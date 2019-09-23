Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Trademarks "Hot Girl Summer" Phrase

"Hot Girl Summer" is an eternal mood no matter the time of year.

Through this latest business move, Megan Thee Stallion proves that "Hot Girl Summer" is an everlasting mood no matter the time of year. Days before the fall season began (Sept. 23), the Houstonian said she filed a trademark for the lucrative phrase. The revelation was made during an interview with Virginia's 103 Jamz.

According to Complex, the Fever artist's label, 300 Entertainment, filed a "live trademark" as well as potential ownership of the terms "Hot Girl Semester" and "Hot Nerd Shit." In an interview with Allure, the 24-year-old said she felt compelled to lock in the phrase when corporations like Forever 21 and Wendy's began to use it in marketing and advertising strategies.

Megan Thee Stallion says she was able to get her trademark request for “Hot Girl Summer” approved. She can now capitalize off of the phrase. 💕 pic.twitter.com/TWGw7AXjDN — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) September 21, 2019

Earlier this year, Megan released "Hot Girl Summer" as a melody featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. The single became Megan's first Top 10 hit (No. 7) on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in late August.

"I really didn’t even know that it was gonna catch on how it did," she said to Allure. "It was just me talking shit, telling everybody I was gonna be me for the summer, and they should be them too, like as free as they can be."