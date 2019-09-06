BIG3 - Championship
Meg Oliphant/BIG3 via Getty Images

Lisa Leslie, WNBA Legend, Will Reportedly Receive Statue Outside Staples Center

September 6, 2019 - 12:29 pm by Alexis Reese

The now luxury realtor will be honored alongside statues of L.A. basketball legends Magic Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal.

No time is like the present to honor WNBA legend and former Los Angeles Sparks Lisa Leslie. The all-star is reportedly the first woman to have a statue outside of the Staples Center. Leslie initially retweeted a statement from entertainment reporter and sportscaster Ben Lyons on Aug. 29 questioning why the former athlete didn't have a statue outside of the famed arena.

On Thursday (Sept. 5), the Los Angeles Times reported that the Sparks and Anschutz Entertainment Group are still working out the specific date but have officially agreed that Leslie will be the eleventh statue outside of the Staples Center.

Leslie entered the WNBA's inaugural draft in 1997. During her iconic career, she garnered two championship titles, four Olympic gold medals, and three All-Star Game MVPs. Leslie was the first WNBA player to ever dunk in a game, was also named to eight All-Star teams and 12 All-WNBA teams, and averaged 17.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game.

The now luxury realtor will be honored alongside statues of L.A. basketball legends Magic Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal.

In This Story:

Popular

LaShawn Daniels, Grammy Award-Winning Songwriter, Dies At 41

From the Web

More on Vibe

Los Angeles Lakers v Boston Celtics
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

LeBron James Reportedly Files Trademark For 'Taco Tuesday'

LeBron James reportedly has plans for a term that has signaled the celebration of a longstanding dish on a specific day of the week. According to ESPN, the three-time NBA champion filed a trademark for "Taco Tuesday."

The father-of-three posts videos of him and his family yelling the phrase ahead of their consumption. The videos consistently go viral on James' social media pages, and he even branded the saying on t-shirts worn by his tribe.

LBJ Trademarks completed paperwork that allegedly outlines "advertising and marketing services provided by means of indirect methods of marketing communications, namely, social media, search engine marketing, inquiry marketing, internet marketing, mobile marketing, blogging and other forms of passive, sharable or viral communications channels." Per The Root, lawyer Josh Gerben shared the document's details on Twitter.

A company owned by Lebron James, LBJ Trademarks LLC, has filed a trademark for TACO TUESDAY.

The filing indicates Lebron intends to continue offering his popular 'TACO TUESDAY' posts on social media and launch a podcast under the name.

My analysis 👇#TacoTuesday pic.twitter.com/lXFwIEy4Py

— Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) August 31, 2019

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Man after being away from my family as a whole for 18 straight days I couldn’t wait to reunite today after practice and school for my kids. Nothing like hanging and banging around with my #JamesGang👑. #MySupportSystemIsTheOnlyReasonIAmWhoIAm❤️💪🏾 #QueenV #Bronny #BryceMaximus #PrincessZhuriNova

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Feb 20, 2019 at 10:11pm PST

Continue Reading
Jay-Z and Roger Goodell
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 14: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Jay Z at the Roc Nation and NFL Partnership Announcement at Roc Nation on August 14, 2019 in New York City.
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Jay-Z's Roc Nation And NFL Announce 'Inspire Change' With Rapsody And Meek Mill

Jay-Z's Roc Nation and the NFL have been the targets of controversy since announcing their partnership in mid-August, but on Friday (Aug. 31), they revealed their first project. The pair have announced an initiative called Inspire Change, and have presented hip-hop artists Meek Mill and Rapsody, and pop star Meghan Trainor, as the inaugural Inspire Change advocates of the 2019 season.

Inspire Change "showcases how the players, owners and the league work together to create positive change in communities across America." The initiative will sell apparel, and dedicate the proceeds to three areas: education and economic advancement, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform. It also includes community activation, grassroots funding, and sharing stories of change.

The initiative will also include a Song of the Seasons campaign, as reported by Complex. It will highlight mainstream and emerging artists of all genres. A selection of songs will be introduced in NFL monthly promotions, proceeds will be given to Inspire Change.

A free concert on Thursday (Sept.5) in Chicago's Grant Park will start off the NFL Kickoff Experience with a performance by Meek Mill that will be included in a portion of the Chicago pregame show.

#InspireChange x Chicago x 9/5: https://t.co/MixgvjqUAP pic.twitter.com/490Gv5iFcE

— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) August 30, 2019

Rapsody is set to host an Inspire Change Speed Mentoring session at the Chicago-based organization, BBF Family Services and Crushers Club. The event will give attendees the opportunity to receive mentorship from Roc Nation, the NFL, Chi-Town community leaders, and more.

 

Continue Reading
Demarcus Cousins 2019 NBA Finals - Game Six
Ezra Shaw

DeMarcus Cousins Facing Warrant For Allegedly Threatening Ex-Girlfriend

Police in Mobile, Alabama have issued a domestic violence warrant for the arrest of Laker’s player, DeMarcus Cousins, after he allegedly threatened to “put a bullet” in his ex-girlfriend’s head. Cousins, 29, faces a misdemeanor charge of third-degree harassing communications, per the city’s Municipal Court website.

Authorities are hoping that Cousins will turn himself in to police. The NBA player could face up to three months behind bars, but a jail stint is unlikely.

Cousins' ex-girlfriend, Christy West, filed a report with the Mobile Police Department last week. In a phone recording obtained by TMZ Sports, Cousins is allegedly heard threatening West because she wouldn’t allow their 7-year-old son to attend his wedding in Atlanta the following day. The NBA and Lakers organization are reportedly investigating the supposed incident. West has previously filed for protection of abuse from Cousins, AL.com reports.

Cousins, a native of Mobile, signed a one-season contract with the Lakers last month, after playing a season with the Golden State Warriors. Prior to joining the Warriors roster, Cousins played for the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

11h ago

Eddie Murphy To Kick Off Stand-Up Comedy Tour In 2020

News

1h ago

Hampton University To Offer Free Semester To Students Affected By Hurricane Dorian

Music

2h ago

New Music Fridays: EarthGang, Post Malone, Danny Brown, And More