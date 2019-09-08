bowling-alley
Paul Gilham

Police On The Hunt For Man Who Smashed A Bowling Ball On Someone's Head

September 8, 2019 - 2:25 pm by VIBE

The victim Diamante Williams is reportedly fighting for his life inside of an Illinois hospital. The suspect is still at large.

A 28-year-old man is fighting for his life after being hit in the head with a bowling ball at a local Illinois bowling alley. According to ABC, Diamante Williams attended Town Hall Bowl in Cicero Wednesday night (Sept. 4) when a fight broke out.

In a video posted to Facebook two days after the brawl, security guards can be seen attempting to break things up when a man holding a bowling ball lifts his hand in the air and smashes it on Williams' head. Screams could immediately be heard following the barbaric act.

"It is horrific," Tamekio Williams, Diamante’s mother said. "I just couldn't believe somebody could be that inhumane to do that to another human being.

The Cicero police department released a CCTV image of the alleged attacker and is now leaning on the public's assistance in hopes to arrest him.

The suspect reportedly drove off in a white 2018 Range Rover with a Wisconsin license plate. Williams'cousin Valencia said since the Facebook video went viral more people are aware, but she's saddened that in the moment no one stopped to help.

"It went viral on Facebook and it is heartbreaking to see a loved one in that capacity and no one helped," she said. "All the people who were around immediately took out their phones and recorded it."

Tamekio Williams spoke with a local news outlet and said her son is out of the medically-induced coma but has a long recovery ahead of him. She also urged the public to help bring her son's attacker to justice.

"Snitch [on the suspect]," Williams said. "Justice for Tate. Justice for Tate. If this was your family member, wouldn't you want something good to happen for them?"

uyinene-mrwetyana uyinene-mrwetyana
Uyinene Mrwetyana's Instagram

University Of Cape Town Students Mourn The Death Of Uyinene Mrwetyana

Students at the University of Cape Town are in mourning following the funeral of one of their own. Freshman Uyinene Mrwetyana was laid to rest in east London Saturday (Sept. 7) with hundreds paying their final respects.

The 19-year-old film and media student was last seen Aug. 30 while heading to a local post office to pick up a package. Days later her remains were found and a 42-year-old post office employee was arrested for her rape and murder.

According to South African outlet News 24, Mrwetyana went to the post office about a parcel and was told to return later because the electricity was out at the time. When she did, the employee who had prior convictions, bludgeoned her with a scale, raped and then killed her. While confessing to the crime he also revealed he burned the teen's body and buried her in a shallow grave.

His trial is set for November.

Mrwetyana's murder devastated many but also highlighted South Africa's growing femicide statistics. The World Health Organization has defined femicide as "violence against women.”

“It is incomprehensible that a young life, with so much potential, has been stolen from her family and our community," UTC Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng said. "It is even more distressing that this horrible incident is one of many where women – young and old, and even girls – are ripped from our communities in such a violent manner.”

Mrwetyana's death has become center stage, but there have been countless women who've died at the hands of men in South Africa. Female boxing champ Leighandre Jegels was shot and killed by her police officer ex, and 30-year-old Meghan Cremer, an avid horseback rider, was found with her hands tied and a rope around her neck.

During the live stream of the teen's funeral, many took to social media to speak about the gender-based violence women face in the country and the hurt of her passing.

Women don't get raped because they were drinking, the way they dress or took drugs, women do not get raped because they weren't careful enough. Women get raped because someone raped them.#UyineneMrwetyana#RIPUyinene pic.twitter.com/mK6iPxxuW8

— L I N D A N I🇿🇦 (@EraError) September 2, 2019

Rest In Peace Angel,you have fought a good fight 🕊🕊🕊❤️❤️ #UyineneMrwetyana pic.twitter.com/i7clARcJts

— Tshiamo Mopereo (@tshiamo_mopereo) September 7, 2019

RIP Angel🕊😭💔 #UyineneMrwetyana pic.twitter.com/XxSZGTfjpy

— kay_silindile (@KaySilindile) September 7, 2019

Mrwetyana's mother gave a heartfelt speech at her daughter's funeral and blamed herself. "I'm sorry. I warned you about so many places but not about the post office," she said

Continue Reading
felicity-huffman-walking-courtroom
Paul Marotta

Felicity Huffman Wanted Her Daughter To Have A "Fair Shot" At College

Felicity Huffman appeared before a judge over the weekend and revealed the reason she participated in a nationwide college cheating scandal is because she wanted her daughter to have a "fair shot" at higher education.

In April, the Golden Globe winner pled guilty to paying William "Rick" Singer $15,000 to boost her daughter's SAT results. Singer, who pled guilty to money laundering, racketeering, obstruction of justice and tax evasion, is the 58-year-old who admitted to organizing the chessboard of college coaches and SAT exam proctors to help the parents of wealthy kids get into top-tier institutions. Along with Huffman, Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, as well as 48 other high-power executives were also involved in the plot.

Federal prosecutors initially wanted Huffman to spend four months in prison. However, in a reported submission to the court, the sentence was lowered to one month plus probation. In a memo, the prosecution said the month-long sentence is warranted because Huffman knew her actions were illegal.

“Her efforts weren’t driven by need or desperation, but by a sense of entitlement, or at least moral cluelessness, facilitated by wealth and insularity,” the prosecution wrote. “Millions of parents send their kids to college every year. All of them care as much as she does about their children’s fortunes, but they don’t buy fake SAT scores and joke about it… along the way.”

Huffman's daughter has a reported learning disability and the ruse was using her daughter's disability to potentially get more time to take the test only for it to be shipped to a testing center Singer owned.

The actress said she wasn't concerned with her daughter going to an Ivy League school, her decision to pay Singer was driven by her insecurity as a mom.

“I felt an urgency which built to a sense of panic that there was this huge obstacle in the way that needed to be fixed for my daughter’s sake,” she wrote. “As warped as this sounds now, I honestly began to feel that maybe I would be a bad mother if I didn’t do what Mr. Singer was suggesting.”

Huffman's daughter, however, wasn't in on the scheme and when she learned of her mother's actions was disappointed. “Why didn’t you believe in me? Why didn’t you think I could do it on my own?” Huffman recalled.

The 56-year-old is slated to be sentenced next Friday in Boston.

Continue Reading
Funeral Services Held For Unarmed Man Killed By Sacramento Police
Jeff Chiu-Pool/Getty Images

Stephon Clark’s Children To Receive $2.4 Million From City Of Sacramento

The city of Sacramento has agreed to pay $2.4 million to settle a civil lawsuit filed on behalf of the children of Stephon Clark. The settlement amount was revealed in court documents filed Wednesday (Sept. 4) to create a trust for Clark’s two young sons and their attorneys’ legal fees, the Sacramento Bee reports.

According to the documents, “parties recently reached a settlement agreement which obligates defendants to pay to the plaintiffs and their attorneys a gross amount of $2.4 million,” which includes $600,000 for lawyers fees.

Clark’s family initially sought upwards of $20 million in a wrongful death lawsuit. The suit was reportedly settled in June, and closes one portion of an ongoing legal bout against the city as Clark’s parents and grandparents have also filed lawsuits.

Clark’s sons are currently 2 and 5 years old. The $2.4 million tax-free settlement will be paid out when the children are between the ages of 22 and 25, according to The Bee.

“The city of Sacramento has determined that this partial resolution of the lawsuit filed on behalf of Mr. Clark’s family is in the best interest of our community,” City Attorney Susana Alcala Wood said in a statement. “The agreement brings a key portion of the case to a conclusion, and avoids a potentially lengthy and expensive litigation process.”

In March 2018, Clark was gunned down in his backyard while being chased by Sacramento Police officers Terrence Mercadel and Jared Robinet. Authorities claimed that they were responding to a call of a suspect breaking windows in the neighborhood and subsequently chased and killed 24-year-old Clark, who was innocent and unarmed. The Sacramento District Attorney opted not to charge Mercadel and Robinet after determining that they acted within the law.

Earlier this year, California Gov. Gavin Newsome signed what was known as the “Stephon Clark Law.” Newsroom signed Assembly Bill 392, alongside the families of victims killed by police violence. The law, which goes into effect in January, is described as “redefining the circumstances” under which a homicide by a police officer is “deemed justifiable.” Clark’s brother, Stevonte, said the bill was “watered down” but acknowledged it being a potential step in the right direction.

“But at least we are getting something done,” he added. “At least we are having the conversation now.”

 

Continue Reading

