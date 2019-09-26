Remy Ma has been catching heat after likening rape victims who seek financial settlements to prostitutes. The Bronx native shared her controversial opinion during Monday’s (Sept. 26) episode of Revolt's State of the Culture.

The subject came up as the panel, which included Joe Buden, Brandon "Jinx" Jenkins and attorney Eboni K. Williams, were discussing rape allegations against NFL player Antonio Brown, and whether or not an injury is the only thing can sideline an athlete’s career.

Before the conversation began, Remy admitted that she doesn’t like talking about rape because she gets criticized as a “female basher.” She went on to question the timing of rape accusations against celebrities, and suggested that there’s an “agenda” at play.

“This s**t sounds crazy to me,” Remy proclaimed. “Every time we here about [an alleged rape], it’s never like it happened this morning, yesterday, [or] over the weekend. It’s always five..seven years ago, this happened.”

“It’s all about money because one of the accusers is asking for $2 million,” she said of Brown. “If you raped me, my sister, my daughter, my anything, I don’t want your money, I want you castrated. The things that I want done are crimes.”

Williams interjected to share some of the criticisms that rape victims face, and attempted to explain that restitution can be used for therapy and other things. “Could that be compensation though? Because I hear that a lot, ‘if it was a rape, first of all, why are you not going to criminal court? Why are you not going to the police and he’s not arrested?’ [Brown's] first accuser went the civil route. She filed a lawsuit, she’s asking for money, but some people feel like that’s the compensation that they want.”

“That’s called prostitution,” Remy replied.

“I don’t think so,” Williams said.

“It seem like in a lot of the alleged sexual assault cases, the women are asking for money,” Remy added. “To me, any exchange where sexual acts are being compensated with money, that’s prostitution.”

Budden noted that prostitution involves consent to which Remy replied, “Really? In one instance they’ll be like ‘it was so horrible, he did this to me… but give me $2 million and I’ll go sit over there and I won’t tell anybody.’”

The internet wasn't exactly happy about Remy's words.

seeking a settlement after rape or sexual abuse is not prostitution, it’s restitution.

fuck what remy ma said.

Remy Ma is just big trash for that

Remy Ma has never had the range to talk about any of the topics on that but what she said about rape and sexual assault really takes the fucking cake.

Dear Remy Ma,

You sat comfortably on a couch, at your big age & said when rape victims, sue their abusers for money, it’s prostitution? Nah, it’s restitution!

How disgusting & ill informed of you! Why did I expect more from a woman, who shot her friend over $3,000? @RealRemyMa pic.twitter.com/LKlQtoYf0N

Remy Ma was never for women to begin with. Y’all tried to prop up the girl who shot another woman in the stomach with 0 remorse, and ended up looking goofy in retrospect. https://t.co/KX2DzJ0Y1g

I like #SOTC, but Remy Ma is so ignorant about important issues it hurts to listen to her most times.

Watch the full episode below (scroll to the 1:04 for the rape discussion).