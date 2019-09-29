police-officer
Spencer Platt

NJ Police Chief Who Called Trump 'The Last Hope For White People' On Trial For A Hate Crime

September 29, 2019 - 9:30 am by VIBE

If convicted Frank Nucera Jr faces 20 years in prison and will forfeit his $8,800 a month pension.

A former New Jersey police chief who allegedly called Donald Trump the "last hope for white people" is on trial for a 2016 hate crime. According to Newsweek, a South Jersey police officer testified that Frank Nucera Jr used regularly used racial slurs and even said black people should be shot.

Sgt. Nathan Roohr from the Burlington County department took the stand last week and detailed one specific incident in which Nucera used excessive force on an 18-year-old male. Roohr said Nucera grabbed  Timothy Stroye's head "like a basketball" and slammed it into a metal door jam.  "[It] made a loud thud," Roohr explained. "I immediately knew it was wrong. I knew I had an obligation to report it. This was an obvious excessive force."

Stroye was handcuffed during the incident and was accused of sneaking into a hotel with his 16-year-old girlfriend and using the pool.

Nucera retired in 2017 and has been charged with hate-crime assault, as well as civil rights violations and lying to the FBI. Prosecutors say Nucera has a history of making racist remarks. and to support the allegation Roohr and several other cops provided tapes of Nucera spewing racial slurs including one in which he states: "It's gonna get to the point where I could shoot one of these [N-words]."

In another incident tires on a squad car were slashed and Nucera could be heard saying: "These [N-word] are like ISIS, they have no value. They should line them all up and mow 'em down. I'd like to be on the firing line, I could do it."

"The conduct alleged is a shocking breach of the duty of every police officer to provide equal justice under the law and never to mistreat a person in custody," U.S. Attorney William Fitzpatrick added. "As a result, the former chief of police is now a charged federal criminal defendant."

Nucera's attorney denies the allegation and says they've only been brought up because his former subordinates didn't like his disciplinary actions. If convicted Nucera faces up to 20 years in prison and will forfeit his $8,800 a year pension.

In This Story:

Popular

Snoop Dogg’s Newborn Grandson Dies 10 Days After Birth

From the Web

More on Vibe

georgia-man-shoots-girlfriend-in-head-
Christopher Furlong

Georgia Man Shoots Girlfriend In The Head And Doesn't Tell Her

In 2017, a Georgia man and his ex-girlfriend were arguing in her a car when her driver's side window shattered and she suddenly blacked out. When she awakened, she was in his car and headed to his mother's house.

For nearly a month the woman suffered from crippling headaches, memory loss and struggled while she walked because of head wound she assumed was caused by the shattered glass.

Her ex, Jerrontae Cain, however, had a secret. He shot her in the head and when she didn't die, he lied to her about it. In June of 2017, a friend took the victim to a hospital where doctors found the bullet lodged in her head. They left it there because removing it will kill her.

Hospital workers contacted investigators and the woman said she didn't remember being shot in the head after the window broke. Cain told authorities the woman crashed her car into a tree, however, evidence from the scene did not support his story.

A warrant was issued for Cain but it would take a year before authorities found him in College Park. He was hiding out in the attic and surrendered after a two-hour standoff.

Cain was sentenced to 25 years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. In 2010, he was convicted of sexual battery. Cain was also sentenced to five years probation that will be served after his sentence.

Continue Reading
irv-gotti
Dia Dipasupil

Irv Gotti Thinks Tekashi 69 Can Make A Comeback

There are some who think Tekashi 69's musical career (and life) are over, and then there are some like Irv Gotti who thinks the rapper may be able to make a comeback.

TMZ caught up with the Murder Inc honcho in West Hollywood over the weekend and questioned him on whether or not Tekashi, real name Daniel Gonzalez, has a chance at returning to music. To Gotti's dismay, he thinks so.

"I think it's a new world and it's different from when I came up. If we were talking about my generation he would have no chance," he said. "With the new generation he can put out a hit record and they're gonna fuck with it."

Tekashi 69 made headlines last week when he turned states' witness and testified against former associates and Nine Trey Gangsta Blood members. In February, Tekashi agreed to work with prosecutors to potentially avoid a 47-year prison sentence stemming from a widespread racketeering case. During his testimony, the 23-year-old provided intimate details about his involvement with the gang.

"Niggas would probably work his ass on sight that didn't have nothing to do with the trial just because they know he's a snitch," Gotti continued.

Due to his testimony, Tekashi is now known as a rat within the hip-hop and black community, a title Gotti wants nothing to do with. "I don't know him. I don't want to know him I'm glad he didn't mention me and my name. The guy is snitching on everybody."

Continue Reading

Amber Guyger Says She Was “Scared To Death” When She Killed Botham Jean

Just over a year after she fatally shot Botham Jean inside his own apartment, former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger took the stand Friday (Sept. 27) to testify about the night in question. Guyger, is currently facing murder charges for Jean’s death.

While testifying, the onetime police officer claimed to have been “scared to death” after she mistakenly walked into Jean’s apartment and fired two shots. She was uniformed at the time of the shooting, and had just returned back to her apartment complex after completing a 13-hour shift. Guyger, who lived below Jean, maintains that she thought she was in her apartment and assumed that he was an intruder. Rather than deescalating the situation, Guyger acknowledged that her intention was to shoot to kill. She told the court that she was “so sorry” for the fatal run-in and that she “wished” that Jean “was the one with the gun that killed me.”

Guyger, 31, added that she “never wanted to take an innocent person’s life.” Jean, a 26-year-old accountant and native of St. Lucia, was unarmed and eating ice cream when Guyger shot him to death. “Let me see your hands!” Guyger recalled shouting at Jean when she entered the unit. She alleges that he yelled “Hey! Hey! Hey!” at her in a “aggressive voice” before she opened fire.

During her testimony, Guyger cried and wiped away tears. But her apparent emotion did little to sway the prosecutor in the case who questioned why her focus wasn’t on performing CPR on Jean. Instead, Guyger performed a “sternum rub” on Jean while calling 911. During the call she spoke about potentially losing her job.

Guyger also left Jean unattended to meet paramedics and sent a text message to her married partner to set up an encounter for the night, the prosecutor alleged. Guyger’s attorney denied the claim of an alleged rendezvous, though Guyger did have a sexual relationship with the married man at one time. The two reportedly continued sexting each other after ending their physical relationship, but Guyger deleted the messages. “I was ashamed I was in a relationship with him. It’s embarrassing,” she said during cross examination.

According to ABC News, Guyger said that she gave Jean “a little CPR.” No blood was found on her clothing or shoes, and she failed to user her first aid kit.

Guyger was fired from the police department after killing Jean, and was later charged with murder.

See more on the trail in the video above.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

3d ago

NEXT: Quinta Brunson Is Going To Have It Her Way

News

3d ago

Remy Ma Likens Rape Victims Suing For Money To Prostitution

News

3d ago

Cassie Quietly Marries Fiancé In Malibu