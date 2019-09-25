Snapchat Set To Release A Documentary About Tekashi 6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine's troubles continue to dominate hip hop news. Now the Brooklyn rapper's story has caught the attention of Snapchat, TMZ reports.

According to TMZ, Snapchat will launch a documentary about the "Gummo" rapper. The documentary titled, VS The World, is being produced by Complex, and will follow 6ix 9ine's rise in the rap game, and of course his fall from grace, resulting from an indictment on RICO charges.

TMZ also reports that VS the World will feature interviews with DJ Akademiks, Tory Lanez, Cuban Doll, Ebro Darden, among others.

Tekashi pleaded guilty in January to racketeering conspiracy and eight other charges. He faces a minimum of 47 years in prison. However, the rapper is hopeful that his testimony against his former friends and associates of Nine Trey Bloods will enable him to receive a lighter prison sentence.

Tekashi garnered fame as a rapper back in 2017. The "Fefe" rapper became connected with Nine Trey Bloods. He recently testified in a Manhattan federal court that he became a cash cow for Anthony Ellison and Alijermiah Mack, both of whom are accused of belonging to the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Prosecutors have said that Tekashi could enter the witness protection program.

As of now, there is not a release date for VS the World.