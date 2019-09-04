2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
Authorities Arrest Man Connected To Mac Miller's Death

September 4, 2019

Before his passing, Mac Miller was scheduled to tour his fifth studio album 'Swimming.'

Cameron James Pettit, a 28-year-old man, was arrested on Wednesday (Sept. 4) in Hollywood Hills, Calif., by local authorities in connection to Mac Miller's death, NBC News reports. Investigators ruled that Petitt's supply of fake oxycodone pills to Miller two days before his accidental overdose contained the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

In a statement, Daniel C. Comeaux, the Drug Enforcement Agency's (DEA) Deputy Special Agent in Charge, said "While the death of any victim of the opioid epidemic is tragic, today's arrest is another success for the DEA's HIDTA Fusion Task Force. Let our message be clear, if you peddle illegal drugs and kill someone, the DEA will be the voice of the victim. We will not rest until you face the justice system." As reported by Variety, after Miller's death Petitt allegedly messaged a friend stating, “Most likely I will die in jail.”

It was nominated for a Best Rap Album title at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

On Sept. 7, 2018, Miller was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home. He was 26.

Michael B. Jordan Works To Free Death Row Inmate Jamie Foxx In New Drama 'Just Mercy'

Michael B. Jordan plays a stubborn yet brilliant attorney determined to get an innocent man off death row in the forthcoming drama Just Mercy.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Stevenson (Jordan) travels to Alabama to launch a firm dedicated to overturning wrongful convictions when he takes the case of Walter McMillian played by Oscar winner Jamie Foxx.

In the trailer, the two get off to a rocky start when Stevenson visits McMillian and queries what landed him behind bars. Defeated by the justice system, McMillian turns his back on Stevenson and calls for the guard to take him back to his cell.

Stevenson then travels to McMillian's hometown in Alabama, interviews his family and begins to build a case, which helps to turn the tide between the two. Rounding out the cast is Brie Larson, Tim Blake Nelson, Rob Morgan, Rafe Spall, and Straight Outta Compton's O'Shea Jackson.

"If we can look at ourself closely, we can change this world for the better. We all need grace. We all need mercy," Stevenson said.

Just Mercy is based on Bryan Stevenson's New York Times bestselling memoir of the same name.

Bigger Guns, Faster Cars And Funnier Jokes Are All In The 'Bad Boys 3' Trailer

It's been 16 years since fans last caught up with Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, and after several false starts, moviegoers were thrilled to learn Will Smith and Martin Lawrence would reprise their roles as the hilarious cop duo in the Bad Boys franchise.

While both men are still trying to keep Miami's streets safe, the trailer for the forthcoming Bad Boys For Life shows they're also still getting on one another's nerves. Burnett has opted for a peaceful, more holistic approach to law enforcement. Lowrey's shoot- first-ask-questions-later tactic continues to make his partner's blood pressure rise.

In what is being promoted as the final installment of the action-comedy franchise, Burnett is ready to retire. He's done chasing bad guys and getting shot at. Pretty boy Lowrey, however, is showing no signs of slowing or settling down.

Before Burnett taps out for good this time, he and Lowrey are tasked with one last case. While the premise isn't clear in the two-minute trailer, directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have incorporated countless fight scenes, Lowrey driving his cobalt blue Ferrari through a mall, dead bodies, drugs, and other high-flying stunts sure to make up for the lost time.

Bad Boys For Life rolls into theaters January 7, 2020, and just a head's up, Burnett still doesn't know the words to the song.

STILL.

Watch the trailer below.

DMX Helps Student Purchase Shoes For Back-To-School

DMX is helping one student with first-day-of-school ensembles. According to WABI TV-5, the diamond-selling rapper purchased a pair of sneakers for an unsuspected shopper (Aug. 31). At the Maine Mall, Grace Firley and her mother Nikki Cutchins were standing at the register of Journeys when DMX took notice and put the kicks on his account.

"I was actually having a really hard time picking out shoes, like, I could not figure out which ones I wanted, and then we went in that store and I found the shoes that I wanted, and we just happened to go pay for them and it happened," Firley said. "They're technically his shoes. That's what I'm going to say. I have DMX's shoes."

The "How's It Goin' Down" rapper said the gesture was inspired by his own children and being blessed that he wanted the mother and daughter "to be blessed as well." Cutchins also expressed her gratitude for X's kindness. "We really got this special moment that not many people get, and he saved me a little money on school shoes, so I can't argue with that. We are totally grateful," she said.

In late January 2019, DMX was released from prison for tax fraud. After his release, longtime producer Swizz Beatz said X was working on new music. "I just got off the phone with my brother DMX!" he wrote on Instagram. "He told me this time he didn't work out his body in jail he said he worked out his mind! he also said he's about to make music for the people that need his truth and pain!"

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Real words from the DOG! @dmx 1 of 1 ! Never count out raw talent !!! Let’s gooooooooo ! RR 4 Life ! No hype all real talk!

A post shared by the Real Swizz (@therealswizzz) on Jan 27, 2019 at 2:21pm PST

