odessa-strong-drawing
Cengiz Yar

Odessa Gunman Complained Of "Atrocities" He Experienced Prior To Shooting

September 3, 2019 - 3:18 pm by VIBE

Seth Aaron Ator, 36, is the gunman who shot and killed seven people and injured 22 in Texas' latest mass shooting.

Seth Aaron Ator called a national tip line and reportedly rambled on about the "atrocities that he felt that he had gone through," 15 minutes prior to opening fire in Odessa, Texas last weekend killing seven and wounding 22. It's also reported Ator had been fired from his job at Journey Oilfield Services the morning of the shooting as well.

"He did not make a threat during that phone call," FBI special agent Christopher Combs said during Monday's news conference. "

Officials said it was difficult to figure out who or where he was at the time. Shortly after getting off the phone, Ator shot a trooper with AR-15-style rifle during a routine traffic stop and then proceeded to shoot and kill more people in west Texas.

Initially, Police Chief Michael Gerke didn't release Ator's name to the public on account of not wanting to give the 36-year-old any more notoriety. However, Ator's identity was released later via Facebook.

Monday afternoon (Sept. 2) police released the names and ages of those killed in the second-mass shooting to affect the Lone Star State. The August 3, El Passo shooting left 22 people dead and countless others in mourning.

The names and ages of the Odessa victims were released including a 17-month-old girl who was hit in the mouth with shrapnel. A Go Fund Me account has been established for her medical needs and at the time of this post has raised more than $200,000.

Among the 22 injured were also three law enforcement officers.

The Associated Press reports Ator had a prior misdemeanor arrest. It's unclear at this time how he was able to get the riffle.

In This Story:

Popular

New York Cops Receive Probation After Having Sex With An Arrested Handcuffed Teen

From the Web

More on Vibe

barbed-wire
David McNew

Alabama Man Freed After 36 Years For Stealing A Little More Than $50

Alvin Kennard will walk out of prison after serving 36 years of a life sentence for stealing just over $50 from an Alabama bakery.

In 1983, 22-year-old Kennard held up a Bessemer bakery using a pocketknife before fleeing with exactly $50.75. He was charged with first-degree robbery. That wasn't Kennard's first run-in with the law. Newsweek reports in 1979, he pled guilty to three counts of second-degree burglary after breaking into an empty gas station.

Kennard was sentenced under Alabama's Habitual Felony Act, which can result in a life sentence. Now 58, Kennard continued to serve his life sentence until a judge noticed his case and felt his crime didn't justify the sentence.

His attorney Carla Crowder, also the executive director of the Alabama Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, was elated the judge resentenced him to time served, but said there are hundreds of other men and women behind bars serving harsh sentences for minor crimes.

"As incredible as this opportunity is for Mr. Kennard and as happy as we are for him, we know that there are hundreds of similarly situated incarcerated people in the state who don't have attorneys, who don't have a voice," she told ABC. "As this state grapples with the Department of Justice involvement and unconstitutional prisons, I would hope our lawmakers, our courts and our governor would do more to address these injustices."

Upon learning the news of his freedom, Kennard was overjoyed and also apologized to the court.

"I just want to say I'm sorry for what I did," Kennard said. "I take responsibility for what I did in the past. I want the opportunity to get it right."

It's unclear when Kennard will be released as he must be processed out, however, he will reportedly reside with family in Bessemer and try to attain work as a carpenter

Continue Reading
french-fries
Matt Cardy

A Teen Is Now Blind And Deaf After Only Eating Processed Foods

An English teen is now blind and deaf after only eating processed foods for a decade.

Family of the Bristol teen realized something was amiss when at about 14-years-old he began to lose his hearing. His vision quickly deteriorated and now at 19, his family says he has no social life or a job due to his condition.

Doctors say his disability is irreversible.

His mother, who spoke with The Independent and asked to remain anonymous, said she first noticed her son's diet change when he was seven years old. He only ate French fries, potato chips, processed ham, sausages, and white bread.

“The first we knew about it was when he began coming home from primary school with his packed lunch untouched," she said. "I would make him nice sandwiches and put an apple or other fruit in and he wouldn’t eat any of it. His teachers became concerned too."

She continued and said because he didn't gain any weight they didn't initially see a problem.

"He has always been skinny so we had no weight concerns. You hear about junk food and obesity all the time, but he was skinny as a rake," she explained.

Doctors say the teen suffers from avoidant-restrictive food intake disorder or ARFID. Those with the condition will avoid foods with a certain texture, smell, taste, appearance or will reportedly eat said foods at a certain temperature.

The teen's poor diet damaged his optic nerve leading to a condition known as nutritional optic neuropathy. (NON) His mother was stunned when she learned of her son's disorder and how it relates to disability now.

"His sight went downhill very fast – to the point where he is now legally blind," the 40-something-year-old mom said.

Dr. Denize Atan who tends to the teen said he's eating mostly the same foods from before. His nutrition, however, has improved due to supplements.

Continue Reading
american-airlines-plane
Scott Olson

A Black Man Sues American Airlines For Removing Him From First-Class To Make Room For A Dog

A black man is reportedly suing American Airlines for allegedly removing him from first-class to make room for a dog.

According to reports, Dana Holcomb was flying back to Austin from Las Vegas in April when there was a layover in Phoenix. While boarding the flight, Holcomb, who was seated in first class, realized the person next to him had a service dog. Holcomb is allergic to dogs and a reaction began within minutes.

Holcomb said the passenger offered to switch seats but after no one was willing to give up their seat the pilot and a stewardess got involved.

“At that point (workers) told him you’re going to go to the rear of the plane or get off the plane,” Holcomb's attorney Reginald McKamie, Sr. said during a press conference.

Holcomb was then taken off the plane after American Airlines employees alleged he was confrontational, which he denied. Two other passengers made sworn statements corroborating Holcomb.

“What American Airlines is doing is discrimination. They have repeatedly humiliated African-American citizens by throwing them off the plane, leaving them with no way home, no hotel, just throwing them off the plane,” McKamie added.

After disembarking, Holcomb said he wasn't given his luggage or his allergy medication and had to figure out an alternative way home. He stayed at a hotel in Phoenix and then flew back to Auston via Delta Airlines. McKamie said Holcomb is seeking punitive damages, contractual damages.

In a statement, American Airlines said they make accommodations for service dogs and will look into Holcomb's lawsuit.

“We are proud to serve customers of all backgrounds and are committed to providing a positive, safe travel experience for everyone who flies with us.

Federal regulations require American Airlines to transport service and support animals. American makes every effort to accommodate all passengers, including those traveling with and seated near service or support animals. In the case of an allergy, we work to re-seat a passenger further away from the service or support animal. If the customer is still not comfortable flying, we will re-book them on the next available flight to their destination. If a lawsuit is filed, American will review it and respond in court when appropriate.”

"Mr. Holcomb’s seat was next to a customer with an emotional support animal. In an effort to accommodate Mr. Holcomb, the customer with the emotional support animal offered to switch seats with another customer so Mr. Holcomb could remain in his seat. Mr. Holcomb wasn’t satisfied with that solution, so he was given the option of a seat further away from the service animal in the main cabin with a refund in the difference in fare, which he also declined. After all the attempts to accommodate Mr. Holcomb were declined and he refused to comply with crew member instruction, he was removed from the plane. Our team offered to rebook Mr. Holcomb and refunded his first-class ticket. "

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

1d ago

Kevin Hart's Wife Share Update On Comedian's Health After Car Accident

Music

21h ago

Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj And Ty Dolla $ign Host Epic Pool Party In "Hot Girl Summer" Video

News

2d ago

Black Man Sues Airline For Removing Him From First-Class For An Animal