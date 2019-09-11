Lil Nas X Says He's Not Mad At Kevin Hart For 'The Shop' Interaction

A recent snippet from LeBron James’ unscripted series The Shop on HBO made the rounds over the weekend.

Those involved in a forthcoming episode– Lil Nas X, Kevin Hart, Charlamagne Tha God and more– discussed the chart-topping artist’s decision to open up about his sexual orientation at the height of the “Old Town Road” mania. The clip features Kevin Hart acting what many are perceiving as dismissive towards Lil Nas X’s reasoning behind coming out, which subsequently brought up the topic of gaslighting.

In a recent interview with Hoodrich Radio!, Lil Nas X confirmed that he was not upset with Hart’s comments or behavior during the episode.

“No, I’m not mad at Kevin Hart,” he said. “I mean, [with] a lot of situations like that, I don't try to get into that. I don't try to get into these situations 'cause online, I'm just here to be funny and laugh."

He continued by stating he does not want to misinterpret any words said by Hart, or have his words misinterpreted on the situation, out of concern that it could further escalate the controversy.

“I'm not trying to put nothin' in,” he explained. “I’m not tryin' to say anything because when you say anything, your words get twisted and you have to say something about that, and you have to say something about that. It's just on and on, so I don't even try to get into anything really. But no, I'm not mad at Kevin Hart."