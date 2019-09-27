Swizz Beatz, Rick Ross And DMX Take Over Harlem In New Video "Just In Case"

September 27, 2019 - 4:30 pm by Darryl Robertson

The Godfather of Harlem, a story about Harlem's infamous hustler Bumpy Johnson, premieres on EPIX Sept.29. The film's soundtrack is being curated by Epic Records--with new songs dropping every Friday.

Today (Sept. 27),  the folks over at Epic released the DAPS-produced visuals for "Just in Case" featuring Rick Ross, Swizz Beatz and DMX.

Rick Ross, wearing a white mink, raps about dreams of money bags from the inside of an old school Lincoln Town Car that's parked in a dark alley. DMX sits at a table next to Forest Whitaker--who plays Bumpy Johnson--and Rozay as he handles his verse.

This video was shot at Harlem's Minton's Playhouse, a legendary jazz spot at Uptowns's 118th Street.

The Godfather of Harlem tells the story Bumpy Johnson's ties to the Genovese mob family, his relationship with Malcolm X, and larger-than-life status in Harlem World.

Watch the video above.

