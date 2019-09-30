virginia-school-girl-admits-lying-cutting-locs-attack
Getty Images

School Girl Admits She Lied About White Boys Cutting Her Locs

September 30, 2019 - 4:20 pm by Vibe

The sixth-grade girl at Immanuel Christian School maintains she was a victim of bullying but admits she lied about the accusations.

The Virginia school girl who made headlines after accusing three white boys of pinning her down and cutting some of her locs has admitted to officials she lied.

A sixth-grade girl at Immanuel Christian School in Springfield, Va alleged that three white classmates called her hair "nappy" and "ugly" while cutting her hair. On Monday, the family lawyer revealed the girl fabricated the whole story.

She and her family met with school officials to formally apologize.

"To those young boys and their parents, we sincerely apologize for the pain and anxiety these allegations have caused," the family said in a statement. "To the administrators and families of Immanuel Christian School, we are sorry for the damage this incident has done to trust within the school family and the undue scorn it has brought to the school."

The young girl maintains she was a victim of bullying and the family says they're going to seek professional help for the girl.

The investigation of the incident was debunked when surveillance footage from the area where the alleged attack occurred turned up empty.

"While we are relieved to hear the truth and bring the events of the past few days to a close, we also feel tremendous pain for the victims and the hurt on both sides of this conflict," the school said in a statement. "We recognize that we now enter what will be a long season of healing."

