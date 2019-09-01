Five People Killed And 22 Injured In Odessa,Texas Mass Shooting

Law enforcement has not revealed the name but says a white man in his 30s is responsible for the latest mass shooting

A white male in his 30s was killed by west Texas law enforcement Saturday (Aug. 31) after police say he shot and killed five people during a drive-by and injured 21 others.

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said three members of law enforcement were also injured in the melee.

During a news conference, Gerke said the shooting began at about 4:17 PM (eastern standard time, 3:17 PM central time) when a Department of Public Safety officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a driver inside a gold Honda. When the vehicle stopped, the driver shot the officer.

Gerke said the driver traveled west into Odessa where he shot another person and continued his rampage shooting several people. "There were multiple victims," he said.

The unidentified shooter abandoned the Honda at one point, stole a mail truck and continued shooting at people.

The shooter then reportedly drove toward the Cinergy movie theater where he exchanged gunfire with law enforcement before being shot and killed. At this time, there is no clear motive for the shootings.

Alex Wood, a bystander driving into the Cinergy movie theater parking lot recalled the incident. "I could see the officer walking up to the mail van and discharging his weapon into it, and I believe that is when the shooter was killed," Wood said.

The severity of the conditions of those injured were not made available. However, CNN reports, 14 people were treated at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa.

While many across the country continue to deal with the emotional effects of mass shootings, this is the second mass shooting in Texas this month. In El Passo, 285 miles away, a gunman opened fire at Walmart while parents and children shopped for back-to-school-items killing 22, injuring others and traumatizing many more.