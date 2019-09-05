47th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals 47th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Papa John's Founder Donates $1 Million To Historically Black College

September 5, 2019 - 11:32 pm by Latifah Muhammad

More than a year after reports surfaced of Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter using the n-word, the successful entrepreneur has stepped down from the company that he founded and remained mostly out of the spotlight. On Wednesday (Sept. 4), Schnatter resurfaced to announce a $1 million donation to Simmons College of Kentucky, the state’s only private historically black college.

“My life’s work is to help make other people’s lives better,” Schnatter said while speaking at the college. “One way for us to do better is to support black-led institutions that inspire overlook[ed] and disadvantaged communities.

“Historical black colleges and universities have been critical in moving America -- this great country the great people -- forward,” he continued before sharing a few HBCU statistics. The longtime Kentucky resident went on to note that his business success has been a “blessing.”

“It’s been a real gift from God to be a leader in this community. I’m humbled to give back, it’s something my parents and grandparents taught me from a very early age. I feel it's important to give resources to those who want it, need it, value it and will use it for honorable and principal centered causes.”

Rev. Kevin Cosby, president of SCK, and Mark Lynn, the college's board of trustees chairman, were happy to accept the hefty donation, but others like Rev. Gerome Sutton accused Schnatter of having an ulterior motive.

“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what’s going on. [Schnatter] is trying to pay off the black community with 30 pieces of silver,” said Sutton, a graduate of Simmons and former member of the board of trustees who protested against Papa John’s amid the n-word controversy.

Schnatter resigned as CEO of Papa John’s amid backlash for using the n-word during a conference call about preventing public relations mistakes. Though Schnatter maintained that his words were taken out of context, he issued a public apology stating in part, “Racism has no place in our society.”

The Indiana native has also made news for his controversial remarks against NFL players protesting police brutality and racial injustice, contributions to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, and two sexual misconduct and harassment cases both of which ended in confidential financial settlements in 1999 and 2009 respectively.

Watch Schnatter's $1 million announcement below.

 

Alabama Man Freed After 36 Years For Stealing A Little More Than $50

Alvin Kennard will walk out of prison after serving 36 years of a life sentence for stealing just over $50 from an Alabama bakery.

In 1983, 22-year-old Kennard held up a Bessemer bakery using a pocketknife before fleeing with exactly $50.75. He was charged with first-degree robbery. That wasn't Kennard's first run-in with the law. Newsweek reports in 1979, he pled guilty to three counts of second-degree burglary after breaking into an empty gas station.

Kennard was sentenced under Alabama's Habitual Felony Act, which can result in a life sentence. Now 58, Kennard continued to serve his life sentence until a judge noticed his case and felt his crime didn't justify the sentence.

His attorney Carla Crowder, also the executive director of the Alabama Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, was elated the judge resentenced him to time served, but said there are hundreds of other men and women behind bars serving harsh sentences for minor crimes.

"As incredible as this opportunity is for Mr. Kennard and as happy as we are for him, we know that there are hundreds of similarly situated incarcerated people in the state who don't have attorneys, who don't have a voice," she told ABC. "As this state grapples with the Department of Justice involvement and unconstitutional prisons, I would hope our lawmakers, our courts and our governor would do more to address these injustices."

Upon learning the news of his freedom, Kennard was overjoyed and also apologized to the court.

"I just want to say I'm sorry for what I did," Kennard said. "I take responsibility for what I did in the past. I want the opportunity to get it right."

It's unclear when Kennard will be released as he must be processed out, however, he will reportedly reside with family in Bessemer and try to attain work as a carpenter

Odessa Gunman Complained Of "Atrocities" He Experienced Prior To Shooting

Seth Aaron Ator called a national tip line and reportedly rambled on about the "atrocities that he felt that he had gone through," 15 minutes prior to opening fire in Odessa, Texas last weekend killing seven and wounding 22. It's also reported Ator had been fired from his job at Journey Oilfield Services the morning of the shooting as well.

"He did not make a threat during that phone call," FBI special agent Christopher Combs said during Monday's news conference. "

Officials said it was difficult to figure out who or where he was at the time. Shortly after getting off the phone, Ator shot a trooper with AR-15-style rifle during a routine traffic stop and then proceeded to shoot and kill more people in west Texas.

Initially, Police Chief Michael Gerke didn't release Ator's name to the public on account of not wanting to give the 36-year-old any more notoriety. However, Ator's identity was released later via Facebook.

Monday afternoon (Sept. 2) police released the names and ages of those killed in the second-mass shooting to affect the Lone Star State. The August 3, El Passo shooting left 22 people dead and countless others in mourning.

The names and ages of the Odessa victims were released including a 17-month-old girl who was hit in the mouth with shrapnel. A Go Fund Me account has been established for her medical needs and at the time of this post has raised more than $200,000.

Among the 22 injured were also three law enforcement officers.

The Associated Press reports Ator had a prior misdemeanor arrest. It's unclear at this time how he was able to get the riffle.

A Teen Is Now Blind And Deaf After Only Eating Processed Foods

An English teen is now blind and deaf after only eating processed foods for a decade.

Family of the Bristol teen realized something was amiss when at about 14-years-old he began to lose his hearing. His vision quickly deteriorated and now at 19, his family says he has no social life or a job due to his condition.

Doctors say his disability is irreversible.

His mother, who spoke with The Independent and asked to remain anonymous, said she first noticed her son's diet change when he was seven years old. He only ate French fries, potato chips, processed ham, sausages, and white bread.

“The first we knew about it was when he began coming home from primary school with his packed lunch untouched," she said. "I would make him nice sandwiches and put an apple or other fruit in and he wouldn’t eat any of it. His teachers became concerned too."

She continued and said because he didn't gain any weight they didn't initially see a problem.

"He has always been skinny so we had no weight concerns. You hear about junk food and obesity all the time, but he was skinny as a rake," she explained.

Doctors say the teen suffers from avoidant-restrictive food intake disorder or ARFID. Those with the condition will avoid foods with a certain texture, smell, taste, appearance or will reportedly eat said foods at a certain temperature.

The teen's poor diet damaged his optic nerve leading to a condition known as nutritional optic neuropathy. (NON) His mother was stunned when she learned of her son's disorder and how it relates to disability now.

"His sight went downhill very fast – to the point where he is now legally blind," the 40-something-year-old mom said.

Dr. Denize Atan who tends to the teen said he's eating mostly the same foods from before. His nutrition, however, has improved due to supplements.

