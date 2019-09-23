Philly Man Saves Children From Burning Building And Shades Nelson Agholor In One Breath
Some heroes come with a splash of comedy like one Philadelphia resident who managed to save children from a burning building and make a dig at Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor.
CBS 3 reports the fire from the West Philadelphia area happened around 2 a.m. with residents springing in action. As Nadir Darby tried to save multiple children from the building he spotted an old co-worker named Hakim Laws. The fellow Philly resident and former firefighter caught several children who reportedly had to be removed through the window in order to escape the flames.
As Laws shared with reporters what happened he threw a little shade towards Agholor who fumbled in the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions (27-24). The athlete was one of two players responsible for fumbles that cost them a win.
“I see a guy hanging out the window screaming that his kids were in there,” Laws said. “My man just started throwing babies out… and we were catching them, unlike [Eagles wide receiver Nelson] Agholor and all his mishaps.”
Agholor hasn't heard about the dig but fans seem to be eating it up on social media.
According to authorities, an air conditioning unit was the cause of the fire. A total of 10 people were affected by the fire with two taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and one person to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.