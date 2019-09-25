takash69-witness-protection-1569262745-650x3661-1569419357
Snapchat Set To Release A Documentary About Tekashi 6ix9ine

September 25, 2019 - 9:58 am by Darryl Robertson

Tekashi 6ix9ine's troubles continue to dominate hip hop news. Now the Brooklyn rapper's story has caught the attention of Snapchat, TMZ reports.

According to TMZ, Snapchat will launch a documentary about the "Gummo" rapper. The documentary titled, VS The World, is being produced by Complex, and will follow 6ix 9ine's rise in the rap game, and of course his fall from grace, resulting from an indictment on RICO charges.

TMZ also reports that VS the World will feature interviews with DJ Akademiks, Tory Lanez, Cuban Doll, Ebro Darden, among others.

Tekashi pleaded guilty in January to racketeering conspiracy and eight other charges. He faces a minimum of 47 years in prison. However, the rapper is hopeful that his testimony against his former friends and associates of Nine Trey Bloods will enable him to receive a lighter prison sentence.

Tekashi garnered fame as a rapper back in 2017. The "Fefe" rapper became connected with Nine Trey Bloods. He recently testified in a Manhattan federal court that he became a cash cow for Anthony Ellison and Alijermiah Mack, both of whom are accused of belonging to the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Prosecutors have said that Tekashi could enter the witness protection program.

As of now, there is not a release date for VS the World.

French Montana Becomes Ambassador Of 'I Stand With Immigrants' And Launches Scholarship

Rapper French Montana has been instrumental in advocating for immigrants' rights. It was announced today (Sept. 26) that the Bronx-raised MC became the first Ambassador of I Stand With Immigrants.

The new program was announced with the Karim Kharbouch Coding Fellowship at The Knowledge House in the Bronx. The program will support immigrants living in the Bronx by bringing technology programs to local high schools for an Exploring Technology curriculum, according to a press release.

"I’m blessed to give back to my community that has given so much to me," Montana said via press release. "As a kid from the Bronx, it’s important for me to arm them with tools they can use to create a great future for themselves.”

"On behalf of The Knowledge House, I am grateful to be partnering with French Montana to bring our technology programs to Bronx youth from immigrant families," Jerelyn Rodriguez, co-founder and CEO of the The Knowledge said. "As the daughter of immigrants, I know first hand how important it is to put resources in the hands of people as they work towards realizing the American Dream. Our technology programs have helped an average of 3 out of 4 of our graduates land their first job in tech. With French Montana's support we can make sure hundreds of Bronx youth launch life changing careers in technology."

This isn't the first time French Montana has contributed to people from other countries. In 2017, after shooting the music video for his hit "Unforgettable" in Uganda with Swae Lee, he raised $500,000 for the Subhi Center, a maternity health clinic.

In other French Montana news, the rapper landed a two residency at  Las Vegas' Drai's Beachclub Nightclub.

Tickets To Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' In Detroit Are Finally Free

Detroit is the latest city to hold down Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' concert. This time, tickets are free, and will be available on Ticketmaster today (Sept. 26).

Mr. West will perform Friday (Sept. 27) at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater. He will be joined by local choir singers to help him tap into his spiritual side.

There are rumors that the Detroit Sunday Service will be accompanied with the release of the Ye's ninth-studio album,  Jesus is King. But the arrival of the follow-up to 2018's "Ye" may be in flux yet again, as multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday that the release will be delayed, including Rolling Stone and Variety.

Kanye launched the 'Sunday Service' in January at his Los Angeles home with Kim Kardashian, and he has held services in places such as Atlanta, Chicago and even the Coachella festival.

 

Tekashi 69 May Refuse Witness Protection

Tekashi 6ix9ine, who testified against his former associates and Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members Anthony "Harv" Ellison and Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack last week, plans to refuse the witness protection program, reports TMZ.

Despite carrying the label of being a snitch, a source close to 6ix9ine told TMZ that the Brooklyn rapper plans to "pick up right where he left off--" which could mean that the "Fefe" rapper will attempt to revive his music career.

TMZ also reports that 6ix9ine will hire 24-hour security guards to protect him and his family. This news comes just hours before the conclusion of the trials for Ellison and Mack.

The rapper born Daniel Hernandez pleaded guilty in January to racketeering conspiracy and eight other charges, and faces a minimum of 47 years in prison. If his cooperation is successful,he could receive a lighter sentence.

