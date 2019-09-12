Prince's Estate To Reissue '1999' Album With Unreleased Songs, Concert Footage

Prince's album 1999 became one of the most important albums ever after its 1982 release with songs like its title track and "Little Red Corvette," and in coming weeks, the late musician's iconic work will see a rerelease with more than 30 new songs.

On Nov. 29, Prince's estate will partner with Warner Records to rerelease 1999. And along with the original classics like "1999," "Little Red Corvette" and "Delirious," the reissue will also have 35 unreleased tracks "from Prince’s legendary vault that showcase the creative flow Prince had tapped into during this era," according to a press release. During the time, Prince created songs that he would give to Vanity 6 and The Time, and otherwise stow away.

Fans will be able to consume the project in three formats. The Super Deluxe Edition includes a total of 65 tracks across five CDs and ten 180g vinyl records, including 23 previously unissued studio tracks recorded between November 1981 and January 1983, along with a live audio performance of the 1999 tour recorded at a late show in Detroit, MI on Nov. 30, 1982. The Deluxe Edition will come with two CDs, four vinyl records or streaming, and the remastered album will come on one CD, two purple vinyl records and streaming.

The CD and vinyl sets also include a DVD with another complete, previously unreleased concert from the 1999 tour recorded at the Houston Summit on December 29, 1982.

According to the press release, the Super Deluxe Edition also includes Prince’s previously unseen handwritten lyrics for several songs, including “Little Red Corvette,” rare images from Prince’s early ‘80s photographer Allen Beaulieu, and new liner notes by longtime Rolling Stone critic David Fricke, Guns N’ Roses bassist and author Duff McKagan, Minneapolis historian and radio host Andrea Swensson, and Prince scholar Duane Tudahl.