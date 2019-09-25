'Netflix' Shares Trailer For 'Rhythm + Flow' Feat. T.I., Cardi B And Chance The Rapper

September 25, 2019 - 12:53 pm by Darryl Robertson

Earlier this year, Netflix announced its hip-hop reality competition titled, Rhythm + Flow. Today (Sept 25), the internet television company released the trailer for upcoming competition.

With Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. acting as judges, the show will follow the rappers as they search major cities such as New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Atlanta for talented artist looking for a breakthrough into the music industry.

Chicago native Chance the Rapper opens the trailer:

"Success in this line of work looks a million different ways," The Big Day rapper says. "There is a criteria that you gotta meet."

The trailer gives viewers a peek at some of the artists showcasing their talent. The trailer also shows clips of rappers like Snoop Dogg, the late Nipsey Hussle, Teyana Taylor, Jhené Aiko, Lupe Fiasco, Ty Dolla $ign, and others, who will appear in forthcoming episodes.

The series is produced by John Legend, Jeff Gaspin, Jesse Collins, Nikki Boella, Jeff Pollack, Mike Jackson, and Ty Stiklorius, and premieres Oct. 9 and will run through Oct. 23.

 

In This Story:

Popular

'New Jack City' Sequel In The Works, 'Snowfall' Actor Malcolm M. Mays To Serve As Screenwriter

From the Web

More on Vibe

French Montana Becomes Ambassador Of 'I Stand With Immigrants' And Launches Scholarship

Rapper French Montana has been instrumental in advocating for immigrants' rights. It was announced today (Sept. 26) that the Bronx-raised MC became the first Ambassador of I Stand With Immigrants.

The new program was announced with the Karim Kharbouch Coding Fellowship at The Knowledge House in the Bronx. The program will support immigrants living in the Bronx by bringing technology programs to local high schools for an Exploring Technology curriculum, according to a press release.

"I’m blessed to give back to my community that has given so much to me," Montana said via press release. "As a kid from the Bronx, it’s important for me to arm them with tools they can use to create a great future for themselves.”

"On behalf of The Knowledge House, I am grateful to be partnering with French Montana to bring our technology programs to Bronx youth from immigrant families," Jerelyn Rodriguez, co-founder and CEO of the The Knowledge said. "As the daughter of immigrants, I know first hand how important it is to put resources in the hands of people as they work towards realizing the American Dream. Our technology programs have helped an average of 3 out of 4 of our graduates land their first job in tech. With French Montana's support we can make sure hundreds of Bronx youth launch life changing careers in technology."

This isn't the first time French Montana has contributed to people from other countries. In 2017, after shooting the music video for his hit "Unforgettable" in Uganda with Swae Lee, he raised $500,000 for the Subhi Center, a maternity health clinic.

In other French Montana news, the rapper landed a two residency at  Las Vegas' Drai's Beachclub Nightclub.

Continue Reading
kanye-west-detroit-sunday-service--1569516485
Rich Fury

Tickets To Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' In Detroit Are Finally Free

Detroit is the latest city to hold down Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' concert. This time, tickets are free, and will be available on Ticketmaster today (Sept. 26).

Mr. West will perform Friday (Sept. 27) at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater. He will be joined by local choir singers to help him tap into his spiritual side.

There are rumors that the Detroit Sunday Service will be accompanied with the release of the Ye's ninth-studio album,  Jesus is King. But the arrival of the follow-up to 2018's "Ye" may be in flux yet again, as multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday that the release will be delayed, including Rolling Stone and Variety.

Kanye launched the 'Sunday Service' in January at his Los Angeles home with Kim Kardashian, and he has held services in places such as Atlanta, Chicago and even the Coachella festival.

 

Continue Reading
tekashi-robbery-footage-leak-1568925511-650x3661-1569506445
Kevin Mazur

Tekashi 69 May Refuse Witness Protection

Tekashi 6ix9ine, who testified against his former associates and Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members Anthony "Harv" Ellison and Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack last week, plans to refuse the witness protection program, reports TMZ.

Despite carrying the label of being a snitch, a source close to 6ix9ine told TMZ that the Brooklyn rapper plans to "pick up right where he left off--" which could mean that the "Fefe" rapper will attempt to revive his music career.

TMZ also reports that 6ix9ine will hire 24-hour security guards to protect him and his family. This news comes just hours before the conclusion of the trials for Ellison and Mack.

The rapper born Daniel Hernandez pleaded guilty in January to racketeering conspiracy and eight other charges, and faces a minimum of 47 years in prison. If his cooperation is successful,he could receive a lighter sentence.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

11h ago

NEXT: Quinta Brunson Is Going To Have It Her Way

News

16h ago

Nick Cannon Lands Daytime Talk Show

Features

1w ago

Kanye West, ‘Jesus Is King,’ And The Unspoken Bipolarism In Between