Leslie Jones Opens Up About Departure From 'Saturday Night Live'
Early Tuesday morning (Sept. 3), Leslie Jones took to Twitter to break her silence on her recent departure from Saturday Night Live. The famed comedian expressed her gratitude for the show and what it’s done for her career.
“Yes it’s true I am leaving Saturday Night Live. I cannot thank NBC, the producers, writers, and amazing crew enough for making SNL my second home these last five years,” she tweeted. “Lorne Michaels, you’ve changed my life in so many ways!”
Yes it’s true I am leaving Saturday Night Live. I cannot thank NBC, the producers, writers, and amazing crew enough for making SNL my second home these last five years. Lorne Michaels, you’ve changed my life in so many ways! Thank you for being my mentor and confidant and for pic.twitter.com/OjRrOx5owj
According to Shadow And Act, Jones started on the show as a writer and later joined the cast at age 46. Jones’ casting was groundbreaking considering the controversy surrounding the program's lack of diverse members. The comedian's appointment made her one of the few black women to join the cast. In 2017, when asked by The New York Times if she was surprised SNL put her on-air due to its lack of diversity, she responded, “I was bringing a lot to the table — a lot of energy into the room and to the people on the show. It would be stupid not to put me in front of the camera. And Lorne is not stupid.”
For peaking in her career at a later age, she said it happened when it was meant to. “I believe that you hit it when you’re supposed to hit it, and I hit it as a nice, seasoned comedian,” she said. “I know what I do, and I’m going to give you what you want.”
In her Twitter explanation, Jones affirms she’s working on other projects.
always having my back. You not only have my loyalty but you have my heart too! You have shown me skills I never imagined I had. I leave a better performer because of you. To the incredible cast members: I will miss working, creating and laughing with you. pic.twitter.com/SStsLjip1B
I will miss holding it down with Kenan everyday, I will miss Cecily’s impression of me making me laugh at myself often, I will miss Kate’s loving hugs and talks when I needed. And of course Colin, you porcelain-skinned Ken doll. I will miss all my cast mates!! pic.twitter.com/ZYfccj14xn
Especially being at the table reads with them!! Everyone needs to know Leslie Jones couldn’t have done any of the things I did without these people.
One last thing – to the fans – you are the BEST!! Thank you for all the love and support through my SNL years pic.twitter.com/S8O1nixxps
and I know you will be as excited as I am when you see some of the amazing projects and adventures that I have coming up very soon! Love you all!! #iamnotdeadjustgraduating
- Leslie pic.twitter.com/Uu0vLz3Khj
For old-time's sake here's a video of Jones comically dissecting Hidden Figures.