New Music Fridays: Ghostface Killah, Conway, JPEGMAFIA And More

This week sees Wu-Tang royalty pleasing long-time fans, a new LP from one of rap's most subversive voices, more free heat from the Griselda camp, and a Brooklyn veteran tackling the desecration of culture in his hometown. Read below for more on this week's New Music Friday.

Ghostface Killah – Ghostface Killahs

As Hulu airs the new original series Wu-Tang: An American Saga, one of the pillars of the Clan shows that he's still kicking. Ghostface Killah is releasing his 13th album, Ghostface Killahs, today. He's released two singles this year, "Conditioning" and "Party Over Here," and as is often the case with the rapper known as Tony Starks, he's keeping it in the family: guests include Wu-Tang members and affiliates such as Method Man, CappaDonna, and Inspectah Deck, along with previous collaborators Sun God, Shawn Wigs, and Solomon Childs. Apple Music | TIDAL

Conway The Machine – Look What I Became

Fans of Conway The Machine have been anxiously waiting for his debut studio album on Eminem's Shady Records since he announced his deal with the label in March 2017. And as he's been in the lab cooking up, he's continuously released music, with nearly half a dozen mixtapes over the past year and change. Today, he continues that string of drops with the Look What I Became EP, his third drop of the year. The project is full of the gritty, corner-dwelling hip-hop his fans love him for, with guest appearances from his Griselda cohorts Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn, along with Jim Jones, Dave East, El Camino and Amber Simone. Apple Music | TIDAL

JPEGMAFIA – All My Heroes Are Cornballs

JPEGMAFIA has built a reputation and fan base from his experimental production and provocative, humorous lyrics and song titles, along with lending his sounds to Denzel Curry, Injury Reserve, and more. Peggy's latest album All My Heroes Are Cornballs, however, is "a meticulously sequenced record where anger frequently gives way to tranquillity – and vice versa," according to one early review. We haven't given it a listen yet ourselves, but we're excited to see what he has up his sleeve. Apple Music | TIDAL

Von Pea – City For Sale

Von Pea has been an indie rap staple for years, primarily known as a member of beloved Brooklyn rap trio Tanya Morgan. But today he's going solo dolo for City For Sale, an album that tells the story of the gentrification of his home city. "City For Sale is a breakup album. A relationship album. Instead of a woman it's about my hometown...YOUR hometown...your old way of living," he said about the album on his Bandcamp page. "Growing apart from a place, from people, from who you once ... The overall narrative is for any person that feels unfamiliar in a space that was currently familiar to them. This album is me finding my new comfort zone because I have to." Apple Music | TIDAL

Jahshua Smith – They Don't Love You Like That

Detroit lyricist Jahshua Smith has previously branded his music as Pro Black Cool, a combination of his fly Detroit energy and sociopolitical awareness that stems from his Motown family lineage and sense of black history. But on They Don't Love You Like That, the follow-up to The 4th Wall (2016), he gets his most personal yet, pairing his usual sensibilities with songs that chronicle surviving a massive car crash and moving back to Detroit after years in New York City. "I want people to recognize even when they feel a lack of love, the most powerful love comes from themselves," Smith told VIBE. "This is my self-love letter after coming home and almost losing myself." Apple Music | TIDAL

Emeli Sandé – Real Life

Scottish R&B singer/songwriter Emeli Sandé has returned with Real Life, her first studio album since 2016's Long Live The Angels. While her last project dealt with her divorce and other personal battles, according to Belfast Telegraph, her new record is more uplifting and confident. "The main themes on the album are freedom and survival, and I wanted the message of love to run throughout every song," she said. Apple Music | TIDAL

Shari Marie – Reflection

Shari Marie is 21 years old, but she looks to share a lifetime of experiences on Reflection, her new album executive produced by Grammy winning producer Swagg R' Celious (H.E.R., Kehlani, Alicia Keys, Ne-Yo). As she says in a press release: "“This is my first album ever and I can’t even describe how proud I am of the body of work created. It pulled so many emotions out of me and helped me during different situations while making it. Reflection is honest and real. I addressed old relationships, haters who didn’t wanna see me win and some of my family hardships. I’m excited to see how the music will impact the fans.” Apple Music | TIDAL

Lil Nas X ft. – Panini (DaBaby Remix)

After the record-breaking success of "Old Town Road," breakout star Lil Nas X has moved on to the next with his single "Panini" with a performance at the MTV VMAs and a music video. And this week, he's released a remix of the song with rookie of the year candidate DaBaby – and awarded a Twitter user $100 for correctly guessing the guest. Apple Music | TIDAL

Jhené Aiko – "Trigger Protection Mantra"

Jhené Aiko has gotten back into the swing of releasing new music over the past year with a few freestyles, but her new "Trigger Protection Mantra" is more of a meditation tool than anything else. Her tweet about the song simply says "headphone recommended," and rightfully so, as the song is a peaceful, immersive escape from daily stress. The YouTube link below provides more information about the song's healing properties, revealed by Aiko's sound healing mentor Jeralyn Glass. Apple Music | TIDAL | Spotify

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – "Mood Swings"

Since the release of his last full-length album in late 2018, A Boogie has been making cameos with the likes of 2 Chainz, Khalid and his homie Don Q. Now, the week that he was axed from the Power theme song for the original version, he's dropped his own new joint: "Mood Swings," a single from his next album. "Mood Swings" sees him popping sh*t, getting freaky with his best friend, and warning his enemies. Apple Music | TIDAL

Big Boi, Sleepy Brown and CeeLo Green – "Intentions"

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown have been a formidable team for years now, collaborating on tracks with each other via Outkast and on Big Boi's material, and performing together whenever Big Boi has a show. The duo have now decided to make an album together, and the funky first single "Intentions" has fellow Dungeon Family member CeeLo Green joining in. All of them sound just as beautiful and well-coordinated as always. Apple Music | TIDAL

French Montana ft. Gunna – "Suicide Doors"

French Montana is always prone for a hit, and his new song with Gunna, "Suicide Doors," sounds like another one. Armed with a beautiful Harry Fraud production, French and Gunna trade celebratory, boastful and melodic rhymes. Apple Music | TIDAL