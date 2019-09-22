florida-grandmother-upset-grandaughter-arrested
Florida Grandmother Incensed After Six Year Old Granddaughter Was Arrested For A Tantrum

September 22, 2019 - 3:28 pm by Vibe

Kaia, a first-grader-was handcuffed, fingerprinted and her mugshot taken after kicking someone in class. She's six-years-old.

A 6-year-old was arrested, fingerprinted and had her mug shot taken by Florida police for reportedly throwing a tantrum at her elementary school last week.

According to reports, Meralyn Kirkland learned her granddaughter Kaia was brought to the juvenile detention center in Orlando, Florida after she had an outburst.

“What do you mean she was arrested," Kirkland recalled. "He said ‘there was an incident and she kicked somebody and she is being charged and she is on her way,' ” Kirkland explained to local news outlets.

After explaining to the officer that Kaia has sleep apnea, Kirkland says the cop showed no concern.

“She has a medical condition that we are working on getting resolved and he says, ‘what medical condition?' she has a sleep disorder, sleep apnea,’ and he says, ‘well I have sleep apnea and I don’t behave like that.”

Kirkland couldn't believe what was happening and couldn't believe a child had been arrested.

“They told us we had to wait a few minutes because Kaia was being fingerprinted, and when she said fingerprinted it hit me like a ton of bricks,” Kirkland said.

“No six year old child should be able to tell somebody that they had handcuffs on them and they were riding in the back of a police car and taken to a juvenile center to be fingerprinted, mug shot”

Kaia is back at home.

candace-owens-sits-before-congress
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Candace Owens Says White Nationalism Doesn't Affect Black Americans And Minorities

Candace Owens has raised eyebrows again, this time for alleging that white supremacy isn't an issue affecting black Americans.

The 30-year-old conservative commentator spoke to members of the House Oversight Joint Subcommittee hearing this weekend and said that of the 100 issues affecting the black community in the country, white nationalism isn't one of them.

"Based on the hierarchy of what’s impacting minority Americans, if I had to make a list of 100 things, white nationalism would not make the list," Owens said Friday.“White supremacy and white nationalism is not a problem that is harming Black America."

Owens butted heads with assistant University of Chicago professor Dr. Kathleen Belew who was brought on by the Democrats to speak to the growing crimes committed by white nationalists against black citizens.

“To me, this feels a lot like your reaction to being named in one of these manifestos," Belew told Owens. "Now, you’re of course not responsible for the words of someone writing that document, but I do think laughing at it is a real problem.”

Owens vehemently refuted Below's allegation.

"The audacity of you to bring up the Christchurch shooting manifesto and make it seem as if I laughed at people that were slaughtered by a homicidal maniac is in my opinion absolutely despicable," she said speaking in regards to her name being mentioned in a shooter's anti-Muslim manifesto and the criticism that followed when she tweeted "LOL."

 

Continue Reading
chicken-sandwich-doughnut
KFC

A Fried Chicken And Doughnut Sandwich From KFC Is On The Way

KFC is throwing its hat into the chicken sandwich ring but adding something sweet to the mix.

According to reports, the fast-food chain is testing a fried chicken and doughnut sandwich in the Richmond, Va., area to see if customers are interested in their version of the sweet and salty craze.

Dubbed Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts, the new sandwich will be sold at seven locations in Richmond.

“Served hot and fresh, no matter the time of day, the donuts create a tasty flavor experience in every bite. Consumers will have a variety of options to satisfy their sweet and savory taste buds,” said a spokesperson.

The "Best Fried Chicken Sandwich" Olympics seemingly began when Popeyes announced they had a chicken sandwich of their own, in essence, encroaching on new territory, particularly Chick-Fil-A territory. A friendly social media battle ensued which helped to promote both sandwiches and forced long lines across the country. Some continued to pledge their loyalty to Chick-Fil-A, while others found a new meaning of life in the Popeyes chicken sandwich.

There's no word on how long the Kennedy Fried Chicken & Donut launch will last, but if given the opportunity to taste test it, would you?

Continue Reading
boy-fishing
Scott Olson

Texas Superintendent Says 4-Year-Old Boy Either Cuts His Hair Or Wear A Dress

A Texas grandmother has accused officials at her grandson's school of discrimination after being told she either cuts his hair or place him in a dress.

Randi Woodley spoke with ABC News 13 and said when she went to pick up her 4-year-old grandson Michael on August, she was told the school principal wanted to talk to her and explained Michael's hair was too long.

"The superintendent then gave me three options. He told me that I could either cut it, braid it and pin it up, or put my grandson in a dress and send him to school, and when prompted, my grandson must say he's a girl," Woodley explained.

Woodley said Michael is being discriminated against and claims the real problem is the school dress code that states hair shouldn't "extend past the top of a t-shirt collar."

"We shouldn't even be talking about this at any age because hair has nothing to do with learning," Woodley said.

This isn't the first time a complaint of this nature has been made. Another parent Kambryn Cox told ABC News her son Kellan wasn't allowed to place his long hair in a ponytail.

"With my son's dreadlocks, sometimes they do fall in front of his face, so I felt it would be easier to put his hair up, but then that's a problem," Cox said.

Both parents say they plan on fighting what they think is a gender and race issue.

Continue Reading

