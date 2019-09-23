Mariah Carey To Release Deluxe Edition Of 'Merry Christmas' For 25th Anniversary

Mariah Carey is getting fans ready to usher in a time of giving.

Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas album is the gift that keeps on giving. The famed vocalist's fourth studio album celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and to commemorate its staying power, the "Hero" singer will debut a special issue in its honor.

Through her social media accounts on Monday morning (Sept. 23), Carey said the re-issue will include "2 CD Deluxe Anniversary Edition" set to hit consumers on Nov. 1. The mother-of-two also revealed the special will also feature her "St. John The Divine" performance "for the first time ever."

In 1994, Carey's longstanding multi-platinum album stopped listeners in their tracks for poignant carols like "O Holy Night," "Joy To The World," and "Silent Night" to her original songs "Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)" and "All I Want for Christmas Is You." In a 2018 interview with Billboard, Carey said she feels deeply connected to her fans through this project.

"I'm very thankful that people seem to still have an attachment to it. It makes me feel good when people tell me that it's part of their lives," Carey said to Billboard. The world-renowned singer also mentioned that she was initially hesitant to record a Christmas album. "I felt like it was a little bit too early in my career to be doing a Christmas album," she said. "And then — I decided to do it."