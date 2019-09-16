Rihanna Inks Publishing Deal With Sony/ATV

The global publishing deal comes days after fifth annual Diamond Ball and Savage X Fenty New York Fashion Week show.

Rihanna continues to make our jaws drop and we just can't get enough. After two successful New York Fashion Week events with her Savage X Fenty lingerie line and her fifth annual Diamond Ball event, the world's richest female musician has signed a global deal with Sony/ATV Music publishing.

Billboard reports the announcement was made on Monday (Sept. 16), stating that the deal will cover the artist's full songwriting catalog and future projects.

Rih also made history as the first entertainer to follow Jon Platt, chairman, and CEO of Sony/ATV, after he stepped into the executive seat in April 2019. Their partnership first began in 2015 at Warner/Chappell before Platt moved to Sony/ATV, according to Variety.

"I'm proud to have known Rihanna since the beginning of her career," he said. "Music, fashion, philanthropy and a heart of gold have solidified Rihanna's position as one of the biggest icons in the world."

The Bajan-beauty has numerous musical achievements including 14 Billboard Hot 100 No.1s, nine Grammy Awards, and seven RIAA-certified multi-platinum albums. Her elite status doesn't stop there since she snagged 13 American Music Awards, 12 Billboard Awards, seven MTV Video Music Awards, and the 2017 Songwriter of the Year at the BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards.

Her last seven albums have reached platinum status 22 times in the United States.

"It's an honor to be reunited with her at Sony/ATV," Platt said.