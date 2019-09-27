DaBaby
Ser Baffo

New Music Fridays: DaBaby, Young M.A., Kevin Gates, Brandy, And More

September 27, 2019 - 12:18 pm by William E. Ketchum III

Kanye West didn't deliver his God Is King album that was promoted on Kim Kardashian's Twitter, but this week still has plenty of new music. One of rap's most stunning newcomers has dropped his second LP of the year, the hardest woman rapper in the biz has turned several viral moments into a debut album, and an R&B legend has returned after a seven-year hiatus. Read below for more.

DaBaby  – KIRK
DaBaby has put up a serious case for rap's rookie of the year with his hit song "Suge," hilarious music videos, and great guest appearances alongside J. Cole, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X and more that show off his bars and his charismatic personality. Now, months after the March release of his debut Baby On Baby, he's dropped his second album of the year: KIRK.  He already released "Intro" in recent weeks, but the full 13-track album sees him holding his own alongside Chance The Rapper, Nicki Minaj, Migos, Gucci Mane, Kevin Gates and more. Apple Music | TIDAL

Young M.A  – Herstory In The Making
Since releasing her hit single "Ooouuu" in May 2016, Young M.A has captured lightning in a bottle with several singles and YouTube freestyles. Now, it's time to see whether she can keep up the momentum for a full-length LP: Herstory In The Making is her debut studio album. She's been taking her time on this, and we expect the same street-dwelling, girl-stealing swag that she's proven herself so adept at over the past two years. Apple Music | TIDAL

Kevin Gates – I'm Him
Baton Rouge lyricist Kevin Gates has established a loyal fan base with his heartfelt, vulnerable accounts of street life. The years since his 2016 debut album Islah have had several mixtapes, but also with consistent legal trouble that has seemed to hold up his productivity. This week, he releases his official sophomore album, I'm Him. "I’m watching Kevin Gates grow. He’s growing. I’m proud of it," Gates said in an interview with Billboard. "He’s starting to not make excuses. He’s starting to hold himself accountable. I’m proud of him. It took a little longer than it took for most people. Women mature faster than men, but I’m proud of him." Apple Music | TIDAL

Eric Bellinger – Saved By The Bellinger
R&B singer/songwriter Eric Bellinger stays busy, and this week he's released his second project of 2019, Saved By The Bellinger. The 10-track offering features guest appearances by K Camp, Kehlani, Wale, Guapdad 4000 and more. Apple Music | TIDAL

Molly Brazy – Built To Last
Detroit rapper Molly Brazy earned her rep with controversial music videos that saw her wielding weapons while flashing her baby face, but she's consistently released music to show that she isn't just a viral flash in the pan. Built To Last is her fourth full-length project, released after the three singles "In N Out," "Wood," and "Uh Huh." The project is 11 songs long, and the only guest appearance is fellow Motor City spitter Kash Doll. Apple Music | TIDAL

Brandy – "Freedom Rings"
Friday, Sept. 27 marks the 25-year anniversary of Brandy's self-titled debut album, and she's used the occasion to give fans their first new taste of music from her in six years. "Freedom Rings" appears to show the R&B legend shedding light on her time away from the spotlight, rediscovering what made her fall in love with music and exorcising her demons. Apple Music | TIDAL

Fetty Wap – "Brand New"
On "Brand New," Fetty Wap showcases the ear for melody that made him a star. With two mixtapes in 2018 and several singles in 2019, Fetty is keeping his fans satisfied with new music. Apple Music | TIDAL

French Montana feat. Cardi B, Post Malone, Rvssian – "Writing On The Wall"
After releasing his Gunna-assisted "Suicide Doors" single, French Montana announced his upcoming album, Montana. Now that the full LP is announced, he's bringing out the big guns: "Writing On The Wall" features two of the biggest stars in music right now, Cardi B and Post Malone. French Montana has some of the best relationships in the biz, so he's always got star power within reach - and he has his own magnetism on record as well. SpotifyApple Music | TIDAL

H.E.R. feat. YG – "Slide"
It's been less than a month since VIBE cover artist H.E.R. combined her I Used To Know Her EPs with into one full-length compilation with five new songs, and now she has released "Slide," a sexy new bop with YG. Apple Music | TIDAL

Summer Walker feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – "Stretch You Out"
On the A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie-featuring "Stretch You Out," Summer Walker chews out an ex for demanding the most out of her while refusing to return the favor, over a sexy soundbed by frequent collaborator London On Da Track. The song is an offering from her upcoming album, Over It, scheduled for an Oct. 4 release. Spotify | Apple Music | TIDAL

PnB Rock feat. Nicki Minaj, Murda Beatz – "Fendi (Remix)"
Nicki Minaj announced her retirement a few weeks ago, but that hasn't stopped her from lending her talents to PnB Rock's catchy new single "Fendi," which also features Murda Beatz. PnB released his album TrapStar Turnt PopStar earlier this year. Apple Music | TIDAL

Lil Kim feat. City Girls, O.T. Genasis – "Found You"
Months ago, VIBE attended a dinner honoring the life of The Notorious B.I.G., where Lil Kim reunited with her Junior M.A.F.I.A. cohort Lil Cease and revealed the cover of her upcoming album, 9. After previous singles "Nasty" and "Go Awff," "Found You" appears to be another taste of the long-awaited LP, a new single that samples Bubba Sparxxx's 2005 hit "Ms. New Booty." Kim brings the sex talk that helped make her a rap legend, and the City Girls' Yung Miami and O.T. Genasis follow suit (with a shout out to incarcerated member JT, for good measure). Apple Music | TIDAL

Heather-Victoria-Sunbeams Heather-Victoria-Sunbeams
Courtesy of Jamla Records

Heather Victoria Shines Rays Of Light On New Single "Sunbeams"

Singer Heather Victoria's angelic voice will warm your soul. The Jamla signee brings joy and fresh air to a culture that can be and is cluttered with aggressive masculinity.

This week, Victoria released her new single titled, "Sunbeams," the second song from her forthcoming EP, Boutique Hotel. Here, the rookie crooner allows the breezy instrumental to breathe as she flows through melodies that encourage women to shine their light on the world.

"Sunbeams" follows "Japan," a dreamy ballad about meeting a lover on the continent of Asia.

Boutique Hotel is slated for an Oct. 11 release date and features Big K.R.I.T. and Raheem DeVaughn.

Victoria's name may ring a few bells. The North Carolina native has worked with the likes of David Banner, Big K.R.I.T., the late Mac Miller and Jadakiss. She's also a label mate of Rapsody under 9th Wonder's Jamla Records.

Stream "Sunbeams" below.

Swizz Beatz, Rick Ross And DMX Take Over Harlem In New Video "Just In Case"

The Godfather of Harlem, a story about Harlem's infamous hustler Bumpy Johnson, premieres on EPIX Sept.29. The film's soundtrack is being curated by Epic Records--with new songs dropping every Friday.

Today (Sept. 27),  the folks over at Epic released the DAPS-produced visuals for "Just in Case" featuring Rick Ross, Swizz Beatz and DMX.

Rick Ross, wearing a white mink, raps about dreams of money bags from the inside of an old school Lincoln Town Car that's parked in a dark alley. DMX sits at a table next to Forest Whitaker--who plays Bumpy Johnson--and Rozay as he handles his verse.

This video was shot at Harlem's Minton's Playhouse, a legendary jazz spot at Uptowns's 118th Street.

The Godfather of Harlem tells the story Bumpy Johnson's ties to the Genovese mob family, his relationship with Malcolm X, and larger-than-life status in Harlem World.

Watch the video above.

French Montana Releases "Writing On The Wall" Video Feat. Cardi B And Post Malone

French Montana announced his forthcoming album, Montana, dropping on Nov. 2. This week, the Bronx rapper released his new video for "Writing on the Wall," featuring Cardi B, and Post Malone.

On the Rvssian's dancehall-produced track, Frenchy raps about his come-up, while standing tall over New York City. Post Malone handles the hook while lounging in Central Park, and the "Bodak Yellow" rapper cruises through the city on a motorbike, and barges her way through Yankee Stadium, while twerking on top of project buildings.

Earlier this year, the Montana released a pair songs with Max B, "Hollywood Impossible," and "Hold On."

In other French Montana news, the "Unforgettable" rapper became the first Ambassador of I Stand With Immigrants. The program will support immigrants living in the Bronx by bringing technology programs to local high schools for an Exploring Technology curriculum, according to a press release.

NEXT: Quinta Brunson Is Going To Have It Her Way

Remy Ma Likens Rape Victims Suing For Money To Prostitution

Cassie Quietly Marries Fiancé In Malibu