Megan Thee Stallion Signs To Jay-Z's Roc Nation

And suddenly, it all makes sense.

Just weeks after Megan Thee Stallion was seen with Jay-Z in New York, the breakout Houston rapper has announced her affiliation with Roc Nation.

"I would like to announce that I am officially apart of the @rocnation fam," she said Friday (Sept. 13) with a photo of her and Mr. Carter. "The grind don’t stop!" The rapper has had quite the summer thanks to the release of her recent project, Fever along with monster singles "Hot Girl Summer" with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign as well as "Cash Shit" with DaBaby.

In addition to her climb to the Billboard charts (both singles made the Hot 100 chart), the rapper made a splash at New York Fashion Week with hangouts with Anna Wintour and a performance at Rihanna's Diamond Ball.

Megan sent subtle hints with her signing to Roc Nation. After all, she drives the boat with D'usse and was recently seen with Jay-Z at Puma's 5th Avenue opening in August.