Lisa Leslie, WNBA Legend, Will Reportedly Receive Statue Outside Staples Center

The now luxury realtor will be honored alongside statues of L.A. basketball legends Magic Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal.

No time is like the present to honor WNBA legend and former Los Angeles Sparks Lisa Leslie. The all-star is reportedly the first woman to have a statue outside of the Staples Center. Leslie initially retweeted a statement from entertainment reporter and sportscaster Ben Lyons on Aug. 29 questioning why the former athlete didn't have a statue outside of the famed arena.

Someone needs to explain to me why Lisa Leslie doesn’t have a statue in her honor outside of Staples Center.... — Ben Lyons (@iamBenLyons) August 29, 2019

On Thursday (Sept. 5), the Los Angeles Times reported that the Sparks and Anschutz Entertainment Group are still working out the specific date but have officially agreed that Leslie will be the eleventh statue outside of the Staples Center.

Lisa Leslie is going to get a statue outside of Staples Center. The Sparks and AEG will talk about the specifics soon but it will be the 11th in Star Plaza and the first honoring a female athlete. It will be the first statue of a WNBA player outside the home arena of a WNBA team. pic.twitter.com/nw7YdDh30u — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) September 5, 2019

Leslie entered the WNBA's inaugural draft in 1997. During her iconic career, she garnered two championship titles, four Olympic gold medals, and three All-Star Game MVPs. Leslie was the first WNBA player to ever dunk in a game, was also named to eight All-Star teams and 12 All-WNBA teams, and averaged 17.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game.

