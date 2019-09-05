tyler-perry-ludacris-1-1567735699
Ludacris, Tyler Perry And More Help The Bahamas After Hurricane Dorian

September 5, 2019 - 10:18 pm by VIBE Staff

Tyler Perry, Ludacris and more are stepping up to help the Bahamas in wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian.

Perry’s personal seaplane, which is located in Nassau, made at least two trips Thursday (Sept. 5) delivering much needed supplies including water, sleeping bags and toiletries to areas hardest hit by the hurricane, TMZ reports. According to the website, Perry's plane also brought back seven people in need to medical attention, which included children and a pregnant woman.

Perry has owned a private island in the Bahamas for several years. On Tuesday (Sept. 3), the entertainment mogul revealed that he was waiting until it was safe to send help. “To all the incredible people of the Bahamas who have welcomed me and called me an adoptive son, I want you to know that I am watching closely, and as soon as I can, I will be there to do whatever I can to help you rebuild stronger and better,” he wrote. “You’re not only in my heart and my prayers, you’re in my blood. God bless you. Stay Bahamas strong. The sun will shine [again].”

Ludacris will be donating the more than $100,000 raised from his annual LudaDay Weekend to a hurricane relief fund, he announced on Instagram Tuesday (Sept. 3).

Rihanna has also vowed to help through her Clara Lionel Foundation. “It truly breaks my heart to see the complete devastation that #HurricaneDorian is having on the Bahamas!” Rih Rih tweeted Monday (Sept. 2). “You are in our prayers and @ClaraLionelFdn is already figuring out how best we can help! #HurricaneDorain #Bahamas.”

Additionally, Hampton University is offering free enrollment to Bahamian students displaced by the Hurricane.

The World Health Organization and other outlets have sent supplies as well. It's estimated that more than 75,000 people in the Bahamas are in dire need of aid. So far, 30 people have been confirmed dead, while several remain missing.  The death toll is expected to rise “dramatically,” Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said.

Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm on Sept. 1, leaving a trail of devastation in its path. The Abaco Islands and the Grand Bahama island, the latter of which is the location of an international airport, were left ravaged in the aftermath. The storm has been downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane but continues to dump heavy rains as it travels north leaving tens of thousands without power in North and South Carolina. Hurricane Dorian is expected to make landfall in North Carolina over the next 24 hours.

Check below for photos of the dilapidation leftover in the Bahamas.

LaShawn Daniels, Grammy Award-Winning Songwriter, Dies At 41

