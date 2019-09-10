Michael Jordan in the Air Jordan "Bred" 11s
Getty Images

Michael Jordan Is Donating $1 Million To Hurricane Relief In The Bahamas

September 10, 2019 - 9:05 pm by VIBE Staff

Michael Jordan pledged to donate $1 million to organizations assisting in Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas, the NBA legend announced Tuesday (Sept. 10).

"I am devastated to see the destruction  that Hurricane Dorian has brought to the Bahamas, where I own property and visit frequently. "My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and those who have lost loved ones,” Jordan said in a statement tweeted by his spokeswoman and manager, Estee Portnoy.

With more than 70,000 people left homeless in Hurricane Dorian’s aftermath, the region is bracing for a long road of rebuilding. The storm destroyed the Grand Bahamas airport, damaged roads, flatted infrastructure, and leveled neighborhoods making rescue efforts more challenging. At least 50 people have been confirmed dead thus far.

According to the Associated Press, 5,000 people from the hardest hit areas of Abacos and Grand Bahama, traveled to the capitol of Nassau this week in an attempt to start a new life. But the trek has already been a struggle because shelters in the area are swelling above capacity.

Jordan added that he will be keeping a close eye as relief efforts continue. He is currently “working to identify” organizations where his donation will be most impactful. “The Bahamian people are strong and resilient and I hope that my donation will be of help as they work to recover from this catastrophic storm.”

Last year, Jordan donated to relief efforts after Hurricane Florence battered his home state of North Carolina.

Read his full announcement below.

