Nicki Minaj Offers Advice To Women In Abusive Relationships

Tracee Ellis Ross is hoping to change our curl patterns for the better with her new hair care line.

The multi-hyphenate blessed fans with news about the line called Pattern on Monday (Sept. 3). Ross told WWD her vision for Pattern started on the set of fan-favorite series, Girlfriends in 2008. After realizing she was one of the few actresses in La La Land rocking her natural curls, she put together the idea for Pattern, which specializes in curly, coily and textured hair.

"I believe everyone should have access to their most beautiful selves in the bathroom," she said. Just before announcing Pattern's launch, Ross highlighted her hair journey on Instagram over the weekend, sharing how she came to terms with loving her curls.

"I can literally chronicle my journey of self-acceptance through my journey with my hair," she captioned a gallery of hair pics from her youth. "Growing up, society told me there was a right way to wear my hair and a right way to look. Those ideals didn’t match what I saw in the mirror, so I tried to beat my curls into submission— putting body lotion in my hair, sleeping in rollers, blowouts, relaxers, texturizers, ponytails so tight they gave me a headache, and I even whipped out an iron (the kind you use for clothes) in an attempt to straighten it that way."

After coming to terms with her hair, Ross says she's ready to take on the beauty industry for women of color, especially those in the 3b to 4c category. "The culture of beauty has been so steeped in patriarchy, racism and sexism for so long," she said. "It’s not that those skin tones and hair types haven’t existed, but there hasn’t been a large space and understanding for it. That’s why it’s taken me so long to make these dreams happen.”

Ross explained on Instagram that Pattern "is for those of us who need more than a quarter size of product" and encouraged fans to share their journey with the hashtag, #RockYourPattern.

Thrilled to introduce PATTERN // my new hair care brand specifically for curly, coily, and tight textured hair.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ @patternbeauty is the result of 20 years of dreaming, 10 years in the making (I wrote my first brand pitch in 2008, right when girlfriends finished ) and 2 years of working with chemists. I’m so excited to share this with y’all. ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ @patternbeauty is here to empower and nourish curly, coily and tight-textured hair. 3b to 4c. The formulas are unique and packed with luscious & safe ingredients-trust me I know, because my panel and I tried 74 different samples to get these 7 formulas for phase one.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ @patternbeauty is for those of us who need more than a quarter size of product. large conditioner sizes that actually fulfill the unmet needs of our community. accessible pricing because everyone should have access to their most beautiful hair in their own shower, and gorgeous packaging that conjures the legacy of our history and makes us all feel like the royalty that we are. ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ I’m excited for PATTERN to join the natural hair movement, and to celebrate our hair for what it is: beautiful! The line will be available on patternbeauty.com this Monday, September 9 at 9am ET!!!! #RockYourPattern

IF MY HAIR COULD TALK ~ oh, the stories it would tell. i can literally chronicle my journey of self-acceptance through my journey with my hair. growing up, society told me there was a right way to wear my hair and a right way to look. those ideals didn’t match what i saw in the mirror, so i tried to beat my curls into submission— putting body lotion in my hair, sleeping in rollers, blowouts, relaxers, texturizers, ponytails so tight they gave me a headache; and i even whipped out an iron (the kind you use for clothes) in an attempt to straighten it that way. trying to make my hair look “easy and breezy”, “bouncin’ and behavin’” actually had the opposite effect. my hair was broken, damaged, and tired of trying to be something that it wasn’t. i finally took the leap and stopped relaxing my curls, thereby beginning the healing journey towards loving my hair. it was a long road to knowing, understanding and, eventually, loving my curls. now i just let them be the happy little ringlets and zig zags of joy they want to be. if your hair could talk, what would it say? #fbf #hairlove

