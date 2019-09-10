After Chance The Rapper and his wife Kirsten Corely welcomed their second baby girl, the Chicago native announced on Monday (Sept. 9) that he would be postponing the majority of his "The Big Day Tour."

The "Hot Shower" artist posted on his Instagram the surprising news, mentioning 2019 to be "one of the greatest years of his life," but that is has been "very strenuous having to divide [his] time and energy between family and work."

View this post on Instagram

I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour. This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work. When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time. Tour kicks off Jan. 15th and you can still get tix or your refund if you are unavailable at chanceraps.com & a few of the shows are still being rescheduled as well so stay tuned. I love you guys AND LITERALLY CANT WAIT FOR U TO WITNESS THIS SHOW 🙏🏾🙏🏾 SIDENOTE: 9/28 CHICAGO AT UNITED CENTER IS STILL ON AS WELL AS “LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL FEST” “IHEART MUSIC FEST” & “MIAMI BEACH POP FEST”! ❤️

A post shared by Chance The Rapper Owbum (@chancetherapper) on Sep 9, 2019 at 12:20pm PDT

While the tour is only postponed for five months, Chance's hometown will be the last city at the United Center on Sept. 28 to watch him perform for before his much-needed hiatus.

ABC7 Chicago reports that concert ticket holders can get refunds and more information at chanceraps.com.