Man Pulls Gun On Popeyes Employees Because They Sold Out Of Chicken Sandwiches
A group of disgruntled customers attempted to rush a Houston Popeyes after being told that they were sold out of those infamous chicken sandwiches. According to Houston Police, an unidentified man went so far as to pull a gun on employees Monday (Sept. 2) night.
Police were called to the location shortly after 9 p.m. local time. The alleged incident occurred after the group, comprised of two women, three men and a baby, rolled through the drive-thru only to be informed of the chicken sandwich shortage. The hungry crew supposedly hopped out of the vehicle (leaving the baby behind) and attempted to get inside the restaurant. Thankfully, an employee was able to lock the door. One of the angry customers brandished a gun before the group fled.
Police have yet to track down the man with the gun, but are hoping that surveillance footage will help track him down. The run-in would be considered "aggravated assault" since the man essentially "threatened" employees, said Lt. Larry Crowson of the HPD.
Southeast officers are at 7100 Scott. Male pulled a gun on employees of restaurant after they ran out of chicken sandwich. 202 pic.twitter.com/xC6jlmwJeD
— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 3, 2019
No one was injured, but the incident could have easily turned fatal. "He could have shot someone behind a chicken sandwich," Popeyes customer Fredrick Taylor told ABC 13. "Somebody could have lost their life because they ran out of chicken sandwiches."
Popeyes has yet to release a statement on the matter. Last week, the company announced that they sold out of chicken sandwiches much sooner than expected. “We hear y’all,” read a tweet from Popeyes Twitter account. “We’re working to get The Sandwich back as soon as possible.”
We hear y’all. We’re working to get The Sandwich back as soon as possible. If you want to be first to know when it happens, download our app and turn on those push notifications. Thanks for sticking with us! pic.twitter.com/UaIkGFMr3n
— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 28, 2019