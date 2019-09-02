Malik Yoba Reveals He's Attracted To Transgender Women

Beloved New York Undercover actor Malik Yoba has taken to social media to call out toxic masculinity and reveal he's attracted to transgender women.

The 51-year-old actor took to Instagram last week and posted a video of Maurice "Reese" Willoughby, a 20-year-old who was taunted by other men in his Philadelphia neighborhood for his relationship with his transgender girlfriend Faith. Reese soon began trending on Twitter after it was discovered he took his life.

Yoba directed his post toward black men stating intimidation isn't a form of masculinity."Trans love is ok and bullying has nothing to do with masculinity or HETEROSEXUAL behavior."

"Trans people deserve love and respect as do those who love them! "Yoba captioned. "I love all women and count myself among those who find themselves trans attracted."

After making the assertion in the lengthy post, Yoba admitted to feeling the societal shame a lot of men do for loving trans women.

"I too have felt the self-imposed shame that comes with that truth but it’s time to speak up. It is NOT about GENITALIA OR SEX but about attraction to the soul and humanity of an individual and often the beauty that is in the courage and conviction to live one's truth!"

Read Yoba's full post below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1oNm2SD6CY/