Authorities Arrest Man Connected To Mac Miller's Death

Before his passing, Mac Miller was scheduled to tour his fifth studio album 'Swimming.'

Cameron James Pettit, a 28-year-old man, was arrested on Wednesday (Sept. 4) in Hollywood Hills, Calif., by local authorities in connection to Mac Miller's death, NBC News reports. Investigators ruled that Petitt's supply of fake oxycodone pills to Miller two days before his accidental overdose contained the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

In a statement, Daniel C. Comeaux, the Drug Enforcement Agency's (DEA) Deputy Special Agent in Charge, said "While the death of any victim of the opioid epidemic is tragic, today's arrest is another success for the DEA's HIDTA Fusion Task Force. Let our message be clear, if you peddle illegal drugs and kill someone, the DEA will be the voice of the victim. We will not rest until you face the justice system." As reported by Variety, after Miller's death Petitt allegedly messaged a friend stating, “Most likely I will die in jail.”

On Sept. 7, 2018, Miller was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home. He was 26.