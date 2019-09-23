Michael B. Jordan's 'Raising Dion' Stars An Adorable Boy With Superpowers
Michael B. Jordan is taking a backseat to an adorable newcomer in his newest project airing on Netflix entitled Raising Dion.
The sci-film series stars newcomer Ja'Siah Young who's character Dion has a love for science and superpowers and soon learns that he posses a few of his own. Jordan executive produces the project and makes a small cameo as Dion's father who's passed away. The majority of the series starts Ja'Siah and actress Alisha Wainwright who plays Dion's mother, Nicole. She too discovers her son's superpowers and tries her best to protect him and stop those wanting to exploit his powers and discover the origin of them.
Raising Dion is part of Jordan's Outlier Society, which champions diversity both on-screen and behind the camera.
“It’s natural for me. Long before the word inclusion became a thing,” Jordan told Deadline after the January 2019 launch of Outlier. “I don’t want it to be just a Black film, but a high caliber piece of work that people don’t see that often. … We try to balance that as much as you can, to run a company where it’s not its entire identity but, at the same time it’s as an important silo and something that we care about.”
Watch the trailer for Raising Dion below.