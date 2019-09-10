2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room
Missy Elliott Commemorates 17 Years Of 'Work It': 'I Ain't Done Yet!"

September 10, 2019 - 9:56 am by VIBE Staff

Hot off of an incredible summer capping off an incredible year, Missy Elliott took to social media to commemorate the 17th anniversary of one of her biggest hits.

“17 YEARS AGO I released my song ‘Work It’” she wrote on Instagram with fire emojis. “HAPPY ANNIVERSARY… & I AIN’T DONE YET… I tup ym gnaht nwod pilf ti & esrever ti!!!!”

Missy performed the song during her highly-praised MTV VMA medley, as part of her acceptance of the 2019 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. For the performance, her superstar dancer Alyson Stoner made an appearance that shocked fans and made headlines.

Stoner, now 26, appeared on Ellen earlier this week, where she discussed her joy of being able to work with Missy again.

”It was absolutely perfect," she explained of the experience. "First of all, obviously, credit goes to Missy for allowing me to participate and honor her and recreate that timeless moment."

Check out Missy’s post and Alyson’s comments below.

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox
David Ortiz Makes First Appearance At Fenway Park Since Dominican Republic Shooting

It's been four months since former Boston Red Sox David Ortiz has made a public appearance since he was shot in the Dominican Republic. It was only natural that the slugger threw out the first pitch prior to Monday's game (Sept. 9) against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

Greeted with love and praise, the emotional scene was the perfect way to kick-off the week for the Red Sox team. The major league baseball team shared the tear-jerking moment on its Twitter page on Monday (Sept. 9).

Boston loves you, @davidortiz. pic.twitter.com/pQt85arS6W

— Red Sox (@RedSox) September 9, 2019

Good to be back. pic.twitter.com/dI5bLvTqf0

— Red Sox (@RedSox) September 10, 2019

"I want to thank the Red Sox, my real family. They always have been there for me, supporting me. They were aware of what happened to me, and they were the first ones there supporting me. Thank you very much, Red Sox fans," Ortiz said.

NBC10 Boston reports that 14 people have been arrested in the case. Investigators in the Dominican Republic believe the shooting was a case of mistaken identity and Ortiz was not the intended target.

The Red Sox legend has hired former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis to investigate the shooting.

FKA Twigs In Concert - New York, NY
FKA Twigs Shares Cover Art, Tracklist For Upcoming Album

FKA Twigs is on her way back to the music scene with a new album. MAGDALENE is the highly-anticipated follow up to 2014’s LP1, and via Instagram, the English singer/songwriter and dancer shared the project’s tracklist and cover art. MAGDALENE is slated to drop Oct. 25.

The cover art was created by Matthew Stone, and in a press-release, Twigs said that the portrait is an “all-encompassing” view of heartbreak.

"I never thought my body could stop working to the point that I couldn’t express myself physically in the ways that I have always loved and found so much solace,” she said in a statement. “I have always practiced my way into being the best I could be, but I couldn’t do that this time. I was left with no option but to tear every process down."

The album features 9 songs, and as the tracklist appears as of press time, Future is the only known feature. We’ll have to wait until next month to see for sure.

Peep the tracklist and her Instagram post below. 1. "thousand eyes" 2. "home with you" 3. "sad day" 4. "holy terrain" f/ Future 5. "mary magdalene" 6. "fallen alien" 7. "mirrored heart" 8. "daybed" 9. "cellophane"

 

View this post on Instagram

 

my dearest MAGDALENE you beautiful, stoic, ephemeral beast. at times i howled at you to present yourself to me and it was at those times you evaded me. left me in the cold, dead at night, face down in my wet pillow. it was only when i offered my own sometimes fruitful, often poisoned teat to raise you that you would look me in the eye, drink, submit and allow me to bend and contort you into a sculpture that mirrored my own truth. and here we are. now you stand bigger than i will ever be, others will dance with you, enjoy you, question you, cry with you and marvel at your broken excellence. but i promise i won’t get jealous, i love you the most so i will let you go. now to find my reflection again. look at myself naked for a while. my breasts hang lower than they did before. it happens i guess. my new album MAGDALENE is available for pre-order and is out october 25th. link in bio thank you @matthewstoneart for creating this beautiful artwork, always my confidant, the first artist i ever met, inspirational papa x

A post shared by FKA twigs (@fkatwigs) on Sep 9, 2019 at 8:24am PDT

21-Savage-Purple-Shirt-Genius-BBQ
21 Savage And Doja Cat Close Out The Summer At Genius' IQ/BBQ Concert

With summer slowly closing its curtains, Genius held its third annual Genius IQ/BBQ and live concert on (Sept. 7) in Brooklyn, NY. After the end-of-summer event opened its doors and hit capacity, music lovers who made it were in for an interactive, day-long experience.

Presented by Boost Mobile, the free event offered a sky deck view and lounge for V.I.P. guests as well as a warehouse full of both indoor and outdoor experiences. From vendors to ice-cold White Claw beverages to a one-of-a-kind multiplayer trivia game, attendees' attentions were absorbed in activities and an all-around good time. In between sets and as the indoor stage radiated hues of purple, DJ S.WHiT! spun hits from your 1st or 2nd generation iPod.

RCA recording artist Destiny Rodgers took the stage to command the room with her hip-hop, pop, and R&B infused set as she performed her singles, "North$ide," "Apologies," "Lockdown," and "Tomboy."

Hailing from South Haven, Indiana, self-taught guitarist Omar Apollo brought the funk, psychedelic rock, and rhythm and blues while performing "Kickback," "You Got Me," "Unbothered," and "Brakelights."

Yung Baby Tate sported a dark purple laced bustier, black skirt, and thigh-high boots while she sang her hits "Pretty Girl," "That Girl," and "Beckham." The Atlanta producer, rapper, and singer also performed her unreleased track "All Dat" and paid homage to Nicki Minaj while she rapped her "Babytron/Megatron" rendition.

Ann Marie slowed the BBQ down with her R&B sounds rocking a late '90s/2000s-inspired black leather fit. The Interscope Records songstress melodically delivered "Handle It," "Unlove You," "Ride For Me," "Throw It Back," and "My Body," while her backup dancers kept up with their hard-hitting moves.

Rising rapper and Bronx-native Lil Tjay helped to warm up the crowd with his newly released single "F.N." that had the crowd putting their middle fingers up. The 18-year-old Columbia Records signee rapped through his reflective lyrics keeping the crowd hooked from start to finish.

The one and only Doja Cat fans warmed the artist up before she appeared on stage, chanting "Doja, Doja, Doja, Doja." Rocking a yellow, black, and white Fashion Nova pantsuit and jacket set, the 23-year-old engaged with her fans singing her hits "Roll With Us," "Go To Town," "So High," "Game," "Juicy," "Tia Tamara," and "Moo!."

Headliner 21 Savage took over the stage with a 30-minute set as shades of red with hints of green captured the emotion in the UK-native's performance. The Billboard chart-topping rapper took his fans back in time opening  with his 2016 single "Red Opps." 21 carried his set going into Savage Mode with "No Heart," and "X" and gave fans a few M's while rapping "Bank Account."

The Not All Heroes Wear Capes artist closed out the event with performances of "Don't Come Out The House" and "10 Freaky Girls" off of his 2018 album, making the third annual Genius IG/BBQ live concert an event to remember.

