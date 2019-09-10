Big Sean, Halsey, Fat Joe And More To Perform At Rihanna's 2019 Savage X Fenty Show
After Rihanna officially announced her second annual Savage X Fenty Show for her Fall/Winter 2019 collection last month, she has now unveiled who will take the stage and perform.
According to Billboard, Migos, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, A$AP Ferg, Fat Joe, Fabolous, Tierra Whack, Halsey, and more have been listed as performers. The expose is set to take place on Tuesday (Sept. 10) at Brooklyn's Barclays Center for New York Fashion Week.
Executive produced by Rihanna and produced by PRODJECT and Endeavor Content's non-scripted group, 21 Savage, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Laverne Cox, Wale Normani, Alek Wek, Aquaria, Paloma Elsesser, and more will make "special appearances."
#SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW. SEPT 20TH. You have no idea how crazy of a show is coming to @primevideo !! Performances by @djkhaled @halsey @bigsean @Migos @fatjoe @asapferg @myfabolouslife & @TierraWhack... pic.twitter.com/bE63HWMe4n
— Rihanna (@rihanna) September 10, 2019
"I couldn't be more excited that everyone will have full access to The Savage X Fenty Show this year! We are working on creating bold, sexy, super energetic experience for our viewers," Rihanna said in a press release last month."
Other artists are slated the walk the runway as well. They reportedly include Saweetie and Gallant.
The entrepreneur also announced that following the live event, the Savage X Fenty Show will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime (Sept. 20), currently, the collection is available here.