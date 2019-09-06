EarthGang
Grizz

New Music Fridays: EarthGang, Post Malone, Danny Brown, And More

September 6, 2019 - 10:04 am by William E. Ketchum III

This week's new music includes a long-awaited studio debut from Dreamville's Atlanta rap duo EarthGang, the first single from Danny Brown's anticipated LP with Q-Tip, a new LP from Billboard titan Post Malone, and more. Read below for a rundown of this week's new projects,  singles and music videos.

EarthGang – Mirrorland
Dreamville has had a prominent year with Ari Lennox's star turn, J. Cole's great run of features, and the Return of the Dreamers III compilation – but this week is EarthGang's time to shine. The eccentric Atlanta duo of Olu (aka Johnny Venus) and WowGr8 (aka Doctur Dot) earned comparisons to Outkast with a trio of EPs between 2017 and 2018, and today (Sept. 6) marks the release of their major label studio album, Mirrorland. Fans got a preview with the early releases of singles “Up,” “Proud Of You” with Young Thug, and “Stuck,” and an early listen of the album shows them continuing their creative streak. There's additional production by the likes of Childish Major, Elite, and Bink!, along with guest appearances by Young Thug, T-Pain, Kehlani and Arin Ray. EarthGang has also released a new mobile game to celebrate the occasion, along with announcing a worldwide tour. Apple Music | TIDAL

Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding
Post Malone is one of the biggest stars in music, so lots of ears are waiting for his new album Hollywood's Bleeding. The follow-up to 2018's beerbongs & bentleys has a diverse, star-studded guest list with appearances by DaBaby, Future, Halsey, Meek Mill, Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott, SZA and Swae Lee. According to HypeBeast, the Louis Bell-produced album shows Post "honing in on his love for the punk-rock era of the ’90s." Apple Music | TIDAL

IDK – Is He Real?
Maryland rapper IDK, formerly known as Jay IDK, had members of the VIBE and Billboard staff blown away during a recent visit to the office when he played his studio debut album Is He Real? His first project since signing to Warner Music is a nonstop, high energy journey that has him questioning his belief in a higher power, with guest appearances by DMX, Tyler, The Creator, Pusha T, J.I.D., GLC, and Burna Boy. Apple Music | TIDAL

DJ Muggs and Meyhem Lauren – Members Only
Legendary producer and Cypress Hill co-founder DJ Muggs is in the midst of a career renaissance: in the past two years alone he's produced multiple projects with Roc Marciano, Mach-Hommy, Eto, and Crimeapple. But he's shown particular chemistry with Queens lyricist Meyhem Lauren, and today the duo are dropping their third project, Members Only. With Muggs on the beats and Meyhem on the rhymes, fans of street rap should be prepared for another set of the grim street rap that has satisfied both of their fan bases for so long.

Ras Kass – Soul On Ice 2
Ras Kass' debut Soul On Ice – named after the book by former Black Panther leader Eldridge Cleaver – was crowned as a masterpiece when it dropped in 1996. Now, more than 20 years later, the West Coast rap legend is dropping a sequel to his magnum opus with guest appearances by Cee-Lo Green, Immortal Technique, Styles P, Snoop Dogg, Everlast and Lil Fame. Apple Music | TIDAL

Childish Major – Dirt Road Diamond
Childish Major appeared on one of the more memorable songs from Revenge of the Dreamers III, "Lambo Truck," the single with Cozz and REASON. Now, the South Carolina rapper/singer/producer is back with Dirt Road Diamond, the follow-up to his Woo$ah EP from 2017. Guest appearances include Ludacris, Olu, Buddy and Tish Hyman, with Major producing or co-producing almost all of the tracks. Apple Music | TIDAL

Danny Brown – "Dirty Laundry"
Earlier this year, Danny Brown had his fans going wild with a huge bit of news: his next album, uknowhatimsayin¿, would be executive produced by rap legend Q-Tip. Details since then have been scant, but that changed this week: fans got a first listen with the Q-Tip-produced single "Dirty Laundry," and the album itself will feature production and guest appearances by Paul White, Flying Lotus, JPEGMAFIA, Run The Jewels, Blood Orange, Obongjayar and more. "Dirty Laundry" and its accompanying video feature Danny at his hilarious, goofy best, and Q-Tip's backdrop is lush. The album uknowhatimsayin¿, the follow-up to 2016's Atrocity Exhibition, drops on Oct. 4. Apple Music | TIDAL

Rico Nasty – "Fashion Week"
Just ahead of New York Fashion Week, Rico Nasty has released a swaggy new single for the occasion. "Fashion Week" is a short-but-catchy song that finds Rico employing sing-songy rhymes about her fly decor, over a melodic beat that knocks. Apple Music | TIDAL

Fat Joe, Cardi B and Anuel AA, "YES"
On "YES," Fat Joe teams up with his fellow Bronx rapper Cardi B and Puerto Rican star Anuel AA for a club-friendly knocker produced by Cool & Dre. Apple Music | TIDAL

Skyzoo and Pete Rock ft. Elzhi, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn and Conway – "Eastern Conference All-Stars"
Skyzoo and Pete Rock have classic rap fans foaming at the mouth for their upcoming album Retropolitan, which they've described as a love letter to old New York. This new single, the aptly-titled "Eastern Conference All-Stars," teams Skyzoo with a squad of elite lyricists: all three members of the esteemed Griselda camp, and Detroit wordsmith Elzhi. With all five of those MCs over a beat by Pete Rock, the results are just as dope as you'd expect. Apple Music | TIDAL

Casanova ft. Chris Brown – "Coming Home"
Casanova repped his hometown with the hard-bodied, Fabolous-assisted "So Brooklyn" released earlier this summer, and he's getting more mellow with "Coming Home." Cas' new record features a Chris Brown hook and a Cool & Dre soundbed that flips Case and Joe's 90s R&B jam "Faded Pictures." Apple Music | TIDAL

Hitmaka ft. Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Tyga and YBN Nahmir – "Thot Box"
Hitmaka has spent recent years producing hits for the likes of Big Sean, Gucci Mane, Chris Brown and many others - and this week he dropped a new song of his own. "Thot Box" sees the artist formerly known as Yung Berg enlisting Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Tyga and YBN Nahmir on a simple-yet-effective earworm that's sure to get plenty of spins.

Future ft. Young Thug – "600 Days No Sleep"
Future and Young Thug released their joint mixtape Super Smiley in 2017, and this new song "600 Days No Sleep" has fans buzzing about a potential sequel.

Marlon Craft, "Family"
New York rapper Marlon Craft has impressed us with his Halal-themed merch and his stunning freestyle on Sway In The Morning, and his new album Funhouse Mirror is a stellar presentation of his talents. "Family" and the new accompanying music video show him taking time to show appreciation for the loved ones who made him, going through old video footage while enjoying a family BBQ and time on the basketball court.

In This Story:

Popular

LaShawn Daniels, Grammy Award-Winning Songwriter, Dies At 41

From the Web

More on Vibe

Next-Town-Down-VIBE Next-Town-Down-VIBE
Courtesy of RCA

Premiere: Next Town Down And 6LACK Make Love Look "Easy" In New Visual

Love looks pretty good on Next Town Down. The R&B group does the dance and then some in their new visuals for "Easy" with 6LACK.

The visuals are simple and sweet as the guys' court their partners with adoring compliments. Comprised of Leon, Malik, Terence, Tre'Von and Chris, the guys met on social media after sharing interests in legends like Boyz II Men and Chris Brown. From there, magic happened on the music and with fans via apps like Musical.ly and YouTube. "Easy" proves this as each vocalist is given their time to shine while flashing their unique style of pop-like R&B.

In a statement to VIBE, Next Town Down gushed about their major-label debut and working with Grammy-nominated crooner 6LACK. “It was insane to work with 6LACK on our first major-label release. We look up to him and his artistry and he really took the record to another level,” they said. The guys signed a deal at RCA, home to other popular acts like Childish Gambino, SZA, Zayn Malik, Miguel and Usher.

“It is our dream to sign at RCA, the home of R&B and of truly legendary artists like Chris Brown and Usher who made us all dream of pursuing careers in music," they said. "We are grateful to the entire RCA team for this enormous opportunity to be a once in a generation R&B group.”

Their "Evolution of Boybands" video helped boost their image with over 20 million views. In addition to big co-signs from "boy band" legends like Ricky Bell, Donnie Wahlberg, and *NSYNC, they're working hard to make their own lane.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

jus about ready to take over the damn world

A post shared by NTD (@nexttowndown) on Aug 7, 2019 at 4:34pm PDT

Enjoy the visuals for "Easy" below.

Continue Reading

Premiere: Josh Dean's "Funny Valentine" And Debut EP Is The Vocal Hug We Needed

There's more than a few powerful nayhoos behind Josh Dean. The singer-songwriter has a vibrancy about him that instantaneously puts anyone that is touched by him in a good mood. It's what pulled him into Janelle Monae's Wondaland orbit and a spot on Hitco's roster. It's also what makes his latest single, "Funny Valentine" so lovable.

The visuals for "Funny Valentine" are just as nostalgic as his interpolation (Sixpence None The Richer). Shot in black and white, Dean is all alone as he sings about the wonders of a cautious love. It's almost insane to think Dean's strong vocals weren't heard until he accidentally left his vocals on an early recording of Jidenna's "Classic Man."

Dean, who was interning for Monae's Wonderland as a graphic designer, was given a slot on the label's roster as well as an opportunity to record his debut EP Dear BlackSheepe. Some might call it fate or mere coincidence but for Dean, this feels like destiny.

"When I first got to Wondaland as an intern, I was having a conversation with Mikael [Janelle’s manager] he was like, 'People change once they get fame or famous.'" he tells VIBE. "I never want to change. I do want to be smarter, more of a seasoned singer, I want my connection with people to be stronger now than it is. In terms of who I am and the things that have shaped me, my foundation, I don’t want those things to change. I’m happy to be where I’m from, I’m happy to have been raised on a farm, I don’t think I would be the same person without it. I don’t want to step into this next phase of my life and feel like I couldn’t be myself."

The Alabama native is a clear student of music. Thanks to his grandmother, Dean started at an early age. He was taught the importance of melodies in the church and continued to explore music in school. But shortly after his mother's death, Dean moved to Florida with his father where he enjoyed the thrills of graphic design. That passion would lead him to attend Morehouse College in Atlanta to study Marketing and Computer Science. The power of graphic design also led him to an internship at Doppler Studios for Grammy-Award winning producer and songwriter, Bryan Michael Cox.

“I went one day and I sat in on this session they were working on, and I was amused by everything that I saw,” he said. By the end of the internship, Dean's passions began to intertwine. “It reignited my pursuit of music again, it gave me more of a reason and hunger to not only be in [that environment] but I was sharing my gift at the time in order to be there.”

Dear BlackSheepe showcases this with an appreciation for pop-R&B and funk sounds, specifically on fan-favorite track "DropDead." Like his influences (Prince, Michael Jackson) the singer has found a way to use upbeat grooves to heal painful memories.

"'DropDead' came from a sad place," he said. "My uncle passed away before I recorded that song. I was afraid because the song doesn’t necessarily sound like that. [My family] all thought he was doing really great, but what we didn’t know and what he didn’t tell us, was [that he] was suffering from an illness. And one day he literally drops dead and my whole family was shocked by it."

It's hard to ignore the Jackson influence but it's also easy to see Dean's vision. The singer isn't trying to emulate anyone other than himself.

"For so long in my life, I shied away from really just singing or having this connection with myself," Dead admitted. "When I got to Wondaland I wanted to step outside of that box. The whole idea of Dear BlackSheepe is that. It's a journey piece for me. Dear BlackSheepe is like, ‘Yeah we’re all different but we’re all alike and there are these things inside of us.'"

With his talents blending, he's keen on how his music videos like "Funny Valentine" and "DropDead" will be perceived. Artsy but not overly provocative, his visuals prove just how much Dean is aware of his artistry.

"The video shoot for "DropDead" was also a release for me too because I had never performed like that," he said. "I do it in front of my mirror all the time but it’s different once you’re performing in front of a camera. I learned so much that day about myself, about what I want to see on future sets of my music videos."

It may be early in his career, but Dean is checking off many moments off his bucket list. This includes opening up for boss lady Janelle Monae later this month in New York.

"I’m just really grateful because I think back to four or five years ago, I was sleeping on Janelle’s couch in her studio," he said.  "When I stepped through the doors of Wondaland, I had no idea that five years from now I would be opening up for her. It’s amazing to see how so much growth has happened in that bit of time. It all went by so fast, time flew by. She’s my big sister and I’ve learned so much from her style of performance [just by] sitting on the side of the stage. I’m really excited to take a lot of what I’ve learned and put it on the big stage. This will be one of my biggest shows to date. I’m excited. I’m looking forward to it. I’m a little nervous, but the nervousness I think is a good thing."

Josh Dean is still evolving, he’s still growing. He's also a gem that can shine in today R&B space.

Stream DearBlackSheepe here.

Continue Reading
Raphael Saadiq
Raphael Saadiq poses for a portrait during the BET Awards 2019 at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Bennett Raglin

Raphael Saadiq Dissects Addiction From All Angles On 'Jimmy Lee'

Near the end of Raphael Saadiq's Jimmy Lee—the producer/singer/songwriter/instrumentalist's fifth solo album, and his first in eight years—comes the musical and thematic moment that's perhaps the most honest but most opaque on an album largely defined by pulled-back armor and exposed exteroceptors. This transparent yet dishonest climax comes in the form of "Rikers Island Redux," a spoken word performance delivered by actor Daniel J. Watts with slam poetry defiance—it's outward-pointing at things too large to get a hand on, full of defensive aggrandizement and self-satisfied puns. "We got the same glass ceiling but I'm supposed to be thankful for my sunroof/ And massah's still trying to trick himself into believing he picked the cotton, too" he decries while comparing himself and us/we (Black people) to Malcolm X, MLK, Miles Davis, John Coltrane, and Optimus Prime. "It's complex how being born with this complexion ups the likelihood of dying in a prison complex/ And orange ain't the new black/ Black is the same-same black/ But this ain't just for Black folks," he continues as if this is an album about racism when it isn't. Even if it is.

Jimmy Lee is primarily about Jimmy Lee Baker, Saadiq's older brother who died of a heroin overdose in the 1990s, and secondarily about Jimmy Lee as us. "It's not a homage record; it's just a hashtag to Jimmy," the singer shared before the album's release. And in the same way that hashtags of Black victims of police violence encapsulate feelings of pain and loss that transcend the names of the fallen, Jimmy Lee is incredibly more expansive than its 39-minute running time. For the most part, Raphael Saadiq's albums have never been long affairs (his solo debut, Instant Vintage was 76 minutes, but 2002's Ray Ray was 49 minutes; they've basically grown slightly short since) and they have almost always had music and sound as the central conceit. Yet here, Saadiq doesn't mine music history as much as he digs, for the first time as an artist, into the specifics of his personal story. Including Jimmy Lee, he's lost four of his siblings to a mix of violence, drugs, suicide, and police activity—and all of those subjects are present on this record; if not as direct touchstones, then just as the contours that provide the acoustics to hope and despair and entrapment. On "Rearview," the album's closer, Kendrick Lamar asks, "How can I save the world, stuck in this box?" and it's not clear whether the box is literal or metaphorical, self-constructed or an ensnarement by one of the many manifestations of society as an antagonist to Black lives.

"Rearview" is interesting because it features perhaps the greatest rapper living, but he's not credited as a cameo, and he's not quite rapping; he's more of a floating echo of a conscious. The song interpolates a piano riff from Bobby Ellis and The Desmond Miles Seven's "Step Softly," which was famously used on Ol Dirty Bastard's "Brooklyn Zoo"—and ODB remains hip-hop's most iconic addiction tragedy. Rikers Island is not just the place where the Wu-Tang Clan once performed while their member was an inmate, it's also the name of the two songs preceding "Rearview," including the one where Watts, a guy maybe best known as an ex-convict on Tracy Morgan's The Last O.G., railed against the prison industrial complex and the unseen thoroughfares that fill it with Black bodies.

This may seem like wiredrawing, but it's not in the context of an album that primarily centers on dealing with drug addiction. Jimmy Lee pulls its greatest strengths from subconscious connections because to be an addict is to be a magician, an assassin, and a poet all at once. To say that to be an addict is to be a liar is to absolve and ignore that we are all liars, both to ourselves and to others. To put addiction in terms of the upfront costs that an addict thinks about (the price of acquiring the vice) ignores the collateral taxes of the masks and perfumes used to cover our tracks, and—ultimately—the tolls of severed relationships, broken families, missed opportunities, hurt people left behind.

The album opens with "Sinners Prayer," a needle-point recollection of a police state ("Eight millimeters/ And microscopes/ Fingers on the triggers/ Aimed at my dome") that quickly morphs into a call for divine assistance: "Hope the Most High/ Can see my heart is/ In the right place/ My hands are folded/ My knees are bending." The opposing forces here are disembodied—the police are never mentioned with distinction and the narrator is arguing with his partner about money: "We ain't got none/ Our baby daughter/ May not see five." It's not important why they're broke; it's not important what ails their child. What's important is the sense of despondency that leads to prayer: "This kind of hurt can't be/ Be justified."

What's even more important is that by the next song, "So Ready," Jimmy Lee as us has been failed by God and is damaging his lover and best friend by damaging himself: "I never come home at night/ And you stay by my side/ But then I broke your heart/ I went too far/ I'm still out here living wrong/ The drugs were too strong." One track later, on "This World is Mad," we're stuck facing the behind-the-back jeers of one's family and extended family of community—"Trying to be a king/ When everyone around him/ Sees the clown and/ They're laughing at him." At this point, Jimmy Lee begins to get grand and paranoid, but no longer told from the first person (if only for a moment), as if Raphael needs to see the best in his brother, but also can’t directly handle the psychic weight of fully stepping into the shoes of the dead. He's not quite making excuses and rationalizations for the main character but he does start to blame outside forces more directly—"This world is drunk and the people are mad"—while getting more metaphoric, even as he goes into detail: "He's always in three places/ Spaces undefined/Heart is always racing/ For something he will never find." Here, the album begins to present itself as Raphael Saadiq's best album that's also the hardest to listen to.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Celebrating Jimmy Lee's Born Day, the love will never change. #JimmyLee #thefunniestever #puppiesforgifts #thoughtfulman #thedude #jjdad

A post shared by Raphael Saadiq (@raphael_saadiq) on Aug 31, 2019 at 9:53am PDT

The music is as accomplished and confidently unshowy as one would expect from the man who was indispensable to songs like D'Angelo's lustful "Untitled (How Does it Feel)," albums like Solange's A Seat At The Table, the music of new jack soul pioneers Tony! Toni! Toné!—who always balanced themes of family and relational intimacy, as well as the short-lived supergroup Lucy Pearl—which focused almost solely on romantic love. With every song produced or co-produced by Saadiq, Jimmy Lee is sonically defined by low chords, space-giving drums, and rock guitars—dark sounds for dark matters. It's slow-fever blues and desperate gospel that shifts from longing for redemption to turning inward because that's how addiction works. But it’s not all one-note. Jimmy Lee showcases a depth of references, as Saadiq plunges into the DNA of the styles that have influenced him over his three decades of making professional music—leaning on, reimagining, and stripping down material from sources including electronic music to nu-wave pop to emerge with exposed nerves that feel organically cohesive as a body.

The sounds work as a backdrop for these subjects because it feels like the play of opposites of addiction—bouncing lows and soaring highs, smooth descents into jagged edges, hard-earned climbs into transcendence. “And as random as I sound/ I still manage to hold it down,” Saadiq sings on “I’m Feeling Love,” the album’s most straight-forward R&B number that, like D’Angelo’s “Brown Sugar,” is a love song about a vice. On “My Walk,” he’s a firebrand rasping from the pulpit and taking it to the streets with a martial bop that topically references the talent shows, saxophones, and betrayal on his way to becoming a full-fledged musician: “Very next morning I had a horn in my hand/ I thought I was in the Southern Marching Band/ I love Jimmy, but Jimmy smoke crack and sold my horn/ Jimmy shot heroin and he was my momma's son.” The song ends abruptly shortly thereafter and the next song, “Belongs to God,” feels like a redemptive moment of church blues handled by Rev. Elijah Baker Sr.—it’s actually a slight remake of the gospel singer’s 2017 song, “My Body Belongs to God.” Again, Saadiq steps back as if even speaking from the abyss of his brother’s pain is too much for him. But the album has already shown us that the pull of addiction was too strong for Jimmy Lee to be saved by God’s hands.

Because to be an addict is to be cop, killer, and judge to one's self. It's to occupy the roles of warden, jailor, and inmate (he's always in three places). To be an addict is to feel like a time traveler frozen in a moment that you are not sure you want to get out of, even if you can. "Even when I'm clean/ I'm still a dope fiend," our narrator says on "Kings Fall." It's the album's fifth song, the one after "Something Keeps Calling," where he sings "I feel the burdens on me/ Something keeps calling me/ This is so heavy for me." Yes, he detoured into the second-person on "The World is Drunk," but he put Jimmy Lee as us back in our own body because addiction is a reversal of gazes. Most people blame others in public and ourselves in quiet times, but addiction makes us blame ourselves and only slightly looking out at the world as a cause of our afflictions at our most denying lows. And that's perhaps what makes the closing suite of songs both honest and dishonest.

"Rikers Island Redux" is a coda to the song before it, "Rikers Island," which has a choir (which is actually a multi-tracked version of Saadiq himself) singing that there are "too many niggas in Rikers Island/Why must it be?" It feels like that last big statement Saadiq wants made before he takes the album out, but it's also the one he has been subtly making all along. Drug addiction cannot be separated from the pipe to prison pipeline, nor can the prison industrial complex be separated from slavery, any more than an addict can be separated from the failures of a society. It's no mistake that Jimmy Lee begins with persecution, financial distress, and being alienated from community. So, yes, as Watts claims, "this ain't just for Black folks." But, no, it is.

Jimmy Lee is about the particular forces that viewed the crack epidemic as a commerce center for incarceration but see opioid addiction as a disease to be treated. It's about the law enforcement policies and a legal system that created New York's inordinately punitive Rockefeller Drug Laws while hitting Johnson & Johnson—a company with over $80 billion in yearly revenue—with a relatively paltry $572 million fine for its role in Oklahoma's opioid crisis. The Notorious B.I.G. once claimed that he "sold more powder than Johnson & Johnson," but that's an unabashed lie that tells the truth about how desires and capitalism and racism swirl on themselves, like an ouroboros that eats but never gets full, dancing on its own greed and hate, feeding us sadness and truth and escape, as if anything can ever break a cycle that begins with the individual but cannot be divorced from a society that can only maintain its fullness by making us all hungry for… something.

These ideas repeat themselves like a vicious groundhog day, revealing meaning and connections while the themes bubble from unspoken knowing into pointed lyricism the same way an addict can tell a story that says so much about human truth when they're lying to cover their tracks, both figurative and literal. It's the way that 39 minutes seem so much longer; the way a hashtag says so much more than a name; the way that an addict is a magician, able to be in three places at once—talking about Jimmy Lee as a person, Jimmy Lee as us, and Jimmy Lee as the inevitable outcome of a world equation that has been built on Black labor and genius while giving us almost none of the rewards or fruits of our contributions.

On "Glory to the Veins," Raphael Saadiq admits, "There's too many people walking behind me/ I need you beside me, please come and find me/ It's been so cold/ The light could blind me." He seems to be talking about Jimmy speaking to God, but he may also be talking about himself to us, or about us talking to the world. Because he, like his brother, is able to be in three places at once.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

11h ago

Eddie Murphy To Kick Off Stand-Up Comedy Tour In 2020

News

1h ago

Hampton University To Offer Free Semester To Students Affected By Hurricane Dorian

Music

2h ago

New Music Fridays: EarthGang, Post Malone, Danny Brown, And More