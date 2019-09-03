Nicki Minaj Offers Advice To Women In Abusive Relationships
Nicki Minaj took to Twitter over the weekend to address her female fans. In a series of tweets, the MEGATRON artist offered advice to anyone who may be in an abusive relationship.
It's unknown what caused Sunday's tweets, (Sept. 1) however, in 2018 Minaj revealed the abuse she witnessed as a child in her Apple Music documentary trailer, as well as two toxic relationships she experienced.
"I remember when my mother would let my father be violent with her, and she always brings up this story as a little girl, I would stand in front of my mother and go like this," she recalled while extending her arms.
Newly engaged to music executive, Kenneth "Zoo" Petty, Minaj re-opened the conversation on domestic violence, self-esteem, and toxic relationships. She offered words of encouragement and advice to those who could be in situations she was once in.
When u see a woman in a toxic relationship, rather than laugh & say mean things, try to offer sound advice from your heart & root for her to learn her worth. We’ve all been there. I saw my parents fight & argue non stop & never divorce, so I thought this was normal behavior...
— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 1, 2019
Minaj also provided a checklist of warning signs women shouldn't ignore if present in their relationship.
Dear all of you beautiful souls.
A man who loves you does not:
1. Humiliate you on social media
2. Beat you
3. Cheat on you
4. Call you out of your name/put you down to lower your self esteem due to his own insecurities.
5. Hide his phone, passwords, where abouts, etc.
— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 1, 2019
The "Hot Girl Summer" collaborator also advised that loving yourself should be your top priority, not attaining a relationship goal.
I remember being so afraid to speak cuz I never knew when that person would be in a particular mood and I could maybe say one wrong thing that would get me hit. So the diff you see in me now is that feeling when a woman feels lifted up, safe, appreciated & unconditionally loved.
— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 1, 2019
But I first had to learn how to love MYSELF. 🙏🏾 if you wouldn’t let a man treat your mother, your sister or best friend like that b/c you LOVE them, then you wouldn’t let a man treat YOU like that b/c you love YOU. This isn’t about judging. We judge too much. Lift them up. 🙏🏾
— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 1, 2019
Although the 36-year-old never revealed who her abusers were, the Barbz surmised Meek Mill and Love and Hip-Hop star Safaree Samuels as her two alleged abusers.