Nipsey Hussle’s Puma Collaboration Sells Out In One Day

Fans were racing to get a piece of Nipsey Hussle’s posthumous collaboration with Puma. The capsule collection, designed by the late rapper prior to his death, debuted on Sept. 5 and officially sold out a day later.

100% percent of the proceeds from the sale of the PUMA x TMC Collection will benefit the Neighborhood Nip Foundation. The organization, founded by Hussle’s family, is on a mission to continue Hussle’s legacy by “empowering the South Los Angeles community and neighborhoods alike across the globe.”

Hussle broke down the collaboration during an interview with Power 106 weeks before his death. “It’s two sides to it,” he explained. “One side, I’m a brand ambassador for Puma. The other side is a collaborative project with The Marathon [Clothing] and Puma. We’re going to do multiple collections but the first one drops fall 2019, like around September. It’s going to be shoes, apparel, [and] a few accessories.”

Hussle was gunned down in the parking lot of his Marathon Clothing store on March 31, 2019. After his death, Puma announced that they would release the collection in his memory.

The PUMA x TMC honors Hussle as a visionary and legend. The collection is comprised of apparel and footwear embellished with checkered patterns and palm tress graphics, paying homage to Hussle’s Los Angeles roots and his moto: “The Marathon Continues.” Featured in the collection are black and white options of the PUMA x TMC sneakers, sweatsuits, jackets, T-shirts, pants, and socks.

Hussle’s girlfriend, actress Lauren London, shared behind-the-scenes footage from the Puma photoshoot on Instagram Friday (Sept. 6). Check it out below.