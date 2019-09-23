michael-b-jordan-tiff
Emma McIntyre

Michael B. Jordan's 'Raising Dion' Stars An Adorable Boy With Superpowers

September 23, 2019 - 4:12 pm by Vibe

Michael B. Jordan executive produces the sci-fi Netflix series.

Michael B. Jordan is taking a backseat to an adorable newcomer in his newest project airing on Netflix entitled Raising Dion. 

The sci-film series stars newcomer Ja'Siah Young who's character Dion has a love for science and superpowers and soon learns that he posses a few of his own. Jordan executive produces the project and makes a small cameo as Dion's father who's passed away. The majority of the series starts Ja'Siah and actress Alisha Wainwright who plays Dion's mother, Nicole. She too discovers her son's superpowers and tries her best to protect him and stop those wanting to exploit his powers and discover the origin of them.

Raising Dion is part of Jordan's Outlier Society, which champions diversity both on-screen and behind the camera.

“It’s natural for me. Long before the word inclusion became a thing,” Jordan told Deadline after the January 2019 launch of Outlier. “I don’t want it to be just a Black film, but a high caliber piece of work that people don’t see that often. … We try to balance that as much as you can, to run a company where it’s not its entire identity but, at the same time it’s as an important silo and something that we care about.”

Watch the trailer for Raising Dion below.

Billy Porter Wins Lead Actor In A Drama Series At Emmys 2019
Billy Porter poses with his Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award for 'Pose' at the 71st Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019.
Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

Emmys 2019: Billy Porter Takes Home Award For Lead Actor In A Drama Series

The category is: Billy Porter just won the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 71st Annual Emmy Awards! As the last hour of the ceremony picked up its pace, the Pose star was announced as the winner of the category by fellow actor Kerry Washington.

Decked in a sparkling Michael Kors custom suit, an excited Porter joyously made his way to the stage before sharing how happy he is to have lived long enough to see this moment where an openly gay black man receives a lead actor award at the prestigious Emmys.

"I am so overwhelmed and I am so overjoyed to live long enough to see this day," he said as he started his acceptance speech. "James Baldwin said, 'It took many years of vomiting up all the filth I’d been taught about myself, and half-believed before I was able to walk on the earth as though I had a right to be here.' I have the right, you have the right, we all have the right!"

Porter went on to thank the fellow nominees, his mother, his Pose castmates and those who supported him in his 30-plus years in the entertainment industry. The actor drove it home by stressing the importance of being an artist in the world.

"We are the people. We as artists are the people that get to change the molecular structure of the hearts and the minds of the people who live on this planet," he stated. "Please don't ever stop doing that. Please don't ever stop telling the truth."

Aside from becoming the first openly gay Black man to win Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Porter rang in his 50th birthday earlier this week. Talk about a gift! Watch Billy Porter's historic acceptance speech below.

Watch Billy Porter's acceptance speech for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for #PoseFX #Emmys #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/79vn6SU0Rm

— The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) September 23, 2019

Emmys 2019: Jharrel Jerome Wins 'Lead Actor' For Role In 'When They See Us’

It was a celebratory and emotional moment for actor Jharrel Jerome as he received his first Emmy for Lead Actor in a Limited Series for When They See Us.

Jerome accepted the accolade Sunday (Sept 22) at the awards ceremony at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. In the series directed by Ava DuVernay, the Bronx native portrayed Korey Wise, one of the Exonerated Five who were falsly accused of a crime he and four others didn't commit. Visibly emotional, the 22-year-old gave thanks to his parents during his acceptance speech.

"I feel like I should just be in the Bronx right now, chillin,' waiting for my mom's cooking but I'm here," he said. "But I'm here in front of people I'm so motivated by."

The young actor was up against some of the best in the business such as Moonlight co-star Mahershala Ali (True Detective), Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora), Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal), Jared Harris (Chernobyl) and Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon).

Jerome also thanked Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and as he rightfully shouted "King" Korey Wise.

"Most important[ly], this is for the men known as The Exonerated Five," he said as the men stood on their feet. "Thank you so much. It's an honor, it's a blessing."

Watch the moment above.

TV Guide reports Jerome's win was "initially considered a lock," due to Chernobyl, the HBO series that won seven Creative Arts Emmys.

afton-williamson
Joshua Blanchard

Studio Finds No Inappropriate Behavior In 'Rookie' Afton Williamson Allegation

Back in August, former "The Rookie" star Afton Williamson publically outlined claims of bullying, harassment and sexual assault against the head of the show's hair department. Taking to Instagram, the actress alleged Sally Nicole Ciganovich and guest star Demetrius Grosse as the culprits. However on Tuesday, (Sept. 17) Entertainment One released a statement stating after an investigation was conducted, there was no proof to any of Williamson's claims. Williamson, took to social media to blast the findings.

“It’s heartbreaking for everyone on that set, past, and present, and for every actor out there who stands in the face of harassment, discrimination, assault, and injustice,” Williamson wrote. “As a black woman, an artist, an actor, in 2019, my speaking the truth, standing up for myself, and leaving an unsafe work environment changed things for a lot of people: black women, artists, actors, victims, and survivors of injustice and discrimination.”

Demetrius Grosse’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, called Williamson's claim "completely meritless."

"My client was libeled all over the media before any of the claims could even be verified. No one should publish serious allegations like these in such a reckless manner. Demetrius lost multiple jobs as a result of being falsely accused. We’re glad that the investigation has been completed and are grateful to eOne for its unwavering support. Onward.”

In a separate statement, ABC expressed gratitude the investigation was over.

“We are glad that eOne has completed an investigation into allegations on the set of ‘The Rookie.’ We are confident that eOne takes these matters seriously and that they will continue to look for the best ways to surface concerns and address complaints.”

