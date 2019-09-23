2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Pre-Show
Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Trademarks "Hot Girl Summer" Phrase

September 23, 2019 - 1:03 pm by VIBE Staff

"Hot Girl Summer" is an eternal mood no matter the time of year.

Through this latest business move, Megan Thee Stallion proves that "Hot Girl Summer" is an everlasting mood no matter the time of year. Days before the fall season began (Sept. 23), the Houstonian said she filed a trademark for the lucrative phrase. The revelation was made during an interview with Virginia's 103 Jamz.

According to Complex, the Fever artist's label, 300 Entertainment, filed a "live trademark" as well as potential ownership of the terms "Hot Girl Semester" and "Hot Nerd Shit." In an interview with Allure, the 24-year-old said she felt compelled to lock in the phrase when corporations like Forever 21 and Wendy's began to use it in marketing and advertising strategies.

Earlier this year, Megan released "Hot Girl Summer" as a melody featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. The single became Megan's first Top 10 hit (No. 7) on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in late August.

"I really didn’t even know that it was gonna catch on how it did," she said to Allure. "It was just me talking shit, telling everybody I was gonna be me for the summer, and they should be them too, like as free as they can be."

BIG3 - Week Nine BIG3 - Week Nine
Andre Emmett #2 of 3's Company speaks at a press conference during week nine of the BIG3 three-on-three basketball league at the American Airlines Center on August 17, 2018 in Dallas, Texas.
BIG3 And Former NBA Star Andre Emmett Killed In Dallas

Andre Emmett, the star of Ice Cube's BIG3 league, was shot and killed in Dallas, Texas.

Details of the shooting remain limited but Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported the news on Monday (Sept. 23). A close friend of Emmett's also confirmed the news on Twitter. "My God this senseless violence has to stop man," James White tweeted. "Lost too many good people this year alone. Please put the guns down and value life. RIP Dre."

The 37-year-old experienced a bit of resurgence after joining the BIG3 squad, with a glowing record and a spot as an MVP candidate in 2018.

Emmett previously played four seasons at Texas Tech before his selection in the second round of the 2005 NBA Draft. KCBD reports his time at TTU was one to remember. He scored 2,256 career points between 2001-2004 and earned All-America honors during his senior season. He was also a two-time NABC All-District First-Team selection and three-time Big 12 All-Conference First-Team member.

His alma mater has always appreciated his gift. In 2018 he was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame in 2018 and in March 2019, he was inducted into the Texas Tech Ring of Honor.

His time in the NBA was also satisfying for Emmett–he played with teams like Grizzlies, Nets and the Seattle Supersonics.

Emmett was an expectant father.

See his stellar BIG3 highlight reel below.

Former NBA player Andre Emmett, who played two seasons with the Nets and Grizzlies, was murdered this morning in Dallas. Emmett recently became a father. He played at Texas Tech and was No. 36 pick in 2004 draft. RIP.

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 23, 2019

RIP Texas legend Andre Emmett. The former NBA & current BIG3 player was reportedly shot & killed this morning. pic.twitter.com/4mcLqDUNLW

— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 23, 2019

This is a breaking story. 

Tekashi 6ix9ine Attends 2018 Made In America Festival - Day 1
Tekashi 6ix9ine performs at the 2018 Made In America Festival - Day 1 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 1, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Tekashi 6ix9ine's Driver Became A Federal Informant To Avoid Deportation

Tekashi Six9ine's driver Jorge Rivera came forward in court Monday (Sept. 23) to confirm his status as a confidential informant after an ICE arrest.

Rivera's testimony touched on his deal with federal investigators, the faux robbery Tekashi endured from people on his team and the moments when the rapper began to suspect if Rivera was an informant. Inner City Press notes Rivera agreed to cooperate with law enforcement after he was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. After he was released, he became a driver for the Brooklyn rapper.

6ixe9ine's driver is asked about the taping being a possible set up

'' Mr Rivera at any moment did you know this was going to happen''A: NoQ: But you got a phone call just before right?A: When I went in the car, no.''objection''JUDGE: Answer the question Mr Rivera

— Inner City Press (@innercitypress_) September 23, 2019

He also confirmed he would receive a 5K1 letter that would provide slight leniency for cooperating with the feds. The letters vary when it comes to those who have prior convictions. It isn't known if Rivera has any and if they will suspend his possible deportation. "They'll give me a letter, saying all the good as well as the bad things, that I have done," he said.

Rivera confirmed that the two cameras in his car shot the footage seen in the robbery committed by Tekashi's former manager Kifano "Shotti" Jordan and former security guard Anthony "Harv" Ellison. "One is always pointed ahead. Remember, I used to work for a car service," Rivera said on the stand. "My customers, they were always recorded."

Last week during his own witness testimony, Tekashi's robbery was played in court with the rapper explaining how members of his team robbed him and made him promote it during an interview with Power 105.1's Angie Martinez. Rivera also mentioned that the rapper may have noticed he was an informant towards the end of their investigation.

Harv and Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack, both alleged Nine Trey members, are facing gun and racketeering charges. Shotti was previously sentenced to 15 years in prison.

florida-cop-handcuff-six-year-old-suspended
Florida Cop Suspended For Handcuffing Six-Year-Old And Arresting An Eight-year-Old

An Orlando police officer who handcuffed a six-year-old for having a tantrum reportedly arrested an eight-year-old in a separate incident and is now under internal investigation.

The younger child, Kaia Rolle, enrolled at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy, had a tantrum because of a lack of sleep due to a medical condition. The first grader's grandmother told a local news outlet a school official attempted to calm Kaia down by grabbing her wrist.

Officer Dennis Turner was called and then handcuffed Kaia, transported the child to Juvenile Assessment Center where she was fingerprinted, had her mugshot taken and charged with battery.

“How do you do that to a six-year-old child because she kicked somebody?” her grandma, Meralyn Kirkland said flabbergasted. “A literal mug shot of a 6-year-old girl."

Turner also arrested an eight-year-old, however, details have not emerged about that unrelated incident.

The Orland Police Department's protocol requires that cops receive approval from their watch before arresting anyone under 12 years old. Turner didn't do that. He is now the subject of an internal investigation.

“As a grandparent of three children less than 11 years old, this is very concerning to me," Police Chief Orlando Rolon told WKMG. "Our department strives to deliver professional and courteous service. My staff and I are committed to exceeding those standards and expectations.”

