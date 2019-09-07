Nipsey Hussle x PUMA Hoops LA Court Refurbishment Nipsey Hussle x PUMA Hoops LA Court Refurbishment
Nipsey Hussle’s Puma Collaboration Sells Out In One Day

September 7, 2019

Fans were racing to get a piece of Nipsey Hussle’s posthumous collaboration with Puma. The capsule collection, designed by the late rapper prior to his death, debuted on Sept. 5 and officially sold out a day later.

100% percent of the proceeds from the sale of the PUMA x TMC Collection will benefit the Neighborhood Nip Foundation. The organization, founded by Hussle’s family, is on a mission to continue Hussle’s legacy by “empowering the South Los Angeles community and neighborhoods alike across the globe.”

Hussle broke down the collaboration during an interview with Power 106 weeks before his death. “It’s two sides to it,” he explained. “One side, I’m a brand ambassador for Puma. The other side is a collaborative project with The Marathon [Clothing] and Puma. We’re going to do multiple collections but the first one drops fall 2019, like around September. It’s going to be shoes, apparel, [and] a few accessories.”

 

The marathon continues

Hussle was gunned down in the parking lot of his Marathon Clothing store on March 31, 2019. After his death, Puma announced that they would release the collection in his memory.

The PUMA x TMC honors Hussle as a visionary and legend. The collection is comprised of apparel and footwear embellished with checkered patterns and palm tress graphics, paying homage to Hussle’s Los Angeles roots and his moto: “The Marathon Continues.” Featured in the collection are black and white options of the PUMA x TMC sneakers, sweatsuits, jackets, T-shirts, pants, and socks.

Hussle’s girlfriend, actress Lauren London, shared behind-the-scenes footage from the Puma photoshoot on Instagram Friday (Sept. 6). Check it out below.

 

He Did That! 💙 PumaxTMC

Nipsey Hussle's Team Unveils Puma Collaboration Release Date

Weeks before his untimely death on March 31, Nipsey Hussle shared with fans that he inked an endorsement deal with PUMA and a collaboration was on the way. The Victory Lap artist's social media account shared a post stating that the first collection would release Fall 2019.

After what looked to be an inactive Instagram page, Nip's team proudly announced on Monday (Aug. 19) that the highly-anticipated PUMA capsule will drop on Sept. 5. "Nipsey spearheaded this project from concept to final product over the course of last year, flying to meetings, reviewing samples, bringing in material references he liked, and most importantly ensuring that it reflected his style authentically with no compromise."

 

Proud 2 Announce My 2019 Endorsement and Co-Branded collaboration w @puma & TheMarathonClothing is Fully Executed. 1st Collection Coming Fall 2019

Our team is proud to announce that our first collaborative capsule with Puma drops on September 5th 2019. Nipsey spearheaded this project from concept to final product over the course of last year, flying to meetings, reviewing samples, bringing in material references he liked, and most importantly ensuring that it reflected his style authentically with no compromise. Each detail from logo placement, fit, colorways, and materials was thoughtfully done. His signature style and DNA can be found in each garment that’s part of this collection from the khaki suit to the tracksuit. This project is very special to our team and we’re handling it with the utmost care to ensure it’s delivered exactly as Nipsey envisioned it. It’s a privilege for us to honor his commitment and carry out this project for people to receive a personally curated collection by Nip Hussle Tha Great.

The likes of YG, Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross, Trae Tha Truth, and more commented on the post in high spirits.

HotNewHipHop reports that PUMA Brand and Marketing Global Director Adam Petrick shared in a statement earlier this summer that Hussle's marathon will indeed continue. "We're going to continue to release some product that we've created with him," Petrick said. "We've also got some charity activations that we'll do to support what he was doing in Crenshaw, and trying to continue the work that he was doing through his foundation."

Detroit rapper B Free.
Puma Releases RS-X Hard Drive Sneakers With Detroit Rapper B Free

Puma has collaborated a lot with Detroit rappers in recent years, and now they've teamed up with 313 youngster B Free.

B Free has garnered buzz for his songs "Platinum Plus," and more recently "All Mine," which sees him trading melodic flows with Diggy Simmons. As a result, he's teamed with Puma to debut sneakers - the latest pair being the RS-X Hard Drive running shoe. The RS-X Hard Drive combines an 80s-inspired design with Puma's Running System (RS) Technology, which integrates cushioning from the forefoot through the heel.

The latest project isn't Puma's first collaboration with Detroit hip-hop style. Big Sean released an entire line of Puma apparel and sneakers last fall, and Detroit street rapper Icewear Vezzo teamed with Burn Rubber sneaker boutique co-owner and Distinct Life founder Rick Williams for a pair of purple Puma suedes.

Along with his deal with Puma, B Free is also working directly with the Detroit Pistons for the upcoming NBA season. He will be appearing in commercials, performing at home games, and claims the title as the official voice of the Pistons.

The Puma RS-X Hard Drive is available now.

 

@pumasportstyle and myself teamed up to debut the new "RS-X Hard Drive" shoes which were released on 08/01/2019!

Parkwood Entertainment/H&M x Mantsho

Fashion Roundup: Beyoncé Drops Nostalgic Merch And H&M To Collab With South African Label Mantsho

August just got a little hotter with two new fashion collections dropping this month.

Beyoncé unveiled her '90s-inspired "BeySearch" Friday (Aug. 9) while H&M is set to unveil their South African collaboration on Thursday (Aug. 15).

Queen Bey surprised fans with new a merch capsule on her official website on Friday afternoon. Fanny packs, bodycon dresses, bucket hats, crop tops, windbreakers, and more are designed with Google searched images that highlight every monumental step her in career.

The aesthetic is to appeal to a "90s teenager's bedroom walls combined with the tidal wave of today's meme culture," as said in a press release.

H&M is to release a legendary collection with the South African brand, Mantsho. Essence reports that the collection will feature edgy African-inspired prints that celebrate the elegance and vibrancy of Africa. Mantsho translates to "black is beautiful" from the native Sesotho language.

Established in 2004, the label has appeared on fashion runways in the U.S., Greece, India, Jamaica, Nigeria, Botswana, and Senegal. This will make H&M's first collaboration with a South African brand.

"This is my love letter to the world from Africa," said Mantsho's head of design, Palesa Mokubung. "I hope customers around the world will enjoy this ensemble of my stand-out pieces from my last three collections."

You can shop "BeySearch" here. The latest H&M collection will be available next Thursday (Aug. 15).

