nicki-minaj
Dia Dipasupil

Nicki Minaj Offers Advice To Women In Abusive Relationships

September 3, 2019 - 5:04 pm by Alexis Reese

"When u see a woman in a toxic relationship rather than laugh and say mean things, try to offer sound advice from your heart."

Nicki Minaj took to Twitter over the weekend to address her female fans. In a series of tweets, the MEGATRON artist offered advice to anyone who may be in an abusive relationship.

It's unknown what caused Sunday's tweets, (Sept. 1)  however, in 2018 Minaj revealed the abuse she witnessed as a child in her Apple Music documentary trailer, as well as two toxic relationships she experienced.

"I remember when my mother would let my father be violent with her, and she always brings up this story as a little girl, I would stand in front of my mother and go like this," she recalled while extending her arms.

View this post on Instagram

 

#Queen The documentary - Coming Soon

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

Newly engaged to music executive, Kenneth "Zoo" Petty, Minaj re-opened the conversation on domestic violence, self-esteem, and toxic relationships. She offered words of encouragement and advice to those who could be in situations she was once in.

Minaj also provided a checklist of warning signs women shouldn't ignore if present in their relationship.

The "Hot Girl Summer" collaborator also advised that loving yourself should be your top priority, not attaining a relationship goal.

Although the 36-year-old never revealed who her abusers were, the Barbz surmised Meek Mill and Love and Hip-Hop star Safaree Samuels as her two alleged abusers.

Tracee-Ellis-Ross-Haircare-Line
Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Marie Claire's Image Makers Awards 2018 on January 11, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

Hair Hero: Tracee Ellis Ross Launches Pattern Hair Care Line

Tracee Ellis Ross is hoping to change our curl patterns for the better with her new hair care line.

The multi-hyphenate blessed fans with news about the line called Pattern on Monday (Sept. 3). Ross told WWD her vision for Pattern started on the set of fan-favorite series, Girlfriends in 2008. After realizing she was one of the few actresses in La La Land rocking her natural curls, she put together the idea for Pattern, which specializes in curly, coily and textured hair.

"I believe everyone should have access to their most beautiful selves in the bathroom," she said. Just before announcing Pattern's launch, Ross highlighted her hair journey on Instagram over the weekend, sharing how she came to terms with loving her curls.

"I can literally chronicle my journey of self-acceptance through my journey with my hair," she captioned a gallery of hair pics from her youth. "Growing up, society told me there was a right way to wear my hair and a right way to look. Those ideals didn’t match what I saw in the mirror, so I tried to beat my curls into submission— putting body lotion in my hair, sleeping in rollers, blowouts, relaxers, texturizers, ponytails so tight they gave me a headache, and I even whipped out an iron (the kind you use for clothes) in an attempt to straighten it that way."

After coming to terms with her hair, Ross says she's ready to take on the beauty industry for women of color, especially those in the 3b to 4c category. "The culture of beauty has been so steeped in patriarchy, racism and sexism for so long," she said. "It’s not that those skin tones and hair types haven’t existed, but there hasn’t been a large space and understanding for it. That’s why it’s taken me so long to make these dreams happen.”

Ross explained on Instagram that Pattern "is for those of us who need more than a quarter size of product" and encouraged fans to share their journey with the hashtag, #RockYourPattern.

Sign up for updates on Pattern's launch here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thrilled to introduce PATTERN // my new hair care brand specifically for curly, coily, and tight textured hair.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ @patternbeauty is the result of 20 years of dreaming, 10 years in the making (I wrote my first brand pitch in 2008, right when girlfriends finished ) and 2 years of working with chemists. I’m so excited to share this with y’all. ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ @patternbeauty is here to empower and nourish curly, coily and tight-textured hair. 3b to 4c. The formulas are unique and packed with luscious & safe ingredients-trust me I know, because my panel and I tried 74 different samples to get these 7 formulas for phase one.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ @patternbeauty is for those of us who need more than a quarter size of product. large conditioner sizes that actually fulfill the unmet needs of our community. accessible pricing because everyone should have access to their most beautiful hair in their own shower, and gorgeous packaging that conjures the legacy of our history and makes us all feel like the royalty that we are. ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ I’m excited for PATTERN to join the natural hair movement, and to celebrate our hair for what it is: beautiful! The line will be available on patternbeauty.com this Monday, September 9 at 9am ET!!!! #RockYourPattern

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Sep 3, 2019 at 6:02am PDT

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

IF MY HAIR COULD TALK ~  oh, the stories it would tell. i can literally chronicle my journey of self-acceptance through my journey with my hair. growing up, society told me there was a right way to wear my hair and a right way to look. those ideals didn’t match what i saw in the mirror, so i tried to beat my curls into submission— putting body lotion in my hair, sleeping in rollers, blowouts, relaxers, texturizers, ponytails so tight they gave me a headache; and i even whipped out an iron (the kind you use for clothes) in an attempt to straighten it that way. trying to make my hair look “easy and breezy”, “bouncin’ and behavin’” actually had the opposite effect. my hair was broken, damaged, and tired of trying to be something that it wasn’t. i finally took the leap and stopped relaxing my curls, thereby beginning the healing journey towards loving my hair. it was a long road to knowing, understanding and, eventually, loving my curls. now i just let them be the happy little ringlets and zig zags of joy they want to be. if your hair could talk, what would it say? #fbf #hairlove

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Aug 30, 2019 at 3:50pm PDT

Continue Reading
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
Kash Doll accepts an award onstage during BET's Social Awards 2018 at Tyler Perry Studio on February 11, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET

Kash Doll Surprises Expecting Mothers At Community Baby Shower

Kash Doll received a warm welcome after she surprised hundreds of soon-to-be-parents at the 7th Annual Breastfeeding Awareness Comunity Baby Shower on Detroit's east side.

Hosted by the Detroit Health Department,  Michigan Chronicle reports that the shower attendees were learning about the perks of breastfeeding, infant mortality rates, and life as new parents before the "Ice Me Out" rapper dropped by to share a few kind words and even performed her hit single.

Glowing in a bubble-gum pink top, denim mini-skirt and Chanel chained belt, the rapper touched on the importance of a healthy birth.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Its such a good thing to be involved in the community #DetroitHealthDepartment #WicClinic #kashdoll 🎀🤞🏾

A post shared by Kash Doll🎀 (@kdkashdoll) on Aug 30, 2019 at 5:03am PDT

"Knowing that a lot of women in Michigan listen to my music, I wanted to come here and give them a word so that they can birth healthy, beautiful babies," Detroit's west side native said. "I'm a healthy adult because my mom breastfed me and I want our babies to be healthy as well. It starts from the womb."

As a star in the rap industry, Doll also takes time to give back to women in her hometown. She has held high school prom giveaways and also paid tuition for a handful of young women to attend phlebotomy school in 2018.

The rapper recently released her new single "Ready Set" with Big Sean.

Continue Reading
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Recording artist SZA attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.
Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

SZA Applauded For Covering Medical Expenses For Fan Battling Lupus

Sometimes acts of kindness can be done behind closed doors. Grammy-award nominated singer SZA has achieved just that after lending a helping hand to one of her fans.

After CEO of Venture Communications Arlene Dickinson asked her followers about the nicest thing anyone has ever done for them, Leah Javon shared a story about her favorite artist being in her corner. Javon, who battles lupus, sickle cell anemia, and Crohn's disease shared with her Twitter followers that the Ctrl artist has done more then she could dream of.

SZA gave me her #, got me into two concerts of hers free & on tour bus, sent me & my wife to Universal Studios before I started chemo, helped me pay for chemo, donated $ (which will remain undisclosed), shared my fundraiser several times, & helped find me a kidney😭😭😭🦋 https://t.co/x3JdrXEZFD pic.twitter.com/fTRO0tRd3x

— الملكة السوداء (@leahjavon) August 28, 2019

HotNewHipHop reports that Javon and SZA's friendship dates back to December of 2017. The R&B songstress posted on her twitter that Leah was in "desperate need of a kidney after experience multiple organ failures".

morning my loves! my angel @leahjavon is now experiencing multiple organ failure and is in DESPERATE need of a kidney AND liver! if u live in the Dallas area and have O- O+ B+ or B- blood type PLEASE test to be a match ! She could die. My brave bean😔 Sending Love to everyone💜 pic.twitter.com/S7GFxj6x3J

— SZA (@sza) December 31, 2017

Following the unveil of SZA's generosity, fans took their Twitter to give a much deserved praise to the artist.

Okay @sza changing lives. Shoutout to anybody out here doing Gods work and shoutout to you @leahjavon for being such a strong of a woman 💪🏿💪🏿

Overcome, Conquer & keep going. This is mad inspirational!

— LEXEA J 😎 (@rollnrell) August 29, 2019

@sza is such a Queen. Sending love your way 🙏🏾🙏🏾😇😇

— Ambernice (@ambernicee) August 29, 2019

She find you a KIDNEY!!!! She’s the real one

— ヒソカ (@blackmaad2) August 29, 2019

SZA revealed back in July that she is planning on dropping new music "soon as f*ck" after an interview with Kerwin Frost.

Continue Reading

