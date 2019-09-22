Florida Grandmother Incensed After Six Year Old Granddaughter Was Arrested For A Tantrum

Kaia, a first-grader-was handcuffed, fingerprinted and her mugshot taken after kicking someone in class. She's six-years-old.

A 6-year-old was arrested, fingerprinted and had her mug shot taken by Florida police for reportedly throwing a tantrum at her elementary school last week.

According to reports, Meralyn Kirkland learned her granddaughter Kaia was brought to the juvenile detention center in Orlando, Florida after she had an outburst.

“What do you mean she was arrested," Kirkland recalled. "He said ‘there was an incident and she kicked somebody and she is being charged and she is on her way,' ” Kirkland explained to local news outlets.

After explaining to the officer that Kaia has sleep apnea, Kirkland says the cop showed no concern.

“She has a medical condition that we are working on getting resolved and he says, ‘what medical condition?' she has a sleep disorder, sleep apnea,’ and he says, ‘well I have sleep apnea and I don’t behave like that.”

Kirkland couldn't believe what was happening and couldn't believe a child had been arrested.

“They told us we had to wait a few minutes because Kaia was being fingerprinted, and when she said fingerprinted it hit me like a ton of bricks,” Kirkland said.

“No six year old child should be able to tell somebody that they had handcuffs on them and they were riding in the back of a police car and taken to a juvenile center to be fingerprinted, mug shot”

Kaia is back at home.