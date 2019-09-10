FKA Twigs is on her way back to the music scene with a new album. MAGDALENE is the highly-anticipated follow up to 2014’s LP1, and via Instagram, the English singer/songwriter and dancer shared the project’s tracklist and cover art. MAGDALENE is slated to drop Oct. 25.

The cover art was created by Matthew Stone, and in a press-release, Twigs said that the portrait is an “all-encompassing” view of heartbreak.

"I never thought my body could stop working to the point that I couldn’t express myself physically in the ways that I have always loved and found so much solace,” she said in a statement. “I have always practiced my way into being the best I could be, but I couldn’t do that this time. I was left with no option but to tear every process down."

The album features 9 songs, and as the tracklist appears as of press time, Future is the only known feature. We’ll have to wait until next month to see for sure.

Peep the tracklist and her Instagram post below. 1. "thousand eyes" 2. "home with you" 3. "sad day" 4. "holy terrain" f/ Future 5. "mary magdalene" 6. "fallen alien" 7. "mirrored heart" 8. "daybed" 9. "cellophane"

my dearest MAGDALENE you beautiful, stoic, ephemeral beast. at times i howled at you to present yourself to me and it was at those times you evaded me. left me in the cold, dead at night, face down in my wet pillow. it was only when i offered my own sometimes fruitful, often poisoned teat to raise you that you would look me in the eye, drink, submit and allow me to bend and contort you into a sculpture that mirrored my own truth. and here we are. now you stand bigger than i will ever be, others will dance with you, enjoy you, question you, cry with you and marvel at your broken excellence. but i promise i won’t get jealous, i love you the most so i will let you go. now to find my reflection again. look at myself naked for a while. my breasts hang lower than they did before. it happens i guess. my new album MAGDALENE is available for pre-order and is out october 25th. link in bio thank you @matthewstoneart for creating this beautiful artwork, always my confidant, the first artist i ever met, inspirational papa x

