Rihanna-Fenty-Show-Details
Getty Images

Big Sean, Halsey, Fat Joe And More To Perform At Rihanna's 2019 Savage X Fenty Show

September 10, 2019 - 5:53 pm by Alexis Reese

"I couldn't be more excited that everyone will have full access to The Savage X Fenty Show this year!"

After Rihanna officially announced her second annual Savage X Fenty Show for her Fall/Winter 2019 collection last month, she has now unveiled who will take the stage and perform.

According to Billboard, Migos, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, A$AP Ferg, Fat Joe, Fabolous, Tierra Whack, Halsey, and more have been listed as performers. The expose is set to take place on Tuesday (Sept. 10) at Brooklyn's Barclays Center for New York Fashion Week.

Executive produced by Rihanna and produced by PRODJECT and Endeavor Content's non-scripted group, 21 Savage, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Laverne Cox, Wale  Normani, Alek Wek, Aquaria, Paloma Elsesser, and more will make "special appearances."

"I couldn't be more excited that everyone will have full access to The Savage X Fenty Show this year! We are working on creating bold, sexy, super energetic experience for our viewers," Rihanna said in a press release last month."

Other artists are slated the walk the runway as well. They reportedly include Saweetie and Gallant.

The entrepreneur also announced that following the live event, the Savage X Fenty Show will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime (Sept. 20), currently, the collection is available here.

Chance The Rapper Shelves Tour After Birth Of Second Daughter

After Chance The Rapper and his wife Kirsten Corely welcomed their second baby girl, the Chicago native announced on Monday (Sept. 9) that he would be postponing the majority of his "The Big Day Tour."

The "Hot Shower" artist posted on his Instagram the surprising news, mentioning 2019 to be "one of the greatest years of his life," but that is has been "very strenuous having to divide [his] time and energy between family and work."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour. This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work. When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time. Tour kicks off Jan. 15th and you can still get tix or your refund if you are unavailable at chanceraps.com & a few of the shows are still being rescheduled as well so stay tuned. I love you guys AND LITERALLY CANT WAIT FOR U TO WITNESS THIS SHOW 🙏🏾🙏🏾 SIDENOTE: 9/28 CHICAGO AT UNITED CENTER IS STILL ON AS WELL AS “LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL FEST” “IHEART MUSIC FEST” & “MIAMI BEACH POP FEST”! ❤️

A post shared by Chance The Rapper Owbum (@chancetherapper) on Sep 9, 2019 at 12:20pm PDT

While the tour is only postponed for five months, Chance's hometown will be the last city at the United Center on Sept. 28 to watch him perform for before his much-needed hiatus.

ABC7 Chicago reports that concert ticket holders can get refunds and more information at chanceraps.com.

 

kehlani-yg-dating-1567787773
Getty Images

Kehlani Confirms Relationship With YG: "Cats Out The Bag"

Rapper YG and R&B singer Kehlani walked hand-in-hand during New York Fashion Week's Kith show on Thursday (Sept. 5) after speculation of their budding relationship. A video posted by TMZ surfaced of the two arriving at the fashion event when a photographer asked the couple if it was "official." Kehlani responded with a swift "Mhmmmm."

The "While We Wait" songstress posted on her Instagram Friday morning (Sept. 6) to confirm the rumors.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

cats out the bag. 😘

A post shared by Kehlani🧿 (@kehlani) on Sep 6, 2019 at 7:34am PDT

She sported an oversized blazer and slick high ponytail, while her beau rocked a white tank, black pants with a red bandana, and a black leather jacket embroidered with flames.

The news comes as a surprise after Kehlani and YG welcomed newborns earlier this year. Kehlani gave birth to her daughter Adeya Nomi with guitarist Javie Young-White. YG welcomed his second daughter Vibe Jackson with Catelyn Sparks.

Aside from their romantic announcement, the entertainers announced new projects. Kehlani appeared on EarthGang's latest album Mirrorland bringing her vocals to their track "Trippin."

FAVORITE NEW FEATURE VERSE ON HERE! thanks for having me @EarthGang !! https://t.co/I7zaAfcLh0

— Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 6, 2019

YG's official fall fashion capsule was also released.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Fall bollection available now 4hunnid.com @4hunnid

A post shared by @ yg on Sep 5, 2019 at 3:09pm PDT

Congratulations to the new couple.

Next-Town-Down-VIBE Next-Town-Down-VIBE
Courtesy of RCA

Premiere: Next Town Down And 6LACK Make Love Look "Easy" In New Visual

Love looks pretty good on Next Town Down. The R&B group does the dance and then some in their new visuals for "Easy" with 6LACK.

The visuals are simple and sweet as the guys' court their partners with adoring compliments. Comprised of Leon, Malik, Terence, Tre'Von and Chris, the guys met on social media after sharing interests in legends like Boyz II Men and Chris Brown. From there, magic happened on the music and with fans via apps like Musical.ly and YouTube. "Easy" proves this as each vocalist is given their time to shine while flashing their unique style of pop-like R&B.

In a statement to VIBE, Next Town Down gushed about their major-label debut and working with Grammy-nominated crooner 6LACK. “It was insane to work with 6LACK on our first major-label release. We look up to him and his artistry and he really took the record to another level,” they said. The guys signed a deal at RCA, home to other popular acts like Childish Gambino, SZA, Zayn Malik, Miguel and Usher.

“It is our dream to sign at RCA, the home of R&B and of truly legendary artists like Chris Brown and Usher who made us all dream of pursuing careers in music," they said. "We are grateful to the entire RCA team for this enormous opportunity to be a once in a generation R&B group.”

Their "Evolution of Boybands" video helped boost their image with over 20 million views. In addition to big co-signs from "boy band" legends like Ricky Bell, Donnie Wahlberg, and *NSYNC, they're working hard to make their own lane.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

jus about ready to take over the damn world

A post shared by NTD (@nexttowndown) on Aug 7, 2019 at 4:34pm PDT

Enjoy the visuals for "Easy" below.

