Lizzo's Postmates Driver Is In Fear Of Her Life After Theft Accusation

Stan culture has really found a way to affect everyday lives.

The woman accused of stealing Lizzo's Postmates order is now in fear of her life after the entertainer shared her identity on social media.

The Postmates employee known as Tiffany W. told TMZ Monday (Sept. 23) she didn't take singer/rapper's food and abided by the platform's regulations for deliveries. The incident happened last week after the "Truth Hurts" vocalist shared an image of Tiffany W. on Twitter saying, "this girl Tiffany W. stole my food she lucky I don't fight no more."

The screenshot of her face and name has led to Tiffany to fear for her safety due to Lizzo's stans. She also stands by her reasoning for why the singer's food wasn't delivered. She shared with the site how she waited for 10 minutes (required is 5 minutes) to connect with the customers because there was no room number on the receipt, Tiffany contacted the hotel concierge but was still unable to connect with Lizzo for the order. The meal was also seafood which Tiffany says she doesn't eat.

A Postmates spokesperson supported Tiffany's claims and issued an apology to Lizzo. "As soon as Lizzo reached out, we looked into the matter and quickly resolved the issue," the statement reads. "We apologize to Lizzo for any inconvenience."

Lizzo apologized on social media to Tiffany. "I understand I have a large following and that there was so many variables that couldn've put her in danger," she tweeted. "Imma realy be more responsible with my use of social media and check my petty and pride at the door."

https://twitter.com/lizzo/status/1174035948537024512