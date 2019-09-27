martell-food-chanteloup martell-food-chanteloup
Courtesy of Martell

Martell's Chanteloup XXO Takes Things Up A Notch While Staying True To Their 300-Year-Old Legacy

September 27, 2019 - 5:19 pm by Shenequa Golding

You must sip cognac with reverence because it could be older than you.

There are some drinks you drink as a right of passage as you enter a new phase, and then once life has had its way with you–sometimes good other times not–you pour yourself Martell’s cognac.

You swirl the mahogany liquor in the glass taking in the sweet yet distinctive aromas and then sip it graciously, swishing it around in your mouth with reverence, not because of the price tag associated with the bottle but because just like your own life’s journey, you realize everything takes time.

For 300 years, Martell has provided the world with the most flavorful cognac and in September more than 100 guests from 10 different countries were invited to Paris for the unveiling of the brand’s newest spirit, Chanteloup XXO. The baby of the Martell family was welcomed in style as attendees dressed in their Sunday’s best on a Tuesday evening for a gala held at the City of Paris’ Museum of Fine Arts, Petit Palais.

Writers, influencers, brand ambassadors and spirit connoisseurs nibbled on hor's dourves and drank Chanteloup XXO cocktails created specifically for the night’s festivities. Guests mingled on the museum’s spacious outside terrace as the pianist played covers of popular hits including Lil Nas X’s “Old Country Road” and Pharrell and Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky.”

As the night progressed, participants were led into the sprawling dining room to enjoy a five-course meal prepared by Michelin three-star chef Guy Savoy who worked with Martell Cellar Master Christophe Valtaud to craft dishes that complimented Chanteloup XXO. The reveal of the bottle and brandy was made grander by an avant-garde trampoline performance, which left guests mesmerized.

Paris is a magical city full of style, wonder, and art, making even the most jaded of us humble to its beauty. My first time traveling to France I was taken back by  the Eiffel as it sparkled at night as well as the similarities between the city and my own home, New York. However, while in France with Martell, guests were treated to the finest the city had to offer.

With bellies full, attendees tucked away for the evening and woke up early the next day to journey to the Martell compound in Cognac to experience how the spirit is made. Cognac is derived from white wine and specific grapes. It’s then distilled twice in copper stills to create eau-de-vie, which is then aged for a minimum of two years, however, cognac really comes to life the longer it's aged with some of the best product hitting the market a decade or two later.

Named after the Chateau de Chanteloup in Cognac, the newest addition to the Martell brand earned the XXO because it’s dedicated to the cellar on the Chanteloup estate where it’s finished. Before you sip, scents of honey, vine peach, and apricot accompanied by notes of fig, almonds, and walnuts dance under your nose.

Priced at $224, Martell's Chanteloup XXO is the finest cognac to enter the Martell brand. Remaining loyal to the tried and true recipe created by Jean Martell in 1715, Chanteloup XXO provides cognac lovers with the bold richness of the spirit, while not neglecting the important dance on the palette Martell lovers expect.

Cheers to Chanteloup XXO.

In This Story:

Popular

Snoop Dogg’s Newborn Grandson Dies 10 Days After Birth

From the Web

More on Vibe

Brandy-1994-Album-VIBE-1569591476
Apple Music

10 Things You Didn't Know About Brandy's Debut Album

Known as on the most important voices of her time Brandy Norwood's unique presence in music is one of a kind. It all started with the release of her self-titled debut album Brandy in 1994 which spawned many hits and a new sound in modern R&B.

Twenty-five years later, the album sounds just a fresh as its debut. With production from Keith Crouch, Curtis Wilson (of Somethin' for the People fame) and Damon Thomas, Brandy was a true teenage dream as it touched on friendships, young love while allowing Brandy to soar.

A Billboard notes, the album delivered two No. 1 singles on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop chart ("Baby" and "Brokenhearted") and hit No. 20 on the Billboard 200. Grammy nominations and endless praise for the project from the older crowd was one thing, but the singer's ability to craft a genuine girl next door quality made her songs relatable to any 90s kid.

True Brandy fans know how her monumental project came together but for the rest, here's a list of things you should know about the album.

---

1. "Best Friend" Was Meant To Be A Duet With Ray J

“That was about [my brother] Ray J. It was supposed to be a duet," the singer told Billboard for the album's 20th anniversary. The song also had a different aura as it includes flute solo. It was also the first time the singer sang a song outside of her Christian background. "I loved ‘Best Friend’ because I got a chance to do my own backgrounds. I come from a church where I grew up singing a capella," she said. "So I love playing with different notes and feeling that union with different harmonies and sounds. I love singing backgrounds more than I do lead. And this song was the first time I’d felt that feeling outside of the church.”

2. Keith Crouch Produced Tracks For Brandy And Lalah Hathaway In The Same Year

At 21, Crouch was a busy bee. Kicking his career off at age 15, the producer enjoyed a breakout year in 1994 when he produced and wrote for both Brandy and Lalah Hathaway. Crouch produced a majority of Brandy's self-titled album including the songs "Baby," "Best Friend," "I Wanna be Down" and the touching "Brokenhearted." Meanwhile, he made sure Hathaway's sophomore project A Moment, a true well, moment. Crouch produced tracks like "Separate Ways," "Rise" and "These Are The Things You Do To Me."

3. Brandy Earned The Coveted Best New Artist Grammy Nomination

Following the release of her album, the singer was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for "Baby." Brandy lost out on her Best New Artist nod to Hootie & the Blowfish but would go on to snag a gramophone for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for "The Boy is Mine" with Monica in 1999.

4. Chris Stokes Wanted To Sign Her

At the age of 11, Brandy was on the path to superstardom. The singer starred in the short-lived ABC sitcom Thea but wanted to pursue her singing career. This led her parents to Chris Stokes and a spot singing background vocals for the Marques Houston-led group Immature. Stokes helped to create her demo which was passed along to Atlantic Records. After slight hesitation regarding her age, then-A&R Darryl Williams signed the singer to the label.

5. Robin Thicke Performed Background Vocals/Co-Wrote "Love Is On My Side"

Brandy called her session for "Love Is on My Side" "vocally challengling." Produced by Damon Thomas with some assistance from a young Robin Thicke, Brandy told Billboard she was intimidated by drums and organs used on the song.

"I needed to give everything to that song," she said. "I had to push myself to give it what it deserved. To see Robin doing well now, and still being able to do his thing and write his own songs, it’s so amazing. He was 17, writing way back when we had some great times as artists.”

6. The Album Remained On The Billboard 200 For 89 Weeks

Brandy's chart takeover was all thanks to her singles "I Wanna Be Down," "Baby," "Brokenhearted" and "Best Friend." The tracks enjoyed spots across the Billboard Hot 100 chart (with many of them in the Top 10). Her self-titled album debuted on the Billboard 200 chart at No. 98 with arguably her best album Never Say Never entering at No. 3. Brandy went on to live on the charts for a whopping 89 weeks.

7.  Critics Constantly Compared Her Debut To Aaliyah's

With Aaliyah's chill demeanor and sweet vocals, it was sadly second nature for critics to pit another young black teen like Brandy against her but both ladies never gave in to the critics.

“I met Aaliyah when I was about 15. I was so excited to meet her because she was the first girl on the scene," Brandy said of their friendship in 2011 with Billboard.  "She came out before Monica and I did, she was our inspiration. At the time, record companies did not believe in kid acts and it was just inspiring to see someone that was winning and being themselves. When I met her I embraced her, I was so happy to meet her. I told her how much I loved her. She said the same thing about me and we connected. It was a great moment I’ll never forget."

She also made it clear to shout her out at the 1995 Soul Train Awards after one of her comments about the singer was misinterpreted.

8. She Heard "I Wanna Be Down" For The First Time At A Taco Bell

Every artist remembers the first time they hear their song on the radio. Most of the time they're at home or in a car but for Brandy, things were a little different. "It felt so good hearing it on the radio that first time at Taco Bell," she recalled. "It felt like it belonged there.”

9. She Rushed Through The Recording Process of "Brokenhearted" So She Can Get To An Amusement Park

She was 14, of course she did!

10. Brandy's First Album Inspired Jill Scott and Erykah Badu's Debuts

It's been said time and time again about the heavy number of vocalists Brandy has inspired. From Solange to Britney Spears, everyone found a little bit of themselves in Brandy's music and style. Fellow icons like Erykah Badu and Jill Scot have sited Brandy's first album as a blueprint of sorts for their respective debuts. "Brandy's first album was one of my inspirations when writing Baduizm," she shared on social media. "I looove that album [...] songs i liked were "I Wanna Be Down" and "Always on My Mind"... nice."

Brandi's first album. Was one of my inspirations when writting Baduism.

I looove that album

— ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) September 28, 2012

As peers celebrated the singer's 20 years in the business, Scott noted how she listens to jams like "Sunny Day" and "Always On My Mind." There's also the very long list of names like Miguel, Lil Mo, Luke James, Shante Moore, Jordin Sparks, Teyana Taylor, Sevyn Streeter, Elle Varner, Syleena Johnson, Maxwell and many more who have praised her debut album as a major inspiration.

Stream Brandy's self-titled album below.

Continue Reading
Quinta Brunson in NY
Stacy-Ann Ellis

NEXT: Quinta Brunson Is Going To Have It Her Way

The series that made Quinta Brunson famous runs roughly the amount of time it takes to microwave frozen food. Its most shared highlight is at around 15 seconds: A man playing her date—whose head is cropped out in Wizard Kelly-esque fashion—does the pedestrian act of ordering Skittles, Dips, Reese’s Pieces, pretzels, and a large popcorn. Quinta wears the common inward satisfaction of going out with someone who’s, for at least that night, not broke on her face; “he’s got moneyyyyyyyy,” she says as her eyes bug out at that last order. A star is born.

There were plenty of classic internet expressions by 2014—not-a-rapper Supa Hot Fire’s self-satisfied stare is still an essential GIF—but Brunson’s Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date is the first Instagram series to go viral. It was not a bad look for someone who dropped out of Temple University in 2011 and moved to Los Angeles two years later to pursue comedy. But growth and stability were just as important to her as exposure; selling merchandise-inspired by the show was lucrative, but eventually antithetical.

“A lot of people think just because it’s in front of them—just because someone is offering $60,000 just to show-up somewhere—that you have to,” Brunson says at SoHo’s Lucky Strike on a recent summer weekday, her eyes now dressed in warm purple eyeshadow. “But I didn’t like that.”

Brunson parlayed her success into a junior producer gig at BuzzFeed that grew into becoming a development partner for its Motion Pictures division. The jobs resulted in her helming three original series, including her flagship Quinta vs. Everything, a Facebook Watch show that’s amassed over 5 million views on the platform. She left BuzzFeed in 2018 with ambitions beyond a 9-to-5 gig and landed roles on the traditional silver screen, co-starring alongside D.R.A.M. and Vince Staples in Adult Swim’s Lazor Wulf and guesting on iZombie.

Brunson’s biggest success is her most recent. After crossing paths on the dearly departed The Nightly Show, head writer Robin Thede recruited Brunson, along with Full Frontal’s Ashley Nicole Black and Luke Cage’s Gabrielle Dennis, to star in A Black Lady Sketch Show. A part of HBO’s recent push into experimentation and diversity (which birthed the Latinx-centered Los Espookys and the hyper-surreal Random Acts of Flyness), the show uses a proudly black lens that isn’t strictly beholden to black issues: The unexpected joy of having a courtroom with only black women and a very ill-timed choreographed wedding proposal exist fluidly in this realm.

The recent months have also been an adjustment in how Brunson has leaned back from being her projects’ creative center to a role player— or, as she calls it, “another tool for a different painter.” The canvas isn’t complete: A Black Lady Sketch Show—executive produced by fellow internet alumna Issa Rae—was confirmed for a second season shortly before finishing its inaugural run. 

“The win is not about me,” Brunson says. “It’s a testament to people who create on the Internet. It’s a testament to our generation. I want to continue being that for people: Being [some] kind of a representation for these marginalized communities within the marginalized communities.”

The first half of the decade saw a YouTube boom of comedians (Kain Carter, Spoken Reasons) get a piece of the Internet spotlight. Traditional media hasn’t quite been as fertile. While the past few years have seen groundbreaking successes in Rae’s Insecure and Donald Glover’s Atlanta, there’s still an unspoken one-black-show-per-major-network rule for many channels, especially with comedy. Saturday Night Live has become a microcosm of this trapping for black women: There’s only been seven of them in the show’s 44-year history; Ego Nwodim is the only one left after Leslie Jones’ recent departure. A show that entirely casts and is written by black women is unheard of, and the hope that A Black Lady Sketch Show will be the first of many is instilled in its very title. “It was called The Black Lady Sketch Show, and then we decided to call it A Black Lady Sketch Show so it wouldn’t just be the singular one,” Thede said to The Ringer. 

Traditional media still has produced gems even with its shortcomings. Brunson recalls watching Martin, In Living Color, and The Bernie Mac Show in addition to late-night staples like Amy Poehler/Tina Fey-era SNL with her older siblings and parents growing up in Philadelphia. Brunson’s love of comedy led to her ferrying between time zones throughout her college years. “I was leaving college for weeks at a time to go take classes at Second City,” she says. “I was lying to my parents and saying I was staying in my friend’s dorm when I was really in Chicago.”

Brunson made Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date on a friend’s suggestion after performing a version of the bit at the Comedy Store. Although it stands apart from the rest of her work, the breakthrough series does encapsulate her comedy’s knack for blurring the mundane and the surreal with a wink. On Quinta vs. Everything, a trip over a curb becomes a rumination on mortality and being college-educated might get you called up to give a speech at a family funeral, regardless of if you actually know the deceased. A Black Lady Sketch Show isn’t Brunson’s creation, but her style is well adjacent to it.

A Black Lady Sketch Show also feels like a major turn because it’s set to be her longest series. Despite their charms, Quinta vs. Everything and her other two series—Broke, for which she earned a Streamy Awards nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy, and Up for Adoption—all lasted one season. It also looked like she was facing major disappointments post-BuzzFeed: She starred in pilots for the CW’s The End of the World as We Know It and CBS’ Jermaine Fowler co-starring Quinta & Jermaine, but neither were picked up to go to series. The 29-year-old speaks about the shelved network shows with minor relief, though. The latter’s end gave her the time to do A Black Lady Sketch Show, and she would’ve had to upend her life for the former.

“I was secretly hoping [The End of the World as We Know It] didn’t go,” Brunson says. “Because if it did, I would’ve had to go to Vancouver and that show would’ve filmed for nine months out of the year. You’d basically have to move. I wasn’t with it; I didn’t want to be away from my friends, my boyfriend. At that point, in my head, I was starting to plan on having a family, starting to plan for my future. My future does not involve Vancouver.”

Even “family” sounds rebellious. For women in the early stages of their careers, pregnancy is treated like a stumble instead of an essential step in humanity’s survival. (Cardi B was open about the criticism she received for getting pregnant before her debut album’s release). Recent splits hint that television success isn’t that fruitful for maintaining relationships either.

Brunson is unfazed when I bring up those cases during the conversation. She explains that her work and the health of her personal life are interlinked; thus, success for her is being fulfilled on both sides, a wish A Black Lady Sketch Show’s aids with its short shooting schedule. Brunson says this with a natural confidence that suggests this ought to make sense: She shouldn’t have to compromise her private joys if that lack of compromise in her creative vision got her this far.

“I don’t think it’s about standing out at all. It’s about bringing what people appreciate me for to the mainstream,” she says. “It’s about bringing the audience you already had but also gaining another audience through television—and not changing who I am to do that.”

Continue Reading
2018 Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts Festival - Day 3
Jon Ragel

Martin Lawrence And Will Smith's May 1995 Cover Story: 'Flippin' The Script'

Editor's Note: This article originally appeared in the May 1995 issue of VIBE Magazine.

Written By: Scott Poulson-Bryant Photographs By: Jon Ragel

One big summer movie - Bad Boys. Two prime-time funnymen - Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Teaming up to bust caps as well as guts, Smith and Lawrence are an odd couple on the screen and off. Scott Poulson-Bryant talks with both of them about Blowing Up and Growing Up.

When you think about it, it's downright unprecedented. Prime-time television's biggest black stars—Will Smith of The Fresh of Bel-Air and Martin Lawrence of Martin—are starring in Bad Boys, a big-budget Hollywood action-comedy full of stunts and explosions and big, crowd-pleasing laughs. Two for the price of one. Call it Beverly Hills Cop 2 meets Miami Twice.

It's easy to think these entertainers, who hold sway over their own hit network sitcoms, would have been at each other's throats, throwing prima donna shade over the slightest of perceived slights. But according to both actors, things were smooth. "We basically ad-libbed every scene," Will says. "It was two and a half months of two of the silliest guys in comedy doing exactly what they wanted to."

In Bad Boys, they play two Miami detectives in the special narcotics division whose temperaments are 180 degrees apart: Will is Mike Lowrey, a flashy playboy; Martin is Marcus Burnett, a homebody family man with a mortgage to pay. After making the biggest arrest in the department's history, the duo have to find the thief who stole $100 million worth of heroin from the station house, or they'll lose their jobs.

Smith and Lawrence weren't necessarily playing their roles from experience—offscreen they're different, but not in the way the Bad Boys are. At the time of filming, Will was the married-with-child brother who wanted to focus on family values, and Martin was the recently dis-engaged rascal, doing his thing on the singles scene. Now, on the eve of the film's release, it seems they've done another role reversal. Will Smith is grappling with an impending divorce from Sheree, his wife for more than two years, and with how it will affect their two-year-old son, Willard C. "Trey" Smith III. He says he's not yet ready to talk about the situation, though he does note that the sudden death of his infant half brother, Sterling, took him back to Philly, where he now intends to spend more time. On the flip side, Martin Lawerence got married in January to ex beauty queen Patricia Southall. He and his wife are planning for children, and Lawrence, after a year of professional ups and downs, looks at the future with great expectations.

Everything's happening so fast for these two transplanted twentysomething East Coast guys who found fame and fortune out West by doing their versions of black-boy cool for the masses. So fast and furious, in fact, that crammed schedules never allowed all three of us to meet at the same time. I had to wait endlessly for Martin. First he was just back from his Caymans honeymoon, then he said he had injured his back, then he was busy finishing his show's "Player's Ball" episode, featuring an array of blaxploitation stars. All that waiting, however, left plenty of time to chill with the very accommodating Will Smith.

We spent one day cruising around L.A., pumping Teddy Riley's BLACKstreet tape in Will's white Ford Bronco. I had been there last June when the media began its all-out assault on OJ, so driving along the freeway in this particular ride with a black male superstar at my side took on an almost surreal quality. "I had mine before all that started," Will noted. But the irony didn't escape him. When the ringing car phone signaled Will's booming system to automatically pause, one thing raced through my mind: The rich really are different. But the price of livin' large is steep out in this bright-lights, big-titty world, where dream seekers flock and where black boys, in particular, come to Blow Up, if not to Grow Up. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are trying their best to do both.

Caverting around the low-key set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air wearing oatmeal colored linen and boots, Will Smith seems thinner in person, wiry almost, even though he had to follow an extensive workout regimen for his movie role. His face does its trademark dance between seriousness and just buggin', the balancing act between sophistication and boyishness that has kept this 26-year-old in the public eye for the past eight years.

Smith's office conveys the same sense of his multi-layered self. A big-screen TV is in one corner, the tangled joystick cords of a Sega video game in front of it. A mini-stereo rests on a low table, surrounded by cassettes. A plethora of gold and platinum DJ JazzyJeff and the Fresh Prince records line the far wall, a reminder of the up-and-down road that led to Will Smith's current state of Blowing Up affairs. And adjacent to that wall hangs a huge painting—by a fan from Miami—of Will uncharacteristically in repose. It doesn't seem vain for Will Smith to have a massive painting of himself in his dressing room. One gets the impression he needs his, more serious side to look down upon him, to bestow the necessary intensity to reach his goal: to be the reigning funnyman in the prime-time wars—which is as serious a job as any, as Martin Lawrence also well knows.

"What makes you an effective superhero is that you don't want to be," says Bad Boys costar Will Smith. "Like Bruce Willis in Die Hard--- the last thing he wanted to do was run over that glass barefoot."

With five years of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air under his belt, Will Smith has the hip teen thing down. I ask him if he thinks he's a natural clown—considering the comedic video persona of his early rap days and raucous appearances on late-night talk shows—and he laughs. "I'm just outgoing," he says, then pauses, as if that doesn't quite sum it up. Then he jumps right back in to answer, appearing to try out responses in his mind as he goes along. "I'm comfortable enough to impose myself on my surroundings," he continues. "That's the best way to describe it, really. It's a gift. It's the ability to impose myself on my surroundings without making people feel imposed upon."

Good answer, I'm thinking, as he continues on, knowing innately that a good answer isn't enough. Only a great answer will suffice. "But it's always been like that. When I was younger, it was more about being different when everyone else wanted to fit in. I always wanted how I talked or my clothes to be different. Peer pressure never meant anything to me. If something was done one way, something in me resisted it."

He pauses again and laughs. "It was the same way in my music. Something in me enjoyed coming to New York from Philly and people not liking us at first. When everyone else was trying to act tough and grab their dicks, the first thing anyone heard me say on record was, 'Oh man, my eye! This guy just punched me in my eye for nothing.' I enjoyed that. I strove for that. Oris is it strived? Or striven?" He throws his hands in the air, deferring to the writer in the room. "Whatever, just put it right in the article."

Will Smith can make that kind of demand. In fact, you want him to make demands of you because he's so demonstrative, acting out scenes from his life when words won't suffice, rapping entire verses of "The Message" to make his point about rap's changing style, reciting complete Tony Montana monologues from Scarface to illustrate a point you just made, challenging your taste in movies ("You haven't seen Pulp Fiction yet?"), challenging you to one-up him ("Don't you wanna ask me some more questions?"). But it's almost more interesting just to observe Will Smith. He's a perpetual performer, always doing his job, always giving his all.

Six years ago, though, the Fresh Prince nearly gave it all away, nearly lost the crown off his head. He blew up too big too fast, and it all came crashing down. He suddenly went broke. His first album, 1987's Rock the House, went gold the following year. Then 1988's He's the DJ, I'm the Rapper eventually sold 3 million copies, spurred by the single "Parents Just Don't Understand." Next, And in This Corner merely went gold, before 1991's Homebase, the return to Philly roots featuring "Summertime," went platinum. His most recent album, 1993's Code Red, went gold. The DJ. Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince phone line, the first celebrity 900 number, minted money—in its day it was the second-highest-grossing line behind Dial-A-Joke. "In '87-'88 I was rich," he says. "In '89 I was broke."

Broke like, rich-folks broke? I ask. No dollars in your pocket, but a couple hundred thou tied up in investments and CDs? He laughs and shakes his head vigorously. "Nah, man. I was broke. Like, can't-buy-gas, sell-the-car broke. Actually, you know what? Sell everythingbroke. I was a moron. I had the suburban mansion, a motorcycle, I was traveling the world. I was 18 and the world was open, and when the world is open like that it makes you crazy, you want everything. I wasn't any happier with money, and I wasn't any less happy when I went broke. It hurt, and mentally it was tough dealing with, but inside it didn't change. I still had my family, and I could still have a good time. I could still laugh."

He rebounded in a new arena-prime-time TV as the star of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, post-Cosby sitcom with a nod to The Jeffersons: movin' on up with a hip hop twist. Then, through sheer force of will, Smith made it to the big screen in 1992, debuting in Where the Day Takes You as a wheelchair-bound street kid. His role in the Whoopi Goldberg comedy Made in America (and the screams of teenage girls on the set) led to his landing the plum role of Paul, the sad, confused con man in the critically acclaimed film version of the Broadway hit Six Degrees of Separation. In the process, Will Smith's screen persona grew exponentially, acquiring layers of resonance devoid of the street corner histrionics usually demanded of young black male actors.

As Smith copes privately with the dissolution of his marriage to a woman who shunned the amusement park of the klieg lights, his public persona enters the high-stakes world of shoot-'em-up, make-'em-laugh, big-bank movies. And he may have just found his Axel Foley—the role that will give him a defining big-screen image. Produced by the Don Simpson/Jerry Bruckheimer team behind Eddie Murphy's Beverly Hills Cop series, Bad Boys stretched Smith in ways he's never been stretched before.

"With all that jumping and shooting when you're making an action movie, you realize that it's a stunt, not a trick," he says. "And it brings out all that testosterone. I saw how the situation brings that stuff out in people. Everybody has an action hero in them; everyone wants to kick in a door and shoot somebody." On the other hand, he says, "I knew it had to be as real as possible, because what makes you an effective superhero is that you don't want to be. Like Bruce Willis in Die Hard the last thing he wanted to do was run over that glass barefoot. People can't relate to a guy who just jumps in front of bullets."

Martin Lawrence knows that too, considering the potshots he's taken in public over the past year. Coming on the sitcom scene more than two years ago as Martin Payne, Lawrence instantly became the quotable cock of the walk with a bop in his step. He was the leading man in Martin (the funniest post-hip hop black show on the air) and did double duty as the host of the successful Def Comedy jam.

But somewhere along the line, Martin lost its stride. Year No. 2—the 1993-94 TV season—was supposed to be the one in which its star, Martin Lawrence, Blew Up, bringing his candid ghetto realness to the moviegoing, record-buying masses with his first concert film, You So Crazy, and comedy album, Talkin' Shit. Things didn't quite work out that way. The endearing wannabe who played Bilal (a.lea. Dragon Breath) in the House Party movies seemed to morph into a larger-than-life, self-made superstar from the 'hood, whose comeuppance was—like Tony Montana's—just around the corner.

First, there was his battle with the Motion Picture Association of America over the NC-17 rating they slapped on his concert film, You So Crazy. Of course there was race issues here (why a brotha gotta get the NC-17?) and censorship issues (why a brotha gotta get told what to say?), but what got lost in all the hoopla was that this comedic performance didn't meet the high standards he had already set for himself. Neither did his next notorious public moment.

Last winter, on his first Saturday Night Live hosting gig, Lawrence brought Def Comedy Jam to Lorne Michaels's crib. It was a debacle. Spraying the small stage with the scent of his insecurity and nervousness, Lawrence littered his opening monologue with scatological references that play fine on cable but shocked NBC's brass. He subsequently found himself at the center of a media storm regarding his not-ready-for-network language and subject matter, which ultimately led to his being de-scheduled from an appearance on Jay Leno.

Looking back at the whole situation, Lawrence believes he was "set up" by the SNL people ("They kept telling me, 'Do what you do.' And I did.") and admits to a certain nervous energy that informed his antics. He also says that after so many black folks came out to see him at Radio City Music Hall in New York earlier that year, he anticipated playing to a more racially mixed studio audience. Yet ultimately he chalks the disaster up to youth, to being intimidated by the history and mythology of the once-cutting-edge late-night dinosaur. But for a minute there, it looked like Martin Lawrence was about to be taken out like just another sucker MC.

Lawrence wasn't going to let that happen. He laid low after enduring those storms, held back on public appearances, broke up with his then girlfriend, actress Lark Voorhies, and concentrated on Martin—which was still being talked about, although two years into its run the funniest thing people were saying about the show was that it wasn't funny anymore. (And exactly where was Sheneneh, anyway?) Lawrence also started looking for a movie script that would have a "buddy-buddy feel to it, but something that was real, that would be good for my audience and work for other audiences as well." Which was probably a good move for him: That way he wouldn't have to carry the burden, or the risk, alone—as he did in his concert film and on SNL. 

He found Bad Boys, a movie that was, ironically, originally slated to star former Saturday Night Live clowns Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz. In the box-office-friendly blend of action and comedy, perhaps Martin saw the opportunity in his first starring role on the big-screen to follow that other foulmouthed black funnyman who found fame on TV. Eddie Murphy, the post-Pryor model of black comic as household name, has already primed the box office for Lawrence and his generation's brand of raw good humor. Maybe Martin Lawrence too had found his Axel Foley—a role that could establish him as a cinematic franchise with Badder Boys and Even Badder Boys to follow. As creative and fluid as his work can be, Martin's savvy very much includes keeping the business plan in full focus.

"I called him Martin Lawrence King," says Smith of his costar. "It's really important to him to be real, and present himself and his work to his audience with integrity."

Sitting in his small office in the Martin bungalow on the Universal lot, with fake African masks adorning the end tables—"I don't know where they're from," he says casually—Martin Lawrence, dressed in a black turtleneck and gray plaid slacks, comes off less like a creative dynamo than as the Hollywood hyphenate he is: sitcom star, executive producer, sometime writer, and soon-to-be feature film director. He's very wary, even difficult, toward the press these days. Like other stand-up-to-sitcom stars, Martin fought through the usual creative control issues, in part by firing longtime manager and show cocreator Topper Carew, reportedly before a live studio audience. When asked about that incident, his reply is, "I have the utmost respect for him, but I don't wanna go there."

Ask Lawrence if he likes having more power on the set, and he looks at you with a blank stare and asks, "What do you mean by power?" Then he adds, "I have more say, so if I don't like something, we won't do it. If I do like something, we do." Does it make work more difficult with more responsibilities behind the camera? "You have to be the judge of that," he replies tersely. "If people are saying the show's suffering because of it, maybe I'm too much involved in the business."

While making Bad Boys, it wasn't hard for Will Smith and Martin Lawrence to find a working rhythm, even though both guys are more accustomed to having straight men than being them. "You never see two brothers from different networks getting together to do something like this," Lawrence gushes. "But we had a lot of fun. We worked hard together. Since both of us have comic timing on the sitcoms, we knew it was just a matter of getting together and finding out how we complemented each other."

"That's the beauty of working with another comic," agrees Smith. "You go in in the morning and you have no clue what's about to happen. I'm used to changing lines on my show, and he does the same thing. It was like a tennis match. He would say something, then I'd toss a line right back."

Smith was also taken with Lawrence's devotion to the social and cultural impact of their collaboration. "He has a lot of interesting insights," Smith says. "I called him Martin Lawrence King. It's really important to him to be real, and present himself and his work to his audience with integrity. We'd talk for hours about whether our coming together would mean anything to young black kids. Would it mean anything that we were being strong enough for it to work with no problems?"

Which begs the ego question. Compared with Will's accessible playfulness, Martin is guarded and defensive in person. Yet on-camera, he invariably thrusts himself centerstage, as if demanding his costars catch up to his manic energy. His mercurial reputation precedes him. When I mention that he's regarded as a taskmaster, Lawrence replies, "I feel everyone should come to the project as I do. If you don't care as much for it as I do, why are you there?"

When I ask Will Smith, "Do you have a big ego?" he replies, "Yeah, I have a huge ego, but I don't impose it on people. You have to have a big ego to be an actor. But I have control over that, because I don't like how it feels when other people throw their weight around. That experience makes me struggle really hard not impose myself on people for selfish reasons. Ego drives you. I think it's really important. But you have to control your ego; you can't let your ego control you."

When I ask Lawrence the same question, he looks at me for about 20 seconds before responding. After a bit of verbal jousting and nonanswers ("Do you think I have one? What defines a big ego?"), I ask him how he's changed as a result of having a hit TV show, a wedding that was covered by the tabloids, and a big summer movie about to drop.

"I've grown up a little more," he says, "though I don't know if I'll ever be fully grown-up, 'cause I ain't trying to lose the kiddish things in me, 'cause that's what I love. I love to bug out and be spontaneous and talk some shit. I changed for the better, and I'm steady trying to get better at what I do. But by the same token, I talk shit. We all do. "Spoken like a true bad boy.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

2d ago

NEXT: Quinta Brunson Is Going To Have It Her Way

News

1d ago

Remy Ma Likens Rape Victims Suing For Money To Prostitution

News

2d ago

Cassie Quietly Marries Fiancé In Malibu