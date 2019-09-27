New Music Fridays: DaBaby, Young M.A., Kevin Gates, Brandy, And More

Kanye West didn't deliver his God Is King album that was promoted on Kim Kardashian's Twitter, but this week still has plenty of new music. One of rap's most stunning newcomers has dropped his second LP of the year, the hardest woman rapper in the biz has turned several viral moments into a debut album, and an R&B legend has returned after a seven-year hiatus. Read below for more.

DaBaby – KIRK

DaBaby has put up a serious case for rap's rookie of the year with his hit song "Suge," hilarious music videos, and great guest appearances alongside J. Cole, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X and more that show off his bars and his charismatic personality. Now, months after the March release of his debut Baby On Baby, he's dropped his second album of the year: KIRK. He already released "Intro" in recent weeks, but the full 13-track album sees him holding his own alongside Chance The Rapper, Nicki Minaj, Migos, Gucci Mane, Kevin Gates and more. Apple Music | TIDAL



Young M.A – Herstory In The Making

Since releasing her hit single "Ooouuu" in May 2016, Young M.A has captured lightning in a bottle with several singles and YouTube freestyles. Now, it's time to see whether she can keep up the momentum for a full-length LP: Herstory In The Making is her debut studio album. She's been taking her time on this, and we expect the same street-dwelling, girl-stealing swag that she's proven herself so adept at over the past two years. Apple Music | TIDAL



Kevin Gates – I'm Him

Baton Rouge lyricist Kevin Gates has established a loyal fan base with his heartfelt, vulnerable accounts of street life. The years since his 2016 debut album Islah have had several mixtapes, but also with consistent legal trouble that has seemed to hold up his productivity. This week, he releases his official sophomore album, I'm Him. "I’m watching Kevin Gates grow. He’s growing. I’m proud of it," Gates said in an interview with Billboard. "He’s starting to not make excuses. He’s starting to hold himself accountable. I’m proud of him. It took a little longer than it took for most people. Women mature faster than men, but I’m proud of him." Apple Music | TIDAL



Eric Bellinger – Saved By The Bellinger

R&B singer/songwriter Eric Bellinger stays busy, and this week he's released his second project of 2019, Saved By The Bellinger. The 10-track offering features guest appearances by K Camp, Kehlani, Wale, Guapdad 4000 and more. Apple Music | TIDAL



Molly Brazy – Built To Last

Detroit rapper Molly Brazy earned her rep with controversial music videos that saw her wielding weapons while flashing her baby face, but she's consistently released music to show that she isn't just a viral flash in the pan. Built To Last is her fourth full-length project, released after the three singles "In N Out," "Wood," and "Uh Huh." The project is 11 songs long, and the only guest appearance is fellow Motor City spitter Kash Doll. Apple Music | TIDAL



Brandy – "Freedom Rings"

Friday, Sept. 27 marks the 25-year anniversary of Brandy's self-titled debut album, and she's used the occasion to give fans their first new taste of music from her in six years. "Freedom Rings" appears to show the R&B legend shedding light on her time away from the spotlight, rediscovering what made her fall in love with music and exorcising her demons. Apple Music | TIDAL



Fetty Wap – "Brand New"

On "Brand New," Fetty Wap showcases the ear for melody that made him a star. With two mixtapes in 2018 and several singles in 2019, Fetty is keeping his fans satisfied with new music. Apple Music | TIDAL



French Montana feat. Cardi B, Post Malone, Rvssian – "Writing On The Wall"

After releasing his Gunna-assisted "Suicide Doors" single, French Montana announced his upcoming album, Montana. Now that the full LP is announced, he's bringing out the big guns: "Writing On The Wall" features two of the biggest stars in music right now, Cardi B and Post Malone. French Montana has some of the best relationships in the biz, so he's always got star power within reach - and he has his own magnetism on record as well. Spotify | Apple Music | TIDAL

H.E.R. feat. YG – "Slide"

It's been less than a month since VIBE cover artist H.E.R. combined her I Used To Know Her EPs with into one full-length compilation with five new songs, and now she has released "Slide," a sexy new bop with YG. Apple Music | TIDAL



Summer Walker feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – "Stretch You Out"

On the A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie-featuring "Stretch You Out," Summer Walker chews out an ex for demanding the most out of her while refusing to return the favor, over a sexy soundbed by frequent collaborator London On Da Track. The song is an offering from her upcoming album, Over It, scheduled for an Oct. 4 release. Spotify | Apple Music | TIDAL

PnB Rock feat. Nicki Minaj, Murda Beatz – "Fendi (Remix)"

Nicki Minaj announced her retirement a few weeks ago, but that hasn't stopped her from lending her talents to PnB Rock's catchy new single "Fendi," which also features Murda Beatz. PnB released his album TrapStar Turnt PopStar earlier this year. Apple Music | TIDAL



Lil Kim feat. City Girls, O.T. Genasis – "Found You"

Months ago, VIBE attended a dinner honoring the life of The Notorious B.I.G., where Lil Kim reunited with her Junior M.A.F.I.A. cohort Lil Cease and revealed the cover of her upcoming album, 9. After previous singles "Nasty" and "Go Awff," "Found You" appears to be another taste of the long-awaited LP, a new single that samples Bubba Sparxxx's 2005 hit "Ms. New Booty." Kim brings the sex talk that helped make her a rap legend, and the City Girls' Yung Miami and O.T. Genasis follow suit (with a shout out to incarcerated member JT, for good measure). Apple Music | TIDAL