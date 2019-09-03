Simone Biles Responds To Brother's Arrest: "My Heart Aches For Everyone Involved"
Simone Biles has publicly spoken out for the first time about her brother after he was arrested for a triple homicide in Cleveland, Ohio (Aug. 29).
The five-time Olympic gold medalist and 14-time world champion tweeted a sincere message Monday evening (Sept. 2).
still having a hard time processing last weeks news pic.twitter.com/GU0nQt2PZY
Her fans and followers uplifted her with encouraging words.
You don’t have to say ANYTHING at all Simone. No one should be bringing you into this because you have NOTHING to do with it. We’re by your side 💛 love and support you 100%💛
You didn’t have to say a word, it says a lot about you that you did. It’s not fair that you made the headlines during this tragedy. Many families will never be the same again, including yours. Take all the time you need, the triple doubles can wait. Family is most important. pic.twitter.com/GFVVGzL3IE
While on active duty with the U.S. Army, Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, was taken into custody on murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and perjury. He was involved in a 2018 New Year's Eve shooting that killed Delvaunte Johnson (19), Toshaun Banks (21), and Devaughn Gibson (23).
Authorities report that the shooting broke out after uninvited guests walked into an Airbnb property. Biles-Thomas was identified as the shooter by Cleveland Police. He's currently being held in Liberty County, Ga., without bond pending extradition to Cuyahoga County, as reported by CNN. His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 13 in Ohio.
Biles tweeted the day of her brother's arrest but it's unclear if her tweet was in response to the news.
eating my feelings don’t talk to me
