: Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Nicki Minaj Announces Retirement From Hip-Hop To Focus On Family

"To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me."

Queen Radio host, Barb, and Megatron rapper Nicki Minaj announced on Thursday (Aug. 5) that she is officially retiring from the rap game to focus on her family.

The newly engaged artist took to her Twitter to thank her fans and unveil a shocking statement.

I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE 😘♥️🦄 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 5, 2019

Mrs. Petty reminisced on her Instagram with a message to her younger self. "I wish I could go back in time and hug this little girl," she said before refrenceing Wyclef Jean's 2009 single "Sweetest Girl."

Before the announcement, the Grammy-nominated artist showed love to other female rappers and artists in the industry on her Twitter. She shouted out Rapsody, Missy Elliot, Lizzo, and Trina.

Congratulations @lizzo on going #1. You are so extremely multi-talented. 🙏🏾♥️😘😘😘😘 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 4, 2019

Congratulations to Rapsody & Missy Elliott on their newly released projects. #BlackGirlMagic 🗣 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 4, 2019

Minaj dropped her latest single "Megatron" earlier this summer. She also stood lyrically alongside Megan Thee Stallion in her "Hot Girl Summer" single and visual that released earlier this week.