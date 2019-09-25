'Netflix' Shares Trailer For 'Rhythm + Flow' Feat. T.I., Cardi B And Chance The Rapper
Earlier this year, Netflix announced its hip-hop reality competition titled, Rhythm + Flow. Today (Sept 25), the internet television company released the trailer for upcoming competition.
With Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. acting as judges, the show will follow the rappers as they search major cities such as New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Atlanta for talented artist looking for a breakthrough into the music industry.
Chicago native Chance the Rapper opens the trailer:
"Success in this line of work looks a million different ways," The Big Day rapper says. "There is a criteria that you gotta meet."
The trailer gives viewers a peek at some of the artists showcasing their talent. The trailer also shows clips of rappers like Snoop Dogg, the late Nipsey Hussle, Teyana Taylor, Jhené Aiko, Lupe Fiasco, Ty Dolla $ign, and others, who will appear in forthcoming episodes.
The series is produced by John Legend, Jeff Gaspin, Jesse Collins, Nikki Boella, Jeff Pollack, Mike Jackson, and Ty Stiklorius, and premieres Oct. 9 and will run through Oct. 23.