with the Mobile Police Department last week. In a phone recording obtained by TMZ Sports, Cousins is allegedly heard threatening West because she wouldn’t allow their 7-year-old son to attend his wedding in Atlanta the following day. The NBA and Lakers organization are reportedly investigating the supposed incident. West has previously filed for protection of abuse from Cousins, AL.com reports.

Cousins, a native of Mobile, signed a one-season contract with the Lakers last month, after playing a season with the Golden State Warriors. Prior to joining the Warriors roster, Cousins played for the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans.

Althea Gibson Althea Gibson
Keystone/Getty Images

Tennis Legend Althea Gibson Honored With Statue At Arthur Ashe Stadium

Hitting historic strides in tennis in the late 1940s, the pioneering Althea Gibson was memorialized in statue form outside of the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, The Undefeated reports. The figure was revealed ahead of the U.S. Open (Aug. 26). The news website states the sculpture, which weighs 18 tons, was transported from Italy.

At the 1956 French Championships, Gibson became the first African-American tennis player to win a Grand Slam. The super-athlete continued to garner accolades throughout her trailblazing career and inspired future game-changers like Venus and Serena Williams. Gibson passed away at 76 in 2003.

In a past statement issued to The Undefeated, Katrina Adams, former president of the U.S. Tennis Association, said this honor was a long time coming. "This is something that I have wanted for a while, something that I have floated within my office, as to getting something named after Althea," Adams said. "Recognizing for me as an African American woman and recognizing what Althea stood for and understanding that she truly broke the color barrier for tennis—a lot of people think it's Arthur [Ashe], but it was Althea 11 years before him."

Following the news, champion Venus Williams said this is a fitting tribute for Gibson's iconic career. "I would love if people knew her more. It wasn’t easy to be African-American in the ‘50s. It was actually, I wouldn’t even say easy, it was impossible to do that, and she did it and was a champion," she said. "I can’t even imagine what she went through. And because she went through that—she went through it so I didn’t have to. What she achieved, her story hasn’t been told, so that statue is the beginning of what we should be doing for Althea.”

The unveiling of the gorgeous, 18-ton granite Althea Gibson statue @usta @BillieJeanKing National Tennis Center that took years to get done! But it’s here and a credit to the ‘Jackie Robinson of Tennis’ who broke through the color barrier in tennis. @usopen @katadams68 @WFAN660 pic.twitter.com/FdesxpxDuO

— Ann Liguori (@AnnLiguori) August 26, 2019

