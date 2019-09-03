popeyes-sign
Joe Raedle

Man Pulls Gun On Popeyes Employees Because They Sold Out Of Chicken Sandwiches

September 3, 2019 - 10:54 pm by VIBE Staff

A group of disgruntled customers attempted to rush a Houston Popeyes after being told that they were sold out of those infamous chicken sandwiches. According to Houston Police, an unidentified man went so far as to pull a gun on employees Monday (Sept. 2) night.

Police were called to the location shortly after 9 p.m. local time. The alleged incident occurred after the group, comprised of two women, three men and a baby, rolled through the drive-thru only to be informed of the chicken sandwich shortage. The hungry crew supposedly hopped out of the vehicle (leaving the baby behind) and attempted to get inside the restaurant. Thankfully, an employee was able to lock the door. One of the angry customers brandished a gun before the group fled.

Police have yet to track down the man with the gun, but are hoping that surveillance footage will help track him down. The run-in would be considered "aggravated assault" since the man essentially "threatened" employees, said Lt. Larry Crowson of the HPD.

No one was injured, but the incident could have easily turned fatal. "He could have shot someone behind a chicken sandwich," Popeyes customer Fredrick Taylor told ABC 13. "Somebody could have lost their life because they ran out of chicken sandwiches."

Popeyes has yet to release a statement on the matter. Last week, the company announced that they sold out of chicken sandwiches much sooner than expected. “We hear y’all,” read a tweet from Popeyes Twitter account. “We’re working to get The Sandwich back as soon as possible.”

In This Story:

Popular

New York Cops Receive Probation After Having Sex With An Arrested Handcuffed Teen

From the Web

More on Vibe

Masters Of Ceremony 2019
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

DMX Helps Student Purchase Shoes For Back-To-School

DMX is helping one student with first-day-of-school ensembles. According to WABI TV-5, the diamond-selling rapper purchased a pair of sneakers for an unsuspected shopper (Aug. 31). At the Maine Mall, Grace Firley and her mother Nikki Cutchins were standing at the register of Journeys when DMX took notice and put the kicks on his account.

"I was actually having a really hard time picking out shoes, like, I could not figure out which ones I wanted, and then we went in that store and I found the shoes that I wanted, and we just happened to go pay for them and it happened," Firley said. "They're technically his shoes. That's what I'm going to say. I have DMX's shoes."

The "How's It Goin' Down" rapper said the gesture was inspired by his own children and being blessed that he wanted the mother and daughter "to be blessed as well." Cutchins also expressed her gratitude for X's kindness. "We really got this special moment that not many people get, and he saved me a little money on school shoes, so I can't argue with that. We are totally grateful," she said.

In late January 2019, DMX was released from prison for tax fraud. After his release, longtime producer Swizz Beatz said X was working on new music. "I just got off the phone with my brother DMX!" he wrote on Instagram. "He told me this time he didn't work out his body in jail he said he worked out his mind! he also said he's about to make music for the people that need his truth and pain!"

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Real words from the DOG! @dmx 1 of 1 ! Never count out raw talent !!! Let’s gooooooooo ! RR 4 Life ! No hype all real talk!

A post shared by the Real Swizz (@therealswizzz) on Jan 27, 2019 at 2:21pm PST

Continue Reading
Hosea Chanchez
Actor Hosea Chanchez attends the Inaugural Ball hosted by BET Networks at Smithsonian American Art Museum & National Portrait Gallery on January 21, 2013 in Washington, DC.
Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Former 'The Game' Actor Hosea Chanchez Reveals He Was Molested As A Teen

Actor and director Hosea Chanchez opened up about a traumatizing incident in his youth. Best known for his role on The Game, the 37-year-old revealed he was molested at the age of 14.

In an Instagram post Tuesday (Sept. 3) the actor explained how fear kept him from sharing how a friend's father molested him and threatened him if he told anyone. Chanchez, the child of a single mother, said he viewed the older man as a father figure. "He would always tell me I was like his other son, so I can trust he's always looking for me," he said. "Further building my trust and commitment to his predatory agenda."

But when the actor turned 14, their conversations turned sexual.

"A week before this day, my friend's dad was asking me what type of girls I liked and if I had sex with a girl yet," he said. "I didn't know at the time but he was trying to see where my boundaries were. He was using false hyper-masculinity as a way to sniff out my comfort level with sex and privacy."

Chanchez said as he was given a ride home, his father's friend (who he later revealed to be a man named Issac Sanders) took a detour route and molested him.

"I hope this truth helps to stop child molesting predators from sexually assaulting more children," he said. "Pedophiles have no place in our society they hide in the open and rape children who are afraid to speak up because of shame, guilt, fear, denial and the thought that no one will believe them. I'm doing this to help parents and young children become aware of some of the signs and better protect themselves from sexual predators."

Chanchez was met with support from his peers like Naturi Naughton, Jill Marie Jones, Megan Good, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Pose star Indya Moore. Despite not being in the public eye, Sanchez has returned to the small screen. The actor is currently starring in CW's Black Lightning and is leading a one-man show, Good Mourning.

Produced by Naughton, Chanchez wrote and directed the play about a father who loses his child to leukemia. His grievance lasts 36 days as he finds solace in his daughter's toys. The play carries messages about the importance of mental health in the African-American community.

“Mental health is the backdrop for what’s happening here,” he told the LA Sentinel. “Specifically, in the African American community, and with people of color, and even more specifically, with men, not only is it not acceptable in society to grieve and heal and mourn in the traditional standard as it is for women, but it’s also not as many resources for certain people.”

Chanchez starred in Mara Brock Akil-directed series The Game as Malik Wright, from 2006 to 2015.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Im Hosea chanchez and when I was 14 years old I was molested BY my friends father. This man is a predator, preying on children who’s trust he’s falsely built through lies, manipulation, threats and secrets. I hope this truth helps to stop child molesting predators from sexually assaulting more children. Pedophiles have no place in our society they hide in the open and rape children who are afraid to speak up because of shame, guilt, fear, denial and the thought that no one will believe them. Im doing this to help parents and young children become aware of some of the signs and better protect themselves from sexual predators. (Swipe to read my TRUTH)

A post shared by Hosea Chanchez (@hoseachanchez) on Sep 3, 2019 at 1:36pm PDT

Continue Reading
barbed-wire
David McNew

Alabama Man Freed After 36 Years For Stealing A Little More Than $50

Alvin Kennard will walk out of prison after serving 36 years of a life sentence for stealing just over $50 from an Alabama bakery.

In 1983, 22-year-old Kennard held up a Bessemer bakery using a pocketknife before fleeing with exactly $50.75. He was charged with first-degree robbery. That wasn't Kennard's first run-in with the law. Newsweek reports in 1979, he pled guilty to three counts of second-degree burglary after breaking into an empty gas station.

Kennard was sentenced under Alabama's Habitual Felony Act, which can result in a life sentence. Now 58, Kennard continued to serve his life sentence until a judge noticed his case and felt his crime didn't justify the sentence.

His attorney Carla Crowder, also the executive director of the Alabama Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, was elated the judge resentenced him to time served, but said there are hundreds of other men and women behind bars serving harsh sentences for minor crimes.

"As incredible as this opportunity is for Mr. Kennard and as happy as we are for him, we know that there are hundreds of similarly situated incarcerated people in the state who don't have attorneys, who don't have a voice," she told ABC. "As this state grapples with the Department of Justice involvement and unconstitutional prisons, I would hope our lawmakers, our courts and our governor would do more to address these injustices."

Upon learning the news of his freedom, Kennard was overjoyed and also apologized to the court.

"I just want to say I'm sorry for what I did," Kennard said. "I take responsibility for what I did in the past. I want the opportunity to get it right."

It's unclear when Kennard will be released as he must be processed out, however, he will reportedly reside with family in Bessemer and try to attain work as a carpenter

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

1d ago

Kevin Hart's Wife Share Update On Comedian's Health After Car Accident

Music

21h ago

Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj And Ty Dolla $ign Host Epic Pool Party In "Hot Girl Summer" Video

News

2d ago

Black Man Sues Airline For Removing Him From First-Class For An Animal